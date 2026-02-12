The Architecture of Excellence: How SUYUG Infra’s 3,000-Point Quality Promise is Building the ‘Best Homes in the Galaxy’ | Image: Initiative Desk

BENGALURU: For two weeks, Bengaluru’s social media was a whirlwind of grainy CCTV clips and mysterious UFO sightings. But as the "aliens" finally landed, the city realized it wasn't a scene from a sci-fi flick—it was SUYUG Infra making a stellar entrance. By the time the brand reveal happened, the campaign had already clocked over 4.8 million views, proving that real estate marketing can be as much about cultural lore as it is about floor plans.

In a chat with Yathish Surineni, MD of SUYUG Infra, we deconstruct the mystery, the metrics, and why the galaxy’s elite are apparently looking for an upgrade in Bengaluru.

Q: From UFO sightings to 4 million views the buzz has been massive. Did this translate into genuine interest for SUYUG?

Yathish Surineni: SUYUG is a relatively new entrant to Bangalore’s real estate market, and the primary objective of this campaign was to build brand visibility and recall, not immediate sales.

In categories like real estate, where purchase decisions are high-value and long-cycle, awareness and trust-building precede transactions. From a Bangalore-only audience, the campaign generated over 4 million views, an effective 2% engagement rate, and drove more than 12,000+ visits to the brand website, without discounts, listings, or lead incentives.

Advertisement

While immediate sales attribution was not the KPI, the campaign successfully introduced SUYUG into the consideration set of urban buyers. We expect the commercial impact to play out over the coming weeks and months as prospects enter their active buying window.

Q: Real estate is a high-trust purchase. Were you worried the UFO concept might make the brand look less professional?

YS: We were mindful of that risk, which is why the campaign balanced playful storytelling with controlled, credible communication. The UFO narrative was clearly positioned as fictional and satirical, while the brand’s own messaging remained calm, factual, and restrained. The intent was not to sensationalise, but to enter public conversation in a category that often goes unnoticed.

Advertisement

In fact, many channel partners and others have complimented us on the breakthrough message and our bold move in the Real Estate category.

Q: Now that the mystery is revealed, how do you prove your construction quality matches the “Best in the Galaxy” claim?

YS: The campaign opened the door; product credibility sustains the conversation.

SUYUG follows a 3,000+ point internal quality checklist covering design, materials, safety, and execution. Post-campaign communication now focuses on transparently showcasing construction practices, certifications, and on-the-ground progress. Less than 1% of real estate developments in Bangalore meet IGBC certification, and our properties are among them. IGBC certification is not just a benchmark; it is a commitment to better living, shaping healthier spaces and a higher quality of everyday life. This is the standard we uphold.

Q: With sightings and CCTV visuals, how did you make sure it stayed fun and didn’t scare people?

YS: The tone was intentionally light, non-threatening, and playful.

There were no emergency cues, alarms, or panic-inducing visuals. The storytelling leaned on curiosity and humour, ensuring it felt like a cultural moment rather than a disruption. This helped the campaign remain engaging without causing concern.

Q. Viral campaigns fade quickly. How will you keep interest alive after this phase?

YS: The UFO narrative was always designed to be temporary, but the positioning is permanent. The campaign’s real objective was to establish “SUYUG, Best Homes in the Galaxy” as a distinctive brand idea in a crowded real estate market.

As the spectacle fades, the next phase focuses on earning that line by communicating why SUYUG’s homes deserve the claim through construction quality, sustainability practices, smart design, and on-the-ground execution.

In short, the campaign created attention; the product storytelling will sustain belief.

Q: Is this disruptive marketing only for Bengaluru or other cities too?

YS: This campaign was exclusively designed for Bengaluru, particularly its IT corridors.

There are no immediate plans to replicate it in other cities, as SUYUG’s presence is only in the Karnataka region.

Q. IGBC Silver certification adds cost. Are buyers willing to pay this green premium?

YS: Yes. While awareness of IGBC is still evolving, buyers increasingly value long-term efficiency, health, and sustainability. We actively educate customers on these benefits, and many see the certification as a value addition rather than a cost.