The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar: Redefining Luxury Farmstay & Experiential Travel in Rajasthan

Pushkar: In a region celebrated for royal palaces, heritage hotels, and bustling pilgrimage trails, a quieter, more immersive form of luxury is taking shape. The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar, a boutique luxury farmstay founded by Akshay and Swaraj Singhi, is steadily redefining experiential travel in Rajasthan by offering something increasingly rare -space, stillness, and a deeply personal stay experience.

The Bagheera journey began with The Bagheera Heritage, Jaipur, the brand’s first property, conceived as an intimate boutique heritage stay that captures the cultural depth and architectural character of the Pink City. Designed for travellers seeking a refined yet personal experience, the Jaipur property blends traditional Rajasthani aesthetics with modern comfort, offering an unhurried alternative to large heritage hotels. It has emerged as a preferred choice for family stays, friends’ getaways, and culturally immersive travel in Jaipur.

Building on the foundation of Jaipur, The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar marks the brand’s second chapter -expanding the philosophy from heritage hospitality to luxury farmstay and experiential travel. For founders Akshay and Swaraj Singhi, this progression reflects a long-term vision to create a thoughtfully curated collection of boutique properties across select destinations.

Rather than rapid expansion, the founders aim to grow organically, developing retreats and heritage stays that remain deeply connected to their surroundings. With Jaipur as the starting point and Pushkar as an evolution, The Bagheera’s future roadmap focuses on slow, intentional growth -offering travellers spaces defined by privacy, authenticity, and meaningful experiences, making it an ideal destination for family vacations, friends’ getaways, private group stays, and mindful luxury travel.

A Luxury Farmstay That Feels Personal, Private, and Uncrowded

Unlike conventional hotels or large resorts, The Bagheera Retreat Pushkar functions as an intimate sanctuary where every stay feels unhurried and thoughtfully curated. Surrounded by open land, natural textures, and expansive skies, the retreat offers guests a sense of privacy that is increasingly difficult to find in popular travel destinations.

The architecture and layout of the property are intentionally designed to encourage togetherness without intrusion -making it particularly appealing for families travelling together, friends seeking a private escape, and small groups looking for meaningful shared experiences. Open courtyards, comfortable common spaces, and serene outdoor areas allow guests to spend quality time together while still enjoying moments of solitude.

For families, the retreat offers a rare opportunity to disconnect from screens and schedules, replacing them with long conversations, slow meals, and time spent outdoors. For friends, it becomes a setting for reconnection -away from crowded cafés, loud music, and commercial entertainment.

An Ideal Getaway for Families and Friends

One of the defining strengths of The Bagheera Retreat is its suitability for family and friends getaways in Rajasthan. The property is designed to accommodate multi-generational travellers, couples travelling with parents, and close-knit friend groups who value comfort, safety, and privacy.

Children experience nature at its simplest -open spaces, fresh air, and freedom to explore -while adults appreciate the calm pace, attentive hospitality, and absence of tourist chaos. Meals are often shared, evenings stretch longer, and mornings begin without alarms -creating an environment that feels less like a hotel stay and more like a retreat in the truest sense.

This balance has made The Bagheera Retreat a preferred choice for:

Family holidays near Pushkar

Friends’ reunions and celebrations

Private group stays and intimate gatherings

Long weekend escapes from Delhi, Jaipur, and nearby cities

Redefining Experiential Travel in Rajasthan

At its core, The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar is rooted in the philosophy of experiential travel. Rather than offering packaged activities or rigid schedules, the retreat allows guests to experience Rajasthan organically -through its light, landscape, flavours, and rhythm.

Days are not structured around sightseeing, but around presence. Guests wake to quiet mornings, spend afternoons in shaded spaces or open lawns, and gather for unhurried meals inspired by local traditions. The absence of constant stimulation becomes the experience itself.

This approach appeals strongly to travellers seeking:

Experiential travel in Rajasthan

Slow travel destinations in India

Boutique luxury farmstays near Pushkar

Meaningful stays over conventional tourism

The retreat’s proximity to Pushkar allows guests to explore the town’s spiritual and cultural landmarks when they choose, while always returning to complete calm -a contrast that enhances both experiences.

A Surreal, Hidden Gem Near Pushkar

Often described as surreal, The Bagheera Retreat carries an atmosphere that feels both grounded and dreamlike. The landscape shifts subtly throughout the day, with golden mornings, quiet afternoons, and softly lit evenings under open skies.

Despite its location close to Pushkar, the retreat feels worlds away from crowded ghats and busy streets. This sense of being undiscovered has positioned it as a hidden luxury retreat in Rajasthan, favoured by travellers who seek exclusivity without excess.

Guests frequently note that the retreat does not attempt to impress loudly. Instead, its impact lies in how it makes people feel -calm, present, and restored. This understated luxury has become its strongest differentiator.

Hospitality Built on Intuition and Warmth

Hospitality at The Bagheera Retreat Pushkar is guided by intuition rather than formality. Service is personal, warm, and respectful of privacy -particularly important for families and groups who prefer comfort without constant attention.

Meals are prepared with care, drawing inspiration from regional flavours while accommodating individual preferences. Whether it’s a shared breakfast, a leisurely lunch, or an evening meal under the stars, dining becomes an extension of the stay experience rather than a scheduled activity.

This personalised approach has contributed significantly to guest loyalty, with many visitors returning not just for the property, but for the feeling it creates.

Founders with a Clear, Purpose-Driven Vision

Founded by brothers Akshay and Swaraj Singhi, The Bagheera Retreat is the result of a clear and intentional vision -to create a space where luxury is defined by how deeply a place resonates, not by how loudly it presents itself.

Their philosophy centres on:

Thoughtful, low-impact design

Respect for natural surroundings

Hospitality that prioritises comfort and connection

Experiences that feel authentic and unforced

Rather than chasing trends or scale, the founders have allowed the retreat to grow organically, relying on genuine guest experiences, word-of-mouth recommendations, and repeat visitors.

A Place One Should Experience, Not Just Visit

The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar is not positioned as a destination to tick off a list. It is a place to be experienced slowly -especially with people who matter most. Whether it’s a family holiday, a friends’ getaway, or a quiet group retreat, the experience stays with guests long after departure.

In an era where travel often feels rushed and performative, The Bagheera Retreat offers something increasingly valuable -time, space, and connection.

About The Bagheera Retreat

The Bagheera Retreat, Pushkar is a boutique luxury farmstay redefining experiential travel in Rajasthan. Known for its serene environment, personalised hospitality, and suitability for family and friends getaways, the retreat offers a hidden escape near Pushkar for travellers seeking meaningful, slow, and immersive stays.