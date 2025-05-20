The Best Live Betting Sites Without GamStop at a Glance

Live betting is extremely popular among betting enthusiasts. But what exactly is the reason for this popularity? This question is easily answered. Live betting at non GamStop bookmakers give players the opportunity to follow an event live and use the current game dynamics to determine their next bet. In-depth expertise is also required in the live betting area. Ultimately, you need to be able to interpret a live event and determine your next bet based on its progress. Speed ​​plays a crucial role here. The betting odds are always adjusted according to the current events in the game. Therefore, you must be able to react quickly to ultimately receive the desired odds.

Below, we'd like to introduce you to our top 3 best live non GamStop bookmakers. We've done this in tabular form. The table already provides some brief background information about each live betting provider. If you're also looking for low-deposit gaming options, be sure to check out our guide to £5 deposit casinos not on GamStop. There are certainly many other sports betting providers that offer a very wide selection of live bets. However, in this article, we'd like to introduce you to just the top three.

We've deliberately made sure to provide you with betting providers that offer attractive welcome bonuses. This bonus allows you, as a player, to get started with live betting without any problems. Should you incur losses, the bonus from your chosen online betting provider will be lost first and foremost.

Nowadays, almost every sports betting provider offers a live betting portal. This is usually accessible via the "Live" or "Live Betting" button. When you access the live betting console, you'll usually see a clear list of the current live betting offerings from your chosen betting provider. You can usually filter by sport and view the various live events. These don't have to be limited to sporting events. Many online sports betting providers now even offer live bets on major TV events.

To get the right overview of live betting, many online betting providers now offer the option of live streams or so-called live images. This allows you, for example, to watch football events via live stream on your PC or on your mobile phone, tablet, or smartphone. This allows you as a player to place successful live bets. This allows you to base your next live bet on current game events.

Now that we've presented a table listing the three top live betting providers, we'd like to provide you with some more detailed information about these online sports betting providers. First, we'd like to briefly familiarize you with the features offered by the live betting consoles of these three betting providers. This should ensure that nothing stands in the way of successful live betting. For those also interested in broader gambling options, be sure to check out our section on user-tested online casinos in 2025.

MadCasino – the elite in live betting

To access MadCasino's live betting area, you need to click the "Live Betting" button after you are in the sports betting area. After a short loading time, you will be taken directly to MadCasino's live betting platform. There is a three-column system here. The left column represents all available sports. At first glance, this can seem a little confusing, as MadCasino shows you all the live events for each sport in the left-hand navigation. However, you have the option of selecting your personal favorites. Once you have done this, these will be displayed under the "My Favorites" tab. The "Live Now" tab can then be minimized. If "Video" or "Audio" is next to one of your favorites, you can either watch a live stream or enjoy the sound of the match. Simply click on the match of your choice and all available betting markets will immediately be displayed in the middle column. The selection is almost limitless. Select your betting market. This will then appear on the right-hand side of the bet slip.

In addition to the event view, MadCasino offers you the option of using a general overview or viewing multiple games in a single conference within the navigation. The calendar contains the respective live betting events for the next seven days. In terms of clarity, players are left wanting for nothing. However, the large selection of different betting markets can seem a bit overwhelming at first glance for newcomers to sports betting.

CasinoJoy – high level of user-friendliness

You can access CasinoJoy's live betting platform via the "Live" menu item. CasinoJoy uses a two-column layout. The left column acts as the navigation, distinguishing between different sports. Select the sport you want and all available live events will be shown straight away. Now you need to choose your desired event. You will then be shown all of the live betting markets provided by CasinoJoy. You can show or hide individual bet types using the "Bet Types" button. Once you have selected a bet, another column opens. This shows the betting slip with your placed bet. You then need to confirm it.

CasinoJoy offers a good starting point, especially for newcomers. This is made possible by the numerous configuration options. Not every live betting provider offers the option to show or hide specific betting markets. You can also select your personal highlights under the "Favorites" menu item. To do so, simply click on the star that appears next to each live event.

Conclusion