The Best MMA Gym in London in 2025

Over the past year, I’ve had the chance to visit and train at some of the best MMA gyms in London, from gritty basements to polished fight centres. Each one offers something different, but one gym clearly stood out: Crowns Gym. Whether you’re a beginner looking for solid foundations or a seasoned fighter chasing better rounds, here are five London gyms that truly bring something special to the table.

5 Best MMA Gyms in London

Crowns Gym – Best MMA Gym in London Diesel Gym – Gritty, technical, wrestling-heavy training Team Shark Dojo – Community-driven Muay Thai & MMA New Wave Academy Training Centre – Welcoming, technical, South London staple KO Gym – Raw, intense, fight-proven experience

1. Crowns Gym - Beckenham

Crowns Gym is the real deal. It's our top pick as the best MMA gym in London.

Tucked away in Beckenham, this gym isn’t trying to be flashy. No influencer nonsense. No cheesy slogans. Just solid coaching, a graft-heavy culture, and an atmosphere that makes you want to show up and put the work in. The second you step inside, you clock it, it’s a place built by fighters, for fighters. But don’t worry, they’re not all pros swinging elbows. Whether you’re brand new to the game or deep in fight camp, there’s a place for you here. The friendly atmosphere helps both new and experienced members feel comfortable and supported from day one.

You’ll be training under black belts, ex-competitors, and coaches who actually coach. We’re talking Clide Delaney, a karate black belt with over 25 years of experience and a certified strength & conditioning coach; Kial Wilkins, a BJJ black belt and former gymnast with a sharp eye for detail; and Kim Carmona, who’s trained in Muay Thai and competed in Taekwondo from a young age. Add Leigh Lihou (yoga and mobility expert) and Gonzalo Norona-Palacios (in-house sports therapist), and you’ve got a team that knows how to push, protect, and properly develop fighters of all levels. All the staff at Crowns Gym are professional, friendly, and dedicated to creating a welcoming environment for everyone.

Crowns doesn’t just offer MMA classes in London, it offers a foundation. You’re not there to get battered for an hour and leave confused, you’re learning, progressing, and becoming part of something bigger than yourself. The support and camaraderie among other members make every session motivating and inclusive.

The MMA training schedule is well-balanced: 3 to 4 sessions a week focused purely on MMA, alongside wrestling, no-gi grappling, striking drills, sparring, and technical work, all happening inside their signature room, The Chamber. Bit dramatic? Sure. But once you’re knackered and still throwing punches with purpose on those mats, the name feels just right. Hard work is valued here: consistent effort and discipline are at the core of Crowns Gym’s training culture.

And strength & conditioning? They don’t phone it in. You’ll hit fighter-focused circuits, mobility drills, and cardio work that makes your lungs beg, yet somehow keeps you coming back. You don’t have to be prepping for a title shot to feel like a serious athlete here. Training at Crowns Gym helps you get in great shape, no matter your starting point.

What’s truly brilliant is the range. Crowns offers Muay Thai, boxing, BJJ (both gi and no-gi), women’s self-defence, yoga, dance-fit, and even Pilates. Plus, there are kids classes, including a dedicated kids class and age-specific programs for kids, ensuring young martial artists have a safe and engaging environment to learn. It’s not a meathead pit: it’s a proper MMA club where every discipline is treated with the respect it deserves. Sessions run mornings, evenings, weekends, built to suit real lives and real routines. The timetable is flexible enough to accommodate people with a job or other commitments.

And the setup? Absolutely cracking. Strength kit by Primal, a padded room, mats that don’t reek of yesterday’s sweat, a wellness room packed with Hyperice recovery tools, a sauna, cold plunge, red-light therapy, even physio support. Clean showers, and a smoothie ba. Personal training is also available for those seeking tailored coaching. Memberships start at £15 for a day pass, or £95/month for all-access, which includes unlimited classes, towel service, red-light perks, and the odd cheeky guest pass. Making a commitment to training at Crowns Gym is the best way to see long-term results and unlock all the benefits of membership.

Fancy checking it out? Trust us: it’s worth the trip, even if you’re trekking in from across the city. Crowns Gym regularly hosts events and social gatherings, giving members a chance to connect and showcase their skills. This isn’t just another fight gym: it’s where proper training lives. Training here can positively impact your life, not just your fitness. Join Crowns Gym today and become part of a community that supports your goals every step of the way.

⚠️ Cons

There is no real con, except that parking can be limited

Crowns Gym

4 Thayers Farm Road, BR3 4LZ

+44 (0)117 302 1018

2. Diesel Gym - Docklands

Diesel isn’t flashy. It doesn’t try to charm you with neon lighting or protein shake stations but it surely is one of the best mma gyms in London. What it does is deliver solid, fight-focused training in a no-nonsense setting. It’s been doing that since 2008. One of the big draws? It’s the only 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu affiliate in London, bringing Eddie Bravo’s no-gi system right to Docklands.

You’ll also be learning striking under Daniel Sam, a heavyweight Muay Thai champion with global experience. Between the seasoned coaches, focused sessions, and down-to-earth vibe, this place has earned its stripes.

Diesel keeps things structured, with about 3–4 core MMA sessions a week blending striking, wrestling, and ground control. It’s all technique-driven, with proper time spent drilling movement, setups, and transitions. The classes are split by level, so you won’t be thrown into deep water if you’re just starting out. Diesel Gym is suitable for the complete beginner as well as experienced fighters. What we really like is the mix of class training and optional MMA personal trainer sessions, plus personal training as a premium service.

Outside of MMA, Diesel offers Muay Thai, boxing, wrestling, and the 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu programme, which gives it a unique edge.

They’ve also added yoga for recovery and flexibility, and they run solid youth and women’s classes, as well as kids, kids class, and kids classes.

Facilities are clean, though a bit worn in places, expect function over flash. Memberships hover around £95/month, with student discounts and drop-in passes available. There’s a newer branch in Woolwich too (Diesel AK), and your membership gets you access to both.

That said, Diesel isn’t perfect. There’s no air-con, so expect to sweat hard in summer. The space is basic and a bit worn, which might not suit those used to modern gyms. Docklands isn’t ideal if you’re based in North or Central London. And if you’re after a day pass or short-term access, it’s best to call ahead: day acess is not so easy.

⚠️ Cons

East London location isn’t ideal for everyone

The facilities are no-frills and show their age

Can feel intimidating for total beginners on day one

No aircon, prepare to sweat

Complicated short-term access: access often requires calling and confirming ahead

Diesel Gym London

1012 Dockside Rd, London E16 2QT

+44 7765 243012

3. Team Shark - South West London

Team Shark is built around community and coaching. With experienced instructors licensed by BMABA (British Martial Arts & Boxing Association), this gym strikes a rare balance between accessibility and technical sharpness. Whether you’re after serious UFC training or simply want to build confidence and fitness, you’ll find a place on the mat. The team welcomes all backgrounds and skill levels, and they mean it: novices, complete beginners, and experienced fighters train side by side without ego. It’s less about image, more about improvement. The friendly atmosphere and support from other members help create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.

While Team Shark markets itself as a well-rounded MMA academy, the setup is basic at best. If you’re looking for premium facilities or a full-service gym experience, this might feel underwhelming. Team Shark structures its sessions around practical fight application. Classes blend striking, clinch work, basic wrestling gym techniques, and movement drills. Their method allows for progression, building from technique to controlled live application. Classes are designed to be fun and engaging for all levels, making training enjoyable as well as effective.

You can expect regular MMA beginner classes, and they’ll meet you where you’re at, even if you’re a complete beginner. Coaches like Sean, Mason, and Robbie each bring unique experience, ranging from Taekwondo to Muay Thai and K1. Their instruction style can differ significantly, potentially leaving you without a consistent training arc. Their emphasis on personal development is commendable, but may lack the technical rigour more advanced students expect. One standout feature? The gym encourages cross-discipline exploration, making it easy to blend MMA with striking or weapons work depending on your interests.

Team Shark isn’t just about mixed martial arts. You’ll find dedicated Muay Thai sessions, Kickboxing, and the more traditional Muay Boran. There’s also specialist Thai Krabbi-Krabong weapons training, something rare even among fight gyms. However, these sessions are rotated weekly, which can make it hard to develop consistency in any one style. Instead of depth, you may find yourself dabbling without direction.

While the Meetup group and free trials make it easy to test the waters, the overall experience might come across as more casual than committed. If you’re after a serious fight camp or high-level competition prep, Team Shark may not fully deliver. However, for those who value hard work and are willing to make a commitment, Team Shark offers a supportive environment to progress and achieve personal goals.

⚠️ Cons

No cage or advanced MMA facilities

Limited timetable for MMA classes

Small training space can feel tight

No physio or recovery options

Better suited for beginners and intermediate levels

Team Shark Dojo (Wimbledon/South London)

Wandle Recreation Centre, Mapleton Rd, London SW18 4DN, UK

+44 7786 920051

4. New Wave Academy Training Centre - South London

Founded by ex-UFC fighter Nick Osipczak, New Wave has legit MMA roots and a solid

reputation to match as one of the best mma gyms in london. It’s not some influencer-fuelled circus, it’s a proper combat gym that prioritises progress. It is a laid-back but serious gym: show up, train hard, help your teammates, and repeat. No egos, just graft. The gym fosters a friendly atmosphere where both experienced fighters and complete beginners feel welcome. Hard work and commitment are valued here, with everyone encouraged to dedicate themselves to their training and long-term goals.

You’ll find 4–5 MMA sessions a week, mixing striking, takedowns, and ground control. Sessions are clearly split by level, so you’re not getting battered your first day in. The gym is suitable for the complete beginner, making it easy for those with no prior experience to get started. The grappling is particularly sharp, this is a proper grappling gym at its core. That said, classes can feel packed, and when the mat’s crowded, it’s hard to get much personal feedback unless you’re already on the coach’s radar.

Beyond MMA, there’s kickboxing, boxing, Muay Thai, judo, and women’s self-defence. Solid options, well-run, and complementary to your main fight training. You also get mobility and recovery classes here and there, not a full spa experience, but enough to keep you moving. For kids, there are dedicated kids classes and a kids class program, offering a safe and engaging environment for young students to learn martial arts. The gym’s kids classes cover a range of disciplines and are designed to help children develop skills and confidence.

Facilities are very basic but clean. You’ve got mats, bags, weights, and three locations, Bromley, Croydon, and Penge. Membership runs around £85/month. No fancy extras, and changing rooms can get a bit cramped. There’s no physio on-site, and the vibe, while friendly, can feel a bit cliquey if you’re new.

⚠️ Cons

Not ideal if you’re in Central or North London

Cramped mats during peak hours

No on-site recovery or physio options

Harder to stand out in a big class if you're new

Facilities are basic

New Wave Academy Training Centre (Croydon)

38 Hermitage Ln, London SE25 5HH

+44 20 3509 3198

KO Gym - Bethnal Green

KO doesn’t trade in flash. It’s built its rep on real work and real results. This is a proper mixed martial arts gym, with names like Amanda Kelly and Ruqsana Begum tied to its story. You’ll find pros, amateurs, and complete beginners all grafting under one roof, and it somehow works, because the vibe is humble, not showy. KO Gym is known for its friendly atmosphere, making everyone feel welcome, and training here is fun for all levels. That explains why it is one of the best mma gyms in london.

You’ll get a mix of striking, wrestling, and grappling, split across 4–5 sessions a week. Drills are structured but intense, expect lots of pad work, live rounds, and constant movement. Their wrestling coach brings old-school Eastern European grit to takedown and scramble drills, and the jiu-jitsu isn’t just “ground stuff”, it’s purpose-driven. At KO Gym, hard work and commitment are key to progress and achieving your goals. That said, some classes can feel rushed, especially when turnout’s high. And if you’re new, don’t expect hand-holding. It’s sink-or-swim at times.

It’s not all MMA, KO’s roots are in Muay Thai and kickboxing, and those classes are still their bread and butter. You’ve also got boxing, BJJ, wrestling, yoga, and even HIIT for conditioning. The range is solid, and they offer kids classes, including a dedicated kids class for younger students, making it a great choice for kids interested in martial arts. But the schedule isn’t always easy to navigate.

The place is rough around the edges, big, functional, loud. No recovery spa. No fancy tech. Just rings, bags, mats, and attitude. And yes, changing rooms can feel grimy during peak hours.

⚠️ Cons

No recovery or wellness facilities

Some classes overcrowded and fast-paced

Facilities could use a facelift

Newbies may feel a bit lost at first

KO Gym

186 Bancroft Road, E1 4ET, London

+442072659693

Martial Arts Disciplines Offered in London City Gyms

London’s martial arts scene is as diverse as the city itself, with gyms offering a huge range of disciplines and training styles. Whether you’re drawn to the technical grappling of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, the powerful striking of Muay Thai, the classic skills of Boxing, or the dynamic throws of Wrestling, there’s a gym in London ready to help you train. Each discipline brings its own unique benefits, and many of the best gyms in London offer a mix of classes so you can develop a well-rounded skill set. No matter your experience level, you’ll find expert instruction and a supportive community to help you grow as a martial artist.

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts)

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a full-contact combat sport that combines techniques from various disciplines like boxing, wrestling, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and Muay Thai. Fighters compete in a cage or ring, using both striking and grappling skills to defeat their opponents. Matches are won by knockout, submission, or judges' decision after timed rounds. MMA has grown into a global phenomenon, with promotions like the UFC showcasing top athletes from around the world. Known for its intensity and versatility, MMA tests a fighter’s physical endurance, mental strength, and technical mastery.

What Makes a Great MMA Gym in London?

Not all gyms that slap “MMA” on the sign are worth your time, or your money. A proper MMA gym should give you more than just space to sweat. You want structure. You want real coaching. And you want a place where you can actually grow, not just survive a session of random combos and rushed warm-ups. Progress in MMA requires hard work and commitment: these are essential for anyone serious about improving and reaching their goals.

The best gyms in London strike a balance. They offer solid MMA beginner classes that ease you into the sport without dumbing it down, and they welcome the complete beginner, making sure newcomers feel included from day one, while also pushing intermediate and advanced students with smart programming, technical drills, and controlled sparring.

Whether you’re looking at a gritty fighting gym in Beckenham or a polished martial arts gym in Zone 1, what really matters is the quality of coaching, consistency in the sessions, and the overall vibe of the place. Top gyms have a clear mission to build skilled, confident fighters and foster a supportive community.

Don’t be fooled by marketing. True MMA classes London style means wrestling, BJJ, striking, live rounds, not watered-down kickboxing disguised as “MMA fusion”. The best gyms will have that MMA academy feel: tight-knit, focused, and full of people who take the sport seriously, regardless of experience level. MMA training is also a fantastic way to get in great shape and improve your overall fitness.

The mark of a good gym? That’s when you know you’ve found a place that’s more than just mats and gloves, it’s your corner. Make sure to check out the best mma gyms in london in person before choosing where you will train.

How to Spot a Quality MMA Gym in the Capital

London’s packed with options, some legit, some… not so much. You’ll see plenty of places calling themselves UFC clubs or MMA clubs, but what you want is substance, not branding. A proper London MMA gym won’t just stick you on the bag and call it a session. It’ll teach you how to move, how to think, and how to fight, without throwing you in too deep on day one.

Good martial arts gyms offer clear class levels, actual progression, and coaches who coach, not shout. All the staff should be professional, supportive, and dedicated to helping you improve, creating a welcoming environment for everyone. They blend discipline and intensity, and often double as great kickboxing gyms, grappling spots, or full-on London fight clubs with real sparring and structure. Look for gyms that host events like competitions or social gatherings, which help build a strong sense of community and give you a chance to connect with other members.

If the vibe’s off, trust your gut. A friendly atmosphere is key: training should be fun and make you feel comfortable, whether you’re a beginner or experienced. If the warm-up lasts half the class, or “technique” means windmill punches… walk out. There’s plenty of quality MMA in London, don’t settle for a glorified martial arts class in disguise.

Key Traits of Top-Tier London MMA Clubs and Martial Arts Gyms

You’ll know a solid MMA gym within five minutes of walking in. It’s not about shiny logos or oversized gloves on the wall, it’s the feeling. The best MMA gyms in London carry a certain energy. People are focused, respectful, and sweating for the right reasons. A proper gym offers structured MMA lessons, not just chaotic rounds and half-baked drills. Their mission is to transform members' lives through martial arts, fostering growth both inside and outside the gym.

Look for places that teach more than punches. The top spots usually offer well-rounded martial arts classes, including grappling, wrestling, and striking, and bonus points if they double as a decent Muay Thai gym. Coaches should correct your form, not just count reps. The training culture should emphasize commitment and hard work, encouraging you to stay dedicated and put in consistent effort to achieve your goals.

And if it feels like a random combat sports buffet with no real identity? That’s a red flag. Good London gyms are tight-knit, technically sharp, and never pretend to be something they’re not. In a sea of options, quality stands out. You just have to spot it.

And remember, training at a top MMA gym often has a positive impact on your life and helps improve not just your fitness but also your mindset and overall well-being.

Choosing the Right MMA Gym in London

Start by asking what you actually want . If it’s legit fight training, avoid the gyms that feel like spin classes with gloves. Look for proper London Muay Thai coaches, grappling sessions with live rolling, and striking drills that go beyond “jab-cross.” T he right gym should challenge you , not babysit you, and you should leave feeling like you learned, not just burned calories. Commitment to your training journey is also essential: dedicating yourself long-term will help you reach your goals and make the most of your membership.

Visit a few. Feel the vibe. Watch a class. Experiment first-hand the best mma gyms in london. Whether you have a demanding job or other responsibilities, many gyms offer flexible schedules to fit your lifestyle. When you find the right fit, don’t hesitate to join and become part of the community. Finding your gym is like finding your corner, you’ve got to trust it.

What to Look for in a London-Based MMA Academy

Not every gym that calls itself an MMA academy lives up to the name. Some are all mirrors and merch, with little substance behind the hype. If you’re training in London, look for a place that feels more like a fight factory than a fitness class. You want mats that have seen real rounds, coaches who remember your name (and correct your mistakes), and a team that pushes without posturing. The professionalism and supportiveness of all the staff, from coaches to trainers, create a welcoming and motivating environment.

A proper London-based MMA academy should offer a mix of structure and intensity, sessions that build your skill set, not just your sweat. Look for clear class levels, technical progression, and access to disciplines like wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and striking. The gym’s mission should focus on building a strong community and helping individuals achieve their personal goals through different martial arts.

And while facilities matter, they’re not everything. What matters more is who’s on the mats with you. If the energy is honest, the coaching is sharp, and the egos are checked at the door, you’ve likely found the right place. The camaraderie among other members and regular events, such as competitions and social gatherings, help foster a vibrant, supportive community.

Best MMA Gyms in London: Train like a Pro Now!

MMA can truly transform your life, offering not just physical fitness but also mental clarity and personal growth. If you’re serious about training and want more than just a sweaty workout, these five picks represent the best MMA gyms in London right now. Each one brings something different, whether it’s world-class grappling, striking, or a welcoming, ego-free environment where training is both effective and fun.

But if we had to crown just one, Crowns Gym stands above the rest with its elite coaching, recovery setup, and structured fight training.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are MMA Gyms in London Beginner-Friendly?

Yes, many top gyms like Crowns Gym offer beginner-level classes with proper coaching and structure. Many gyms welcome the complete beginner with no prior experience, making it easy for anyone to start training. Look for sessions clearly labeled for new students to ensure a smoother start.

What Should I Wear to My First MMA Class?

Wear comfortable athletic clothing, ideally a moisture-wicking t-shirt, shorts or leggings, and no shoes on the mats. Some gyms may require MMA gloves or shin guards, but beginners can usually borrow gear.