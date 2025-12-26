The Changemakers of 2025: Entrepreneurs Turning Vision into Impact

2025 has been a remarkable year for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. Amidst rapidly evolving markets and technological disruption, a new generation of entrepreneurs is not just building businesses—they are shaping the future. These changemakers combine vision, resilience, and purpose to create solutions that drive economic growth, social impact, and transformative change. From groundbreaking startups to scalable ventures, they are proving that entrepreneurship is as much about creating impact as it is about generating profits.

Mohammed Fayaz, Founder, Thrii.io

Mohammed Fayaz spent 2025 making talent outcomes more predictable. He evolved Triumphs of Talent into a credible, jury-led recognition platform that also strengthens employer branding giving leaders and companies a way to be seen for real work, not just good PR. On the operating side, he expanded recruitment initiatives across markets and deployed AI-led first-touch conversations to qualify leads and candidates faster through Thrii.io

Fayaz is known for speed with integrity: strong communities, clean processes, and technology that supports people instead of replacing the human connection.

Ms. Somdutta Singh, Serial Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO, Assiduus Global

Somduta Singh founded Assiduus Global with a clear insight: global expansion breaks down because logistics, compliance, and marketplace systems are deeply fragmented and difficult for brands to manage at scale. In 2025, Assiduus helped FMCG, beauty, wellness, and pharma brands navigate this complexity by bringing structure to cross border operations through integrated systems, disciplined data flows, and AI driven intelligence. By applying machine learning across operational data at scale, Assiduus turns cross border complexity into predictable, decision led growth.

Nikhil Jathar and Varun Borawake, Co-founders of AvanSaber

India-US entrepreneurs Nikhil Jathar and Varun Borawake are redefining how fast-growing businesses run inventory and ERP. Their flagship product ZapInventory, built out of India and scaled in the US, has powered a successful exit and now serves customers across multiple continents. Between 2020 and 2024, AvanSaber's tools earned leading ratings on G2, Capterra, Crozdesk and SoftwareSuggest, reflecting real impact, not hype. By blending deep enterprise experience with product-led SaaS, they turn complex operations into simple, AI-driven workflows. In 2025, they are doubling down on crypto payment orchestration and AI to scale this infrastructure to millions of users.

Amar Nagaram, Founder & CEO, Virgio

Amar Nagaram is a fashion and technology leader who believes growth, sustainability, and inclusivity must move together. Based in Bengaluru, he founded Virgio and serves as its Founder and CEO, building one of India’s first tech-led sustainable fashion brands. With a background in engineering and consumer internet, Amar identified inefficiencies in overproduction and waste, and set out to redesign fashion through data and purpose.

Leveraging technology to track demand, optimise production, and reduce waste, Amar ensures Virgio balances speed with responsibility. He champions authentic storytelling, community engagement, and inclusive design, redefining how fashion brands create lasting cultural and environmental impact.

Sirish Korada, Managing Director & CEO, BINDZ Consulting

Sirish Korada is a new-generation financial leader who believes enduring businesses are built on trust, people, and purpose as much as strategy. Based in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he has shaped BINDZ Consulting into a people-first financial and GCC organization. A strong advocate of servant leadership, Sirish fosters collaboration, independent thinking, and shared ownership.

With expertise spanning investment advisory, risk management, technology, and strategic consulting, he simplifies complex financial challenges into actionable insights. Through BINDZ’s BOT model, he is redefining how Global Capability Centres are built ethically, sustainably, and with long-term impact.

Varun Dubey, Founder & CEO, Superhealth

Varun Dubey is the Founder and CEO of Superhealth, a Bengaluru-based healthcare startup reimagining hospital care with technology-driven, transparent, and patient-centric services. Superhealth aims to build a nationwide network of zero wait-time, zero-commission hospitals focused on quality, trust, and affordability. Varun brings over two decades of leadership experience across healthcare and tech, with senior roles at Apollo Hospitals, Ola Electric, Practo, NVIDIA and Qualcomm. He is committed to fixing systemic inefficiencies and making world-class care accessible to all Indians.

Ankur Srivastava, Founder, Qi Media Network

Ankur Srivastava is an independent media entrepreneur focused on building sustainable, founder-focused digital news platforms. As the founder of Qi Media Network, he has developed a portfolio of niche business and startup publications that track India’s entrepreneurial economy through original reporting, founder profiles, and industry-led narratives.

Rather than operating as a single monolithic brand, Ankur chose a network-first approach—creating distinct editorial identities across platforms while maintaining a common emphasis on accuracy, relevance, and search-driven discoverability. In 2025, his work centered on strengthening editorial workflows, standardising publishing systems, and expanding coverage across early-stage startups, SMEs, and emerging business categories.

Ankur’s media philosophy is shaped by long-term thinking. He prioritises consistency over scale, editorial continuity over momentary trends, and documentation over amplification. By focusing on structure, discipline, and independent ownership, Qi Media Network reflects a quieter model of media building—one that grows steadily alongside India’s evolving startup landscape without relying on noise or narrative inflation.

Natasha Tuli, co-founder and CEO of Soulflower

Natasha Tuli is the co-founder and CEO of Soulflower, a purpose-driven clean-beauty brand built on empathy, ethics and efficacy. She founded Soulflower with a simple yet powerful mission—to be the voice of those that cannot speak: hair, skin, nature and animals.

One of the first Indian beauty brands to source organic herbs from its own farm, Soulflower ensures ingredient integrity while creating livelihoods and empowering tribal women through skill development. Under Natasha’s leadership, the brand pioneered India’s clean-beauty movement, offering clinically proven, in vivo tested, zero mineral oil, zero paraffin, zero preservatives, and home to Amazon’s best selling Rosemary Hair Growth range, first of its kind in India.

What began as a handcrafted venture has evolved into a global farm-to-face brand with over 15 million products sold. Extending her philosophy of kindness beyond business, Natasha has also made Soulflower’s Mumbai office a sanctuary for over 20 rescued cats and dogs, while feeding over 500 stray animals daily —turning vision into lasting impact.

Dheeraj Keshav, Director – Arna Dairy

He is an entrepreneur strengthening trust in India’s dairy ecosystem through Arna Dairy, a family-run brand built on 85 years of legacy. Founded in 1940 as Pankaj Dairy, Arna has grown into one of Karnataka’s most respected dairy networks. Building the future of an 85-year family-led dairy enterprise, as he always says, he is committed to “growing Arna with integrity and intent.”

Working closely with over 17,000 farmers across Hassan, Chikmagaluru, and Shivamogga, Dheeraj leads a farmer-first model focused on fair practices, rigorous quality checks, and long-term partnerships. Guided by the belief that health begins at the farm, he continues to support rural livelihoods while delivering fresh, reliable dairy products to urban households and businesses — shaping a more trustworthy and sustainable food system.

Ritu Pherwani, A Corporate Wellness Expert, CWO- Harmony Haaven

Ritu Pherwani is a Bangalore-based wellness entrepreneur, yoga therapist, and sound therapist known for creating holistic wellness programs for corporates, educational institutions, and communities. Her journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she supported employees through yoga, breathing techniques, meditation, and immunity-boosting practices. Ritu has delivered customized wellness programs for leading organizations like Dr. Reddy’s, TVS Motors, and Myntra, focusing on mental, emotional, and physical well-being. She also works with schools and colleges to promote mindfulness early. Integrating sound therapy with classical and modern instruments, including her signature Aqua Sound Therapy, she creates immersive healing experiences that support balance, resilience, and conscious living.

Ms. Anu Mishra, Co-Founder, Malviya Factual Communication

A strategic communications leader and changemaker of 2025, Anu Mishra, along with visionary PR strategist Sunil Malviya, founded Malviya Factual Communication in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. Recognising the rapid shift from conventional PR to digital-first communication, Anu played a key role in building an integrated agency that combines traditional PR, digital PR, and marketing under one roof. Known for her strong strategy, operational leadership, and focus on quality and transparency, Anu has been a driving force behind establishing the firm as one of India’s trusted PR agencies, delivering impactful media and branding solutions for Indian and global brands.

Ridhaa Kapadi, Luxury Experiences Consultant & Founder of By The Boutique

At just 30, Ridhaa Kapadi, founder of By The Boutique, has established herself as a key voice shaping India’s luxury hospitality narrative. Moving beyond traditional interior-led design, she champions immersive, sensory-driven experiences where sound, culture, and storytelling define a hotel’s identity. Through BTB, Ridhaa has collaborated with leading boutique properties including RAAS Hotels, Dolkhar & Shel (Ladakh), Johri (Jaipur), Sarvato, and Amaya, delivering measurable impact in positioning and guest engagement. Her work reflects a rare blend of strategic vision and creative depth, redefining boutique luxury for a global audience.