The Changemakers of 2025: Entrepreneurs Who Are Redesigning India’s Tomorrow

India’s growth story in 2025 isn’t only about digital adoption or headline-making funding rounds. A deeper transformation is unfolding, driven by founders and leaders who are building the infrastructure of outcomes: cleaner freight movement, safer industrial execution, accessible diagnostics, MSME digitisation, trusted talent systems, and everyday wellness that fits modern life.

What makes these changemakers different is not just innovation, it’s relevance. They are solving India’s “hard problems” that sit underneath the economy: heavy-duty logistics emissions, manufacturing quality, healthcare access, last-mile operational friction, and the widening gap between education and employable skills. Their work may not always be visible to consumers, but it is visible in better systems: lower downtime, higher compliance, faster access, higher trust, and scalable execution.

The Changemakers of 2025 brings together entrepreneurs who are not simply participating in India’s momentum, they are redesigning the foundations of how India moves, builds, learns, works, and lives.

1) Rahul Kanuganti, Managing Director & CEO, FLYTTA Green

Industry: Electric Mobility, Sustainable Logistics & Heavy-Duty EV Infrastructure

Rahul Kanuganti is taking on one of India’s most difficult and high-impact transitions: decarbonising bulk industrial freight. While EV adoption in passenger vehicles is accelerating, the real climate and cost challenge sits in heavy-duty logistics, mining, cement, steel, ports, and long-haul industrial corridors where fuel spend is massive and emissions are concentrated.

As Managing Director and CEO of FLYTTA Green, Rahul is building an EV-only Trucking-as-a-Service platform designed for industrial performance. The focus is clear: heavy-duty electric fleets that operate predictably, meet SLAs, and deliver enterprise-grade uptime. Instead of treating EV trucking as a “vehicle problem,” he approaches it as a system problem, route efficiency, charging planning, maintenance reliability, load optimization, and operational control.

What strengthens FLYTTA’s positioning is the company’s tech-first logistics engine, AI-driven route and load optimisation, predictive battery analytics, energy and charging planning, predictive maintenance, and a digital control tower for real-time visibility. This is critical for heavy industries, where delays don’t just impact deliveries, they impact production cycles and contract performance.

By aligning electric mobility with cost discipline and reliability, Rahul Kanuganti is positioning FLYTTA Green as a foundational platform for India’s next phase of clean, efficient industrial logistics.

2) Shalin Sheth, Founder & Managing Director, Advait Energy Transitions Limited

Industry: Power Infrastructure, Energy Transition & Green Technologies

Shalin Sheth represents a new category of Indian leadership, one shaped by deep infrastructure experience and an ability to adapt that foundation to the demands of clean energy transition. As Founder and Managing Director of Advait Energy Transitions Limited, he has overseen the company’s evolution from a specialised execution-focused organisation into a diversified enterprise operating across power transmission, substations, telecommunications, and emerging green energy systems.

This transition has been driven by an understanding that India’s energy future will depend as much on strengthening and modernising existing infrastructure as on building new clean-energy assets. Under Sheth’s leadership, Advait has expanded its capabilities methodically, retaining its execution strength while adding manufacturing, EPC, and technology-led solutions that support grid reliability, renewable integration, and long-term sustainability.

Rather than moving away from its infrastructure roots, the company has leveraged them to participate meaningfully in newer domains such as hydrogen-related systems, decarbonisation support, and next-generation energy infrastructure.

What makes Advait relevant in 2025 is its ability to operate across the full spectrum of India’s transition: legacy grid reliability on one hand, and new energy systems, like hydrogen and decarbonisation solutions, on the other. That combination matters because India’s transformation will not happen by replacing everything overnight; it will happen by modernising at scale while building the next layer of energy infrastructure.

Under Sheth’s leadership, Advait’s direction into green energy initiatives, signals a deliberate shift from being an EPC contractor to becoming a platform that contributes to India’s energy security and sustainability agenda.

By grounding clean energy in execution capability, Sheth is positioning Advait as a participant in India’s transition, but as a builder of its real-world backbone.

3) Mayank Pathak, Managing Director, Translite Scaffolding Ltd

Industry: Infrastructure Engineering, Scaffolding & Formwork Systems

Mayank Pathak is leading one of the most critical but least celebrated layers of India’s infrastructure story, the engineering systems that make mega construction possible. As Managing Director of Translite Scaffolding Ltd, he has built the company into a trusted partner for projects where safety, precision, and execution reliability are non-negotiable.

Translite provides engineering solutions in the Formwork and Scaffolding domain for large Infrastructure projects. Translite’s role in landmark national developments reflects a track record built on credibility. Under Pathak’s leadership, the company served as the principal scaffolding partner for the Central Vista Project, including the new Parliament building, an assignment that demands high technical discipline, compliance, and coordination.

Translite has also supported marquee infrastructure such as the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) project, and multiple metro systems across India including Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Indore, Agra, Patna, and corridors like the Delhi–Meerut RRTS.

Beyond public infrastructure, Translite’s engineering solutions are trusted in major industrial projects for global and large-scale operators, helping deliver safe, scalable execution across manufacturing and industrial expansion environments.

Pathak’s differentiator lies in treating scaffolding and formwork not as commodity supply, but as engineered systems, combining design, manufacturing, customised planning, load calculations, and on-site service support.

In India’s next decade of urban growth and industrial expansion, leaders like Pathak are quietly ensuring that the nation’s biggest structures are built with reliability, safety, and speed.

4) Vineet Sawhney, Founder, Smartbox Lockers

Industry: Smart Infrastructure & Automation Technology

With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing digital economies, last-mile deliveries, secure access, and unattended pickups remain some of the biggest operational challenges for banks, enterprises, real-estate developments, and retailers. Under the leadership of Vineet Sawhney, Smartbox Lockers has emerged as one of India’s most impactful smart-locker technology companies, transforming how organisations manage deliveries, assets, and customer interactions.

With its secure, automated locker ecosystem, Smartbox Lockers is solving industry-wide problems such as missed deliveries, high logistics costs, manual IT handovers, and limited branch or office accessibility. From banks enabling 24/7 document collection to enterprises automating IT asset issuance, Smartbox Lockers is redefining how physical items move in a digital-first world. Vineet’s vision has been clear from the start - to create smart, self-service ecosystems that remove friction from everyday operations.

With his academic foundation from Syracuse University, New York, he brings a global perspective to building future-ready infrastructure. Under his leadership, Smartbox Lockers has grown into a trusted automation partner across India and the United States, powering secure smart-locker solutions for enterprises, campuses, residential communities, and last-mile delivery networks. As cities, businesses, and modern living spaces shift toward automated, people-centric systems, Smartbox Lockers continues to lead with reliability, scale, and innovation.

5) Ashissh Raichura, Founder & CEO, Scanbo

Industry: MedTech, AI & Digital Diagnostics

Ashissh Raichura is building healthcare infrastructure where it matters most, at the point of diagnosis. As Founder and CEO of Scanbo, he is developing AI-powered diagnostic platforms that aim to make healthcare more preventive, decentralised, and data-intelligent.

India’s biggest healthcare bottleneck isn’t awareness alone; it’s access and early detection at scale. Raichura’s approach focuses on multi-parameter diagnostics integrated with autonomous clinical workflows and real-time interoperability, enabling faster and more consistent healthcare decision-making across different environments.

A defining dimension of Scanbo’s positioning is its commitment to domestic innovation. The company’s diagnostic hardware is designed and manufactured in India, built from the ground up rather than white-labelled, aligning with the national push for technological self-reliance.

That matters in healthcare, where cost, supply chain resilience, compliance, and scalability decide whether an innovation becomes a mainstream solution.

By combining AI-driven diagnostics with scalable deployment potential across hospitals, insurers, and public health systems, Raichura is positioning Scanbo as more than a MedTech company, it is aiming to become part of India’s long-term healthcare operating layer.

6) Sumit Agarwal, Founder, Vyapar

Industry: MSME SaaS, Billing & Business Software

Sumit Agarwal is driving one of India’s most important transformations: the digitisation of small businesses at scale. MSMEs form the backbone of India’s economy, but many still operate with informal record-keeping methods that limit their growth, access to finance, compliance readiness, and operational visibility.

Agarwal built Vyapar, one of the simplest and easiest to use Billing, Accounting and Inventory management software into a widely adopted MSME ecosystem by focusing on a simple but powerful principle: technology must reduce complexity, not increase it. Vyapar replaces pen-and-paper bookkeeping with intuitive, daily-use tools that support billing & accounting, inventory tracking, and GST compliance, designed for real-world Indian business environments, including first-time digital users.

He also helped reshape the broader category narrative: proving that MSME SaaS can deliver sustainable adoption and revenue when the product is India-first, outcomes-driven, and built for behaviour change, not just features.

In a market where small businesses run India’s supply chain and commerce, Vyapar is becoming a foundational system. Agarwal’s work is less about software and more about upgrading the operational & financial capabilities of millions of SMEs.

Conclusion