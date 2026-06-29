The Coach Behind Google, Stripe, and Deloitte Tech Leaders: Bill Tingle Partners with Spexalink to Tackle the $2.3 Trillion Failure Crisis

The modern CIO holds one of the most demanding and least forgiving seats in the enterprise. They are expected to deliver digital transformation, govern AI adoption, defend against escalating cybersecurity threats, and translate all of it into business outcomes the board understands, often within a window that closes faster than the transformation itself can be completed.

The numbers reflect the strain. The average CIO tenure has fallen to between three and five years, well short of the five to seven years typical for CEOs and CFOs. According to the Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report, more than 70 percent of CIOs have been with their organization for less than five years, and nearly 40 percent for two years or less. At the same time, an estimated 70 percent of digital transformation initiatives fail to meet their objectives, failures that collectively cost organizations an estimated $2.3 trillion per year.

The pattern points to a problem that has little to do with technical competence. CIOs are not failing because they lack technical depth. They are failing because the role has quietly become less about technology and more about influence, narrative, and executive judgment under pressure, and almost no one is coaching them through that shift once they are in the seat.

“The job changes the moment you take the title, but the support doesn't,” says Bill Tingle, a former CIO who now coaches senior technology executives. “You spend your career being rewarded for having the answers. Then you reach the top and discover the job is no longer about answers. It's about leading the business, engaging the board, and making judgment calls in rooms where the stakes are highest. Nobody prepares you for that transition, and the data shows what happens when they don't.”

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The gap between technical mastery and executive judgment

For decades, the path to the CIO seat rewarded operational excellence; shipping projects, running teams, mastering increasingly complex technology stacks. But the skills that earn a leader the role are not the same as the ones that allow them to survive it.

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At the executive level, a CIO is measured less on systems delivered and more on business outcomes shaped, relationships managed, and confidence inspired in a board that may not understand the technology but absolutely understands risk. The transformation a CIO is hired to lead is rarely “done,” it evolves continuously, and with it, the pressure to keep demonstrating value to stakeholders whose patience is finite.

This is the gap where even highly capable technology leaders stall. The transition from technical authority to executive influence is rarely taught, rarely coached, and almost never supported once the leader is already in the role and expected to perform.

From the CIO seat to coaching it

Tingle's approach is grounded in having lived the role rather than studied it. He spent 35 years in enterprise technology leadership, serving as CIO, Chief Information and Digital Officer, and CTO across multiple organizations, including nearly two decades as a technology executive at Enterprise, where he held accountability for more than 720 employees, over 200 contractors, and a $250 million annual budget.

His career began at the most demanding edge of the field, writing real-time embedded software for the navigation and control systems of cruise missiles at Boeing, and for the engine indication systems of the Boeing 757 and 767. He went on to lead enterprise transformations, pioneer a patented business-to-business digital platform, and earn recognition as a Tampa Bay Business Journal CIO of the Year finalist.

After reaching the top of the technology organization, Tingle experienced firsthand the gap between technical success and executive influence, and worked with a coach to navigate it. That experience reshaped his understanding of what senior technology leaders actually need, and he has since coached more than 200 leaders, including senior technologists from organizations such as Deloitte, Google, Stripe, AWS, and Fifth Third Bank.

“I'm not a career coach who reads about leadership in a book,” Tingle says. “I sat in the rooms where these decisions get made. I know what the board is actually listening for, because I was the one being listened to. That's a different kind of coaching; peer to peer, operator to operator.”

A structured method for the executive transition

Through his practice, Tingle works with senior technology leaders on what he describes as the three capabilities that determine whether a CIO thrives in the seat: speaking in business outcomes rather than technical updates, building visible authority and sponsorship at the executive level, and demonstrating the kind of presence that signals leadership before, and beyond, the title.

His twelve-month framework is designed to move technical leaders from operational excellence into strategic influence, not by adding more frameworks, but by developing the judgment, communication, and presence that the modern executive environment demands.

It is this combination, deep operational experience at the CIO level paired with a structured coaching method, that aligns with the approach Spexalink is building across its coaching network.

A platform built around experienced practitioners

Tingle is partnering with Spexalink, a global executive coaching matchmaking platform founded by entrepreneur Ajay Tambe. The platform connects senior leaders with coaches who have held the roles they advise on, working through referral partners, including executive search firms, HR consultancies, private equity talent teams, and family offices, to support leaders during high-stakes transitions.

“Bill is exactly the kind of practitioner we built Spexalink around,” says Tambe. “The market is full of coaches who can talk about leadership in the abstract. Very few have actually run enterprise technology at the scale Bill has, carried a quarter-billion-dollar budget, and sat in the boardroom as the CIO. When a sitting CIO is coached by someone who has held that exact seat, the conversation is fundamentally different.”

The platform is headquartered in Mumbai with operations across the United States, United Kingdom, UAE, India, Singapore, Australia, and Canada.

A growing need

As AI accelerates and boards grow more demanding, the pressure on technology leaders shows no sign of easing. Industry research continues to point to a widening gap between the technical demands placed on CIOs and the executive support available to them, a gap that contributes to short tenures, failed transformations, and the loss of leaders who were never given the tools to navigate the role's hardest dimensions.

For Tingle, closing that gap is the entire point of the work.

“The technology will keep changing. That's a given,” he says. “What determines whether a CIO succeeds isn't whether they can master the next platform. It's whether they can lead the business through it. That's a skill set, and it can be built; I've seen it built, and I've lived it myself.”

About Bill Tingle

Bill Tingle is the founder and CEO of Tingle Leadership and a former CIO, Chief Information and Digital Officer, and CTO with 35 years of enterprise technology leadership experience. An ICF Professional Certified Coach, he has coached more than 200 senior technology leaders. He was named a Tampa Bay Business Journal CIO of the Year finalist and holds a patent for a business-to-business digital commerce platform. Learn more at tingleleadership.com.

About Spexalink