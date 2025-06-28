\ Distressing Video of Elephants at Rath Yatra Sparks Outcry; Vantara Among Those Offering Help and Hope

The Ahmedabad Rath Yatra, usually a spectacle of devotion and tradition, took a distressing turn this year when elephants participating in the procession became visibly panicked and bolted. A video capturing the chaos is now circulating widely online, drawing emotional responses from animal lovers and concerned citizens across the country.

Responding within hours, wildlife welfare initiative Vantara sent in a fully equipped emergency team from its campus. Their veterinarians, senior mahouts, and elephant ambulances worked closely with officials to stabilise the distressed elephants, evaluate their condition, and offer behavioural support.

Dr. K Ramesh (IFS), Chief Conservator of Forest, Gujarat, stated that “Following the recent incident involving elephant unrest during the Rath Yatra, we reached out to Vantara for immediate support. Their team responded swiftly from Jamnagar and coordinated with local authorities and animal handlers to arrange for their relocation for better care.”

The Jagannath Temple Management also acknowledged the effort. ”Vantara displayed a great commitment to ensuring these elephants receive the medical attention and rehabilitation they urgently need” said Mahendra Jha, Trustee, Shree Jagannath Mandir Trust Committee

In the clip, the elephants can be seen trying to escape the crowd, seemingly terrified by the noise and unpredictability of the environment. Some people were reportedly injured in the confusion, but for many viewers, the real heartbreak lay in the elephants’ fear-stricken behaviour.

“Elephants aren’t meant for this,” read one viral comment. “Every year we watch this happen, and every year we forget about the animals once the event is over.”