Every so often, an industry crosses a line it can never step back over. India's diamond trade has just crossed one. For the first time in the country's history, India exported more lab-grown diamonds than natural ones across a full financial year, a quiet milestone that tells you almost everything you need to know about where this market is heading. At DiaMantra, we do not read about the future of India's lab-grown diamond market in reports alone. We watch it arrive at our own counters, in the questions our customers ask and the choices they make, and we want to share clearly what we see coming. It is a conviction our founder, Preksha Bhutoria, built the brand around from the very first day.

A Tectonic Shift Already Underway

The numbers behind that milestone are striking. In the 2025-26 financial year, India's polished lab-grown diamond exports reached roughly 18.8 million carats, comfortably ahead of the 16 million carats of polished natural diamonds shipped in the same period, according to the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council. The crossover held month after month through early 2026, which is what makes it so significant: this was not a one-off blip caused by tariffs or disruption, but a sustained change in the shape of the trade. Analysts have called it a structural, even tectonic, shift, and from where we stand, that is exactly how it feels. The lab-grown diamonds India story has moved decisively from the margins to the mainstream, and there is no sign of it reversing.

What Is Driving the Growth

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A change this large always has more than one cause, and understanding the drivers is the key to reading the future of lab-grown diamonds in India. The first is manufacturing. Heavy investment in reactor capacity, concentrated around Surat and the wider Gujarat belt, has pushed up production and pushed down costs, giving India a genuine claim to becoming the world's workshop for CVD lab-grown diamonds.

The second is price. A lab-grown stone can offer cost savings of roughly 60 to 80 per cent against a natural diamond of identical physical and chemical properties, a gap that reshapes who can afford fine jewellery at all, and one we see firsthand as affordable lab-grown diamonds bring entirely new buyers through our doors. The third driver is generational: millennials and Gen Z, here and abroad, are choosing ethical and eco-friendly diamonds that reflect their values, and that demand is what gives the lab-grown diamond industry in India its momentum. The fourth is policy. The Government has formally designated the category a "sunrise industry," and supportive measures, from duty considerations to projects like the India Jewellery Park in Mumbai, are quietly laying the foundations for decades of lab-grown diamond market growth in India.

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Regulation That Builds Trust

For any market to mature, confidence has to catch up with growth, and in early 2026, it did. The Bureau of Indian Standards enforced new terminology rules that finally brought order to how these stones may be described. The word "diamond" on its own is now reserved for natural stones, while laboratory-created ones must be labelled clearly as "laboratory-grown" or "laboratory-created," with deceptive terms like "cultured" or "earth-friendly" banned outright. This matters more than it might sound. Clear, honest language protects buyers from confusion, and trust is the soil in which a market like this grows. As a brand that has always led with transparency, we welcomed these rules wholeheartedly. The standards simply make it easier for every honest player to do what we have always done, tell customers the plain truth about what they are buying.

The Domestic Future

While exports grab the headlines, the more exciting story for us is what is happening at home. India's domestic appetite for lab-grown diamond jewellery in India is growing in strong double digits, and projections suggest the India lab-grown diamond market size will multiply several times over within the coming decade. That growth will not look the way the old diamond market did. It will be led by everyday fine jewellery rather than the once-in-a-lifetime purchase, lightweight, wearable pieces bought for birthdays, promotions, anniversaries and ordinary days that simply deserve some brilliance.

Bridal is transforming too, as couples move away from heavy, single-use sets towards lighter, rewearable collections they actually live in. It is the single, clearest trend we observe among the young couples we serve, and it is why lab-grown diamond engagement rings in India are rising so quickly. Underpinning all of it is a deeper change in values: a generation that wants luxury to be conscious, traceable and certified. These are sustainable diamonds for people who refuse to choose between beauty and conscience, and that refusal is precisely what will power demand for years to come.

India on the Global Stage

Zoom out, and India's role in the global picture becomes even clearer. The worldwide lab-grown diamond market, already worth tens of billions of dollars, is projected to grow at a healthy double-digit rate well into the next decade, and India is positioned not merely to participate but to lead. With its unmatched cutting and polishing expertise, its fast-expanding manufacturing base and its government backing, the country is on course to become the dominant global hub for India's lab-grown diamond exports, serving major markets across the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

What we find most encouraging is that lab-grown diamonds are not simply replacing natural ones; they are expanding the entire market. By making real diamonds accessible to people and places that diamond ownership never reached before, the category is bringing millions of new customers into the fold. That is not a zero-sum disruption. It is genuine growth, and India sits right at the centre of it.

What This Future Means and DiaMantra's Place in It

So what does all of this add up to? A market that is bigger, more honest, more sustainable and more democratic than the one it is replacing. The lab-grown diamond market in India is no longer an experiment or an alternative. It is becoming the main event, and it is being built, in real time, on the very values we founded DiaMantra upon: transparency, accessibility, conscience and design made for real life.

We did not arrive at this moment by chance. Our founder, Preksha Bhutoria, built the brand for exactly this future: certified, conscious, contemporary jewellery for women and men who want their diamonds to mean something now, not merely to sit in a vault. As the market matures, our promise stays the same: to make sure the facts reach you before the hype does, and to put genuinely beautiful, genuinely responsible jewellery within your reach.

The future of India's lab-grown diamond market is not a forecast we are waiting on. It is already here, unfolding around us, and it is brighter, fairer and more brilliant than the past it is leaving behind. We would be honored to help you be part of it.