The Future of Indian Agriculture Lies in Building Scalable and Inclusive Value Chains

India’s agricultural landscape is undergoing a profound transition, one that’s shaped not just by productivity challenges, but by climate volatility, economic uncertainty, and the urgent need for stable rural livelihoods. Increasingly, the future of Indian agriculture is being defined not by individual crops or isolated interventions, but by the strength and inclusiveness of the value chains that connect farmers to markets, institutions, and enterprise opportunities.

At the heart of this shift is a structural change in how farming functions on the ground. Climate risk has become persistent rather than occasional, landholdings continue to fragment, and input-intensive annual crops are becoming harder to sustain, particularly for small and marginal farmers.

“Indian agriculture is undergoing a structural shift driven by climate risk, land fragmentation, and declining viability of input-intensive annual crops,” says Neju, CEO of Industree Foundation, one of India’s most forward-looking organisations working at the intersection of women’s economic empowerment, climate action, and sustainable, nature-based value chains “Repeated climate shocks, rising input costs, and the unpredictability of returns have made cultivation increasingly difficult to sustain. For many households, agriculture alone is no longer sufficient.”

This pressure is reshaping rural livelihoods. Many households are diversifying income through wage labour, seasonal migration, and non-farm work. At the same time, the role of women in agriculture is evolving in meaningful ways. Women are now organised producers, and members of collective enterprises, with greater involvement in decisions around land use and livelihoods.

This shift is opening the door to more stable and climate-resilient farming systems. Agroforestry and mixed land-use models, where tree-based crops coexist with food production, are gaining ground as practical solutions that reduce risks.

“Farmers need livelihood pathways that allow them to remain connected to their land without bearing the full risks of conventional cultivation,” Neju explains. “Agroforestry models like bamboo plantation- coexist with food crops while requiring lower recurring inputs.”

Within this transition, bamboo is emerging as a particularly viable alternative. It can grow on degraded or fallow land, regenerates over multiple harvest cycles, and does not compete directly with food crops. Ecologically, it supports soil health, water retention, and biodiversity. Economically, it offers long-term income streams that reduce dependence daily wage labour.

“From a climate and nature-based solutions perspective, bamboo-based agroforestry offers both adaptation and mitigation benefits,” Neju notes. “It supports land restoration and carbon sequestration while creating long-term income streams that strengthen economic security.”

But cultivation alone is not enough. What determines long-term success is how production connects to markets. Many agricultural initiatives struggle because they create supply without building the systems needed for aggregation, certification, processing, and assured demand.

“Our experience shows that agriculture-led enterprises move from pilots to scale when value chains are designed end-to-end with markets, institutions, and long-term ownership built in from the outset,” says Neju.

By integrating women farmers across the entire bamboo value chain - from plantation management and aggregation to certification, processing, and market-inclusive access - enterprise-led models are demonstrating how agriculture can evolve from subsistence activity into a viable economic system.