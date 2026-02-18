Updated 18 February 2026 at 17:37 IST
The Global Crisis of Education, Medicine, and Lifestyle: A Call for Realignment
In this powerful discussion, Swami Ramdev addresses how misguided educational priorities, excessive medical dependency, and unhealthy lifestyles have contributed to global health and societal challenges. The Patanjali philosophy urges a shift toward value-based education, preventive healthcare, and disciplined living.
Overview
Watch here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBQOvZIFpEA
Body
Swami Ramdev highlights three interconnected crises:
1. Education Without Values
Modern education, he argues, often emphasizes economic success over ethical and emotional intelligence. A balanced system must integrate moral responsibility and physical well-being.
2. Medicine Without Prevention
While modern medicine excels in emergency care, lifestyle disorders require preventive strategies. Yoga, balanced diet, and awareness are central to reducing dependency.
3. Lifestyle Without Discipline
Sedentary habits, processed food consumption, and stress are major contributors to chronic illness.
The Patanjali approach advocates restoring harmony between body, mind, and society through conscious choices and yogic discipline.
Conclusion
Reforming education, healthcare, and lifestyle requires collective effort. Swami Ramdev’s perspective encourages individuals to take responsibility for their health while embracing integrated solutions. Patanjali’s mission reflects a commitment to holistic progress.
