In an era where “wellness” is increasingly commodified, Daniel W. Hooker and Shivane Om Kapoor present a compelling deep-dive into the realities behind the global health industry. Their research challenges the credibility of widely accepted food labels and fitness narratives, uncovering how marketing, misinformation, and shifting consumer behavior are redefining what we perceive as “healthy."

This research was presented by Shivane Kapoor to graduate students at Cornell University on February 20th, 2026.

The Health Industry Is Lying to You: Why You Can't Trust the Label Anymore

Introduction: The Grand Illusion of Health

In a world where kale chips and protein bars dominate grocery store shelves and gym influencers flood our feeds with motivational “clean-eating” tips, it’s easy to believe we’re living through a health revolution. Yet, beneath the polished marketing and photogenic meals, the truth is far murkier: the health industry—driven by profit, algorithms, and vanity—is misleading us. Labels such as “gluten-free,” “non-GMO,” “keto-friendly,” and even “healthy” are often strategic terms rather than genuinely informative. The food and fitness industry thrives on confusion, preying on insecurity while cloaking economic and biological shifts under a veneer of well-being.

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The Health Food Deception: Packaged Wellness

Consumers often believe that choosing protein bars, diet soda, or vitamin-infused waters places them on a healthier path. But these so-called “healthy” products are frequently ultra processed. Processing involves altering food from its natural state for convenience, shelf life, or taste. This often means adding preservatives, sugar alcohols, synthetic flavorings, and refined grains—ingredients that, while technically compliant with dietary labels, compromise nutritional integrity (Monteiro et al., 2019).

Take protein bars. Many are sweetened with erythritol or sucralose and packed with soy isolates, emulsifiers, and palm oil. Though branded as high-protein snacks for athletes, a 2022 study by the Center for Science in the Public Interest found that over 65% of bars marketed as “healthy” contained more sugar than a serving of ice cream

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Diet sodas aren’t much better. Though calorie-free, they may alter gut microbiota and increase sugar cravings due to the effects of artificial sweeteners like aspartame and acesulfame potassium (Suez et al., 2014). Yet regulations allow these products to claim health benefits, often focusing narrowly on calorie count without addressing overall metabolic impact.

Government policy and lax regulatory enforcement enable this. In the U.S., the FDA does not require pre-market approval for new food additives if they’re considered “Generally Recognized As Safe” (GRAS)—a designation often granted by companyfunded panels (Nestle, 2016).

Unpacking the Labels: What Do They Actually Mean?

Let’s decode some of the health industry’s favorite buzzwords:

Non-GMO simply means a product does not contain genetically modified organisms. But this does not automatically translate to being healthy. For instance, non-GMO cane sugar still contributes to insulin resistance and obesity when consumed in excess (Mozaffarian et al., 2018).

Gluten-Free is essential for those with celiac disease (a small fraction of the population), but it's become a mainstream trend. Many gluten-free products are more processed and often contain extra sugar or fat to compensate for texture and taste (Lee et al., 2017).

Keto-Friendly labels are often misleading. While promoting a low-carb approach, these products can be high in saturated fats, sodium, and synthetic additives. A 2020 study found that the majority of commercial keto-labeled foods underreport their actual carbohydrate content (Zinn et al., 2020).

Organic is another misunderstood term. While it ensures the food is produced without synthetic pesticides or GMOs, organic doesn’t mean nutrient-dense. You can buy organic cookies or soda, but they are still high in sugar and low in fiber.

Natural is perhaps the vaguest label. The FDA only requires that the product not include artificial colors or synthetic additives, but many “natural” items are still highly processed and stripped of nutritional value.

These terms are designed to signal healthiness without truly ensuring it. They appeal to emotional reassurance over scientific substance

What Processed Actually Means—and Why It Matters

“Processed food” refers to any food altered from its original state, but there's a spectrum: Minimally processed foods like bagged spinach or roasted nuts retain much of their natural structure. Processed foods such as bread or canned beans contain added ingredients but can still be part of a healthy diet. Ultra-processed foods—like chips, candy bars, and soft drinks—are industrial products composed of synthetic additives and lacking in whole food content.

A diet high in ultra-processed foods is linked to obesity, heart disease, depression, and all-cause mortality (Srour et al., 2019). These foods hijack our brain’s reward system, disrupt appetite regulation, and often deliver empty calories. Yet the U.S. still permits ultra-processed products to carry health claims if they meet superficial nutrient standards like “low fat” or “high protein,” ignoring their broader metabolic effects.

Fitness Influencers and the Vanity Economy

The modern fitness world sells more than health—it sells a body image. On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, gym influencers peddle diet teas, collagen powders, and BCAA supplements under the guise of personal transformation. But many are paid endorsements, and studies show up to 70% of fitness influencers fail to disclose sponsorships (Boerman et al., 2017).

Such behavior creates a distorted view of health: one that’s lean, chiseled, and tan, ignoring the wide genetic and biological variability of human bodies. And the consequences run deep. According to the American Psychological Association (2022), 56% of teens say social media negatively impacts their body image, and body dissatisfaction is closely linked to depression and disordered eating behaviors.

Here, vanity is the product and the poison. People aren’t just chasing health—they’re chasing aesthetic ideals sold by influencers whose physiques are often the result of strict regimens, photo editing, performance-enhancing drugs, or cosmetic procedures. We’ve substituted well-being with a curated image of fitness that more often than not can be as hollow as it is unattainable.

Economic Shifts and the Rise of ‘Healthier’ Consumption

Over the past decade, spending on health-related food and beverages has surged. The global healthy snacks market alone surpassed $85 billion in 2023 (Statista, 2024). Driven by millennial and Gen Z preferences, there's a growing rejection of traditional junk food in favor of items perceived as healthier. Yet this “health boom” is not without contradiction.

While soda sales have declined, energy drinks and zero-sugar sodas have taken their place—products still heavily processed and acidifying to the body (Bleich et al., 2018). Similarly, fast food giants now offer “protein bowls” and “green smoothies” laced with artificial thickeners, flavorings, and sodium.

This shift also reflects privilege. Healthy eating is often pricier and less accessible to low-income populations, who remain targets for ultra-processed foods due to aggressive marketing and low prices. In effect, health becomes a product for the affluent, while poorer communities are left behind.

The U.S. healthy snacks market is booming, hitting $21.5 billion in 2023 and projected to keep growing at a solid 7.5% annually through 2030. Nearly 80% of Americans are actively trying to snack healthier, with low- and no-sugar products grabbing a hefty 39% slice of this market. Higher-income households are leading the trend, with 61% prioritizing these "better-for-you" options, demonstrating that "health" still carries a price tag. Meanwhile, sugary soda sales have tanked by over 25% since 2000, but that hasn’t stopped consumers from replacing them with trendy “gut-friendly” prebiotic sodas like Poppi and Olipop.

Together, these newcomers have generated $817 million in U.S. sales, with Poppi experiencing an impressive growth of 122% in early 2025 alone, currently holding a 1% share in the soda aisle. Even giants like PepsiCo feel the pinch, reporting a 2% dip in drink and snack sales and snapping up Poppi for nearly $2 billion to stay relevant. Public health policies like soda taxes are also shaking things up—cities like Berkeley and Philadelphia have seen sugary drink sales plunge up to 50%, nudging people toward water instead. But here’s the kicker: while these numbers suggest a “health revolution,” many of these products still pack additives, sweeteners, and questionable ingredients—showing that in the battle for healthier choices, marketing often wins over real nutrition.

GLP-1 Drugs and Their Disruptive Impact

The rise of GLP-1 agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy—originally developed to treat Type 2 diabetes—has catalyzed a pharmaceutical revolution. These drugs mimic a gut hormone that regulates appetite and insulin, leading to significant weight loss. But they also represent a seismic shift in how the industry views health.

In 2024, Goldman Sachs estimated that GLP-1 drugs could reduce caloric consumption in the U.S. by 4.3% over the next decade, with snack food and soda companies already seeing dips in demand (Goldman Sachs, 2024). This has spurred a reactive industry: more low-carb, high-protein offerings; drug-company food partnerships; and a pivot in marketing strategies.

But here’s the issue: many consumers are using these drugs not for diabetes, but to meet aesthetic ideals, often without understanding the risks. They are marketed subtly—whispered in celebrity interviews, normalized in influencer “transformation” reels—contributing to a culture of shortcut-based health. The irony? The health industry’s obsession with short-term outcomes (weight loss, flat stomachs) is driving long-term harm.

Vanity: The Engine Behind the Misinformation

At the heart of this mess lies vanity—not the simple desire to look good, but the manufactured urgency to look like someone else. Vanity sells. It drives gym memberships, supplement sales, restrictive dieting, and now, injections.

Marketing appeals to emotion: “Look better, feel better, be better.” But it’s often a one-way street to dissatisfaction. A 2023 meta-analysis published in Body Image showed that exposure to idealized health and fitness images on social media led to increased body surveillance and decreased self-compassion, especially in adolescent girls (Rodgers et al., 2023).

The mental health fallout is profound. Eating disorders have surged, with a 70% rise in teen cases during the pandemic (CDC, 2022). The public is misled not just about food, but about what it means to be healthy.

What Actually Is Healthy?

True health isn’t found in a label—it’s built on consistent, evidence-backed habits. Rather than chasing the latest diet trend or miracle product, real health focuses on whole, minimally processed foods, moderation, and mental well-being.

A healthy diet prioritizes foods close to their natural state. Vegetables and fruits of all colors offer essential vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants that support immunity, reduce inflammation, and protect against chronic disease. Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice are rich in complex carbohydrates, B vitamins, and magnesium, which help regulate energy and digestion. Legumes—including beans, lentils, and chickpeas— provide protein and prebiotic fiber that feeds beneficial gut bacteria.

Lean proteins such as eggs, fish, tofu, and chicken promote muscle repair and hormonal health. Healthy fats from nuts, seeds, olive oil, and avocados contribute to cognitive function and reduce inflammation. Fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut improve digestion and support a diverse gut microbiome.

Crucially, a balanced approach to nutrition avoids demonizing entire food groups. Carbs are not inherently bad—what matters is the quality. Whole carbs digest slowly and stabilize blood sugar, whereas refined ones spike it. Fats are essential for hormone production and cell health, so the goal should be reducing harmful trans fats while embracing sources of omega-3 and unsaturated fats. Protein should come from a variety of sources, not just powders or pre-packaged bars.

Finally, exercise should be a celebration of what your body can do—not a punishment or a means to fit a specific aesthetic. Functional, enjoyable movement improves cardiovascular health, mood, sleep, and metabolism. Whether it’s walking, swimming, dancing, or lifting weights, consistency matters more than perfection.

In the end, real health is not aesthetic. It’s not a label. It’s the accumulation of choices that nourish the body and mind—without needing validation from a package, influencer, or number on the scale.

Conclusion: Reclaiming Health from Hype

The modern health industry wraps itself in wellness rhetoric while quietly fueling misinformation, profit-driven deception, and aesthetic obsession. From misleading labels and ultra-processed "health" foods to the idolization of fitness influencers and the normalization of pharmaceutical shortcuts, we've been sold a vision of health that is sleek, marketable, and hollow. The pursuit of wellness has become commodified, turning our insecurities into revenue streams and our bodies into battlegrounds.

But health doesn't require a brand, a subscription, or a miracle cure. It’s found in habits grounded in science, not hype. It’s about eating food that comes from the ground, moving your body in ways that feel good, and caring for your mental wellbeing—not just your mirror reflection. Real health isn’t glamorous. It’s honest, consistent, and boring in the best possible way.