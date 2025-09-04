The House of Makeba Named ‘Best Restaurant Chain of the Year (West) 2025

Ahmedabad, August 21, 2025: Gujarat-based vegetarian dining brand The House of Makeba has been awarded the title of “Best Restaurant Chain of the Year (West) 2025” at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards. The recognition marks a milestone in the brand’s seven-year journey, reflecting its rise as one of the region’s most successful homegrown restaurant chains.

Founded in 2018 by Ram Singhal, Nipun Kanodia, Prateek Parihar, and Chef Shailesh Acharya, The House of Makeba began with a single rooftop restaurant on IIM Road, Ahmedabad. Today, it has expanded into a network of seven outlets across Gujarat, serving more than 12 lakh diners to date.

Known for its pure vegetarian philosophy, the chain has carved a niche with its curated ambience, rooftop dining experiences, and a menu that bridges traditional North Indian cuisine with global flavors. Each outlet is designed as a space for families, friends, and young professionals to come together, offering not just meals but complete dining experiences.

“Our journey has always been about consistency and trust,” said Ram Singhal, Co-founder and Head of Finance & Marketing. “From the start, we wanted to create an experience that families could rely on. This award reinforces that vision, and motivates us to carry the same standard as we expand beyond Gujarat.”

The culinary program at The House of Makeba is led by Chef Shailesh Acharya, an IIHM gold medalist, who emphasizes both authenticity and innovation. The menu combines rich North Indian staples with seasonal specials and contemporary fusion dishes, while also introducing health-conscious options to meet evolving customer preferences.

Equally integral to the brand’s success is its atmosphere. From rooftop dining under the open sky to thoughtfully designed interiors with live music and immersive lighting, Makeba has become synonymous with vibrant yet family-friendly dining.

“We have always believed that ambience plays as much of a role as food in shaping memories,” noted Nipun Kanodia, Co-founder and Strategy Lead. “As we scale up, we want every new outlet to carry that same warmth and identity that has defined us in Gujarat.”

Looking ahead, The House of Makeba is preparing for its national expansion. Two new outlets—one company-owned in Surat and a franchise in Vastral, Ahmedabad will open by the end of 2025. By 2026, the brand plans to enter Indore, Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai, and Pune, with a goal of 20 outlets by 2028 and 25 by 2030. The expansion will follow its proven hybrid model of company-owned and franchise operations, supported by centralized systems to maintain consistency.