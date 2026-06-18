Success in today’s world is no longer measured solely by professional achievements—it is defined by the impact individuals create, the lives they influence, and the positive change they bring to society. Across industries ranging from astrology, healthcare, agriculture, engineering, corporate communications, public relations, and business leadership, a select group of visionaries is setting new benchmarks through innovation, resilience, expertise, and purpose-driven work. These remarkable personalities have not only excelled in their respective domains but have also inspired countless others through their dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence. In this special feature, The Impact Makers 2026: 10 Personalities Redefining Excellence in Their Fields, we spotlight ten outstanding individuals whose journeys reflect determination, influence and an unwavering passion for creating meaningful impact in an ever-evolving world.

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant: India’s Renowned Vedic Astrologer and Spiritual Guide Since 1988

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant is one of India’s most respected Vedic astrologers, widely recognized for his exceptional contribution to astrology, spiritual guidance, and astrological research. As the Founder and Chief Astrologer of PavitraJyotish, he has spent more than 37 years helping individuals, families, and businesses make informed decisions through authentic Vedic wisdom and practical astrological solutions.

Since beginning his professional journey in 1988, Pt. Pant has guided thousands of clients across India and around the world. His expertise spans Horoscope Analysis, Career Astrology, Business Forecasting, Relationship Compatibility, Vastu Shastra, Muhurta Selection, and Astrological Remedies. His commitment to accuracy, ethics, and personalized guidance has earned him the trust of clients from countries including the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, UAE, Singapore, and South Africa.

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Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant has received several prestigious honors, including titles such as Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Prabhakar, Jyotish Shastracharya, and Jyotish Rishi. He has also been featured in numerous leading media publications for his insights on astrology and spiritual well-being.

Through PavitraJyotish, he continues to redefine excellence in the field of astrology by combining traditional Vedic knowledge with modern accessibility, empowering people to navigate life with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose.

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For more information please visit: https://www.pavitrajyotish.com/

Astro Sanjeev Nayyar: Guiding Destinies Through Astrology, Karma Alignment and Spiritual Transformation

Astro Sanjeev Nayyar is an experienced astrologer and spiritual guide who has spent many years working on helping individuals find clarity, meaning, and direction in both their personal and professional endeavors. Being highly experienced in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, Vastu Shastra, and Karma Alignment, he has helped many people succeed in their lives, become emotionally balanced, and find peace.

The thing that sets Sanjeev Nayyar apart from other spiritual guides and astrologers is that according to him, astrology should be used to help people understand which changes can be implemented into their lives to bring positive results and help them achieve their goals. Astro Sanjeev Nayyar helps people use their knowledge of astrology for a better understanding of how they could make changes.

Astro Sanjeev Nayyar is a proponent of Karma Alignment, which suggests that although our destiny is often predetermined by celestial forces, there are still things we need to do for ourselves and our own good. With Astro Sanjeev Nayyar's help, you will become more aware of your karma and learn how to live according to your life's purpose.

Meet Mr. Ramesh Gera - (Even multiple tragedies could not stop him)

Mr. Ramesh Gera (68 yrs.), the name is well known across the country. His contribution in the field of advanced farming, especially Indoor Saffron Cultivation and Cordyceps Cultivation is very unique.

HIs journey in farming started in the year 2018 at the age of 58 years from his Noida location. In the year 1917 his wife got a severe brain stroke, in-spite of putting best of the efforts, best of the treatment, she could not be survived, after 11 months she passed away.

In the year 2022, Ramesh met another severe tragedy, met a serious road accident, resulting in multiple fractures and was hospitalised, underwent multiple major surgeries, but he never lost heart. After his part recovery, he again started working on vertical farming with more rigor and zeal with creative ideas, which completely transformed the farming practices towards high resource efficiency and high productivity. His contribution in nation uplifting in the field of agriculture and farming is well recognised. Recently he was awarded the National Icon for the year 2026. Currently he is running his institute in Panchkula (Haryana) for training on the subjects of Saffron cultivation and Cordyceps cultivation. He is approachable through his website: www.akarshakfarmas.com

Kajal Kamal : Corporate Communications Lead, ZEISS India

Kajal Kamal is shaping narratives that connect people, purpose, and precision at ZEISS India. As Corporate Communications Lead, she is building trust through clear storytelling - turning high tech optics and healthcare technology into human impact. Her work sits at the intersection of brand, media and employee voice, where she leads campaigns, manages reputation and creates content that makes ZEISS visible beyond the lab.

In 2026, she is truly redefining success. For her it is not just reach and headlines. It is about being an Impact Maker: crafting communication that drives real change - for our consumers and the communities.

Kajal is committed to showing how science, when told right, inspires confidence and progress. Redefining success means measuring impact, not noise.

Dr. Parvesh Kumar Tiwari: A Distinguished Professional, Social Leader, and Record Holder

Dr. Parvesh Kumar Tiwari is an accomplished professional, social leader, and consultant currently serving as Executive Director at Vikram Group of Companies, Pune. Born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, he has built an impressive career through academic excellence, leadership and public service. His qualifications include an MBA in Project Management, Cisco Certification from the USA, a postgraduate degree in Electronics and a Diploma in Human Rights.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Dr. Tiwari actively contributes to society through various national organizations. He serves as National Joint Secretary of the All India Council of Human Rights & Anti-Corruption Council and Deputy Director of the National Council of News & Broadcasting and National Legal Aid Council.

His achievements have earned him numerous prestigious recognitions, including the Bharat Ratna Samman, Global Merit Record, Supreme World Record, and multiple international record awards. His inspiring journey reflects a commitment to professional excellence, social responsibility and nation-building.

Rinil Mamba: Driving Global Growth Through Data-Led Sales & Marketing

With two decades of B2B2C experience at the intersection of engineering, digital commerce and strategic marketing, Rinil is a data-driven global leader in sales and marketing transformation. As Global Head of eCommerce & Services Marketing for Industrial Quality Solutions, he leads online sales and after-sales marketing for hardware, software and lifecycle services, building scalable digital revenue engines and superior customer experiences. With international experience across APAC, EMEA and the Americas, and insight into megatrends, he has created KPI-led marketing engines that delivered a 3X increase in marketing-attributed orders and over 35% YoY sales growth. Previous roles heading medical technology marketing and regional industrial marketing built deep expertise in customer-centric, technology-led growth. Grounded in Mechanical Engineering, an MBA in Marketing and specialization in Business Communication, Rinil blends techno-commercial depth with strategic storytelling to turn complex campaigns into measurable, sustainable global growth.

Dr. Abhijit Bagul | Consultant Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgeon | Navi Mumbai

Dr. Abhijit Bagul is a highly respected Consultant Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopic, Robotic, and Proctology Surgeon based in Navi Mumbai, known for his expertise in advanced hernia and piles treatments. With over two decades of surgical experience, he specializes in minimally invasive, laser, and robotic procedures that ensure faster recovery, minimal pain, and superior patient outcomes.

An MBBS and MS (Surgery) graduate, Dr. Bagul holds prestigious fellowships including FIAGES, FALS, FMAS, and FICS, reflecting his advanced training in minimal access and robotic surgery. He is widely recognized for performing a high volume of successful surgeries using modern techniques for hernias, gallbladder disorders, and proctology conditions such as piles, fissures, and fistulas.

Beyond clinical excellence, Dr. Bagul is committed to patient-centric care and community service, actively contributing to medical camps and awareness initiatives. His dedication to innovation and compassionate treatment continues to make him a trusted name in surgical care across Navi Mumbai.

Mohit Patel: Empowering Brands Through Strategic PR and Digital Innovation

In an era where visibility and credibility define business success, Mohit Patel has established himself as a rising force in the public relations and digital marketing industry. As the Founder and CEO of MP Media Promotion & The Popular Story he has helped businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals strengthen their brand presence through strategic media outreach and innovative marketing solutions.

Starting his entrepreneurial journey at a young age, Mohit transformed his vision into a growing agency known for delivering impactful PR campaigns and digital growth strategies. Under his leadership, MP Media Promotion has successfully connected clients with leading media platforms, enabling them to build trust, authority, and market recognition.

Known for his forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence, Mohit specializes in brand positioning, reputation management, media relations, and digital marketing. His ability to understand evolving market trends has helped numerous clients achieve meaningful visibility and long-term growth.

Krupesh Patel: Driving Industrial Excellence Through Engineering Innovation and Trust

In the competitive world of industrial engineering, Krupesh Patel has built a reputation for delivering quality-driven solutions backed by technical expertise and unwavering commitment. As the Managing Partner of Technocrat Engineers, Ahmedabad, he has played a pivotal role in helping industries optimize utility infrastructure through innovative and cost-effective engineering solutions.

A Mechanical Engineer with over a decade of industry experience, including extensive expertise in Steam Boiler and Thermic Fluid Heater Balance of Plant (BOP) systems, Krupesh leads Technocrat Engineers in providing turnkey solutions covering engineering design, project planning, procurement, installation, and project management.

His work spans diverse sectors including tyre manufacturing, chemicals, textiles, dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals. One of his notable achievements includes the successful execution of critical utility infrastructure projects for MRL Tyres Limited, earning recognition for exceptional planning and timely delivery.

Guided by the principles of quality, accountability, and client satisfaction, Krupesh Patel continues to strengthen Technocrat Engineers' position as a trusted engineering partner, proving that long-term success is built through consistency, reliability, and engineering excellence.

Sumitra Patel: Boosting Brands through Strategic Communication and PR Excellence

In today’s intensely competitive world, communication forms the cornerstone of success. Sumitra Patel is an experienced public relations expert who helps businesses and new brands achieve credibility, visibility, and prominence within the marketplace. As a Co-Founder of MP Media Promotion, she has been instrumental in designing communications strategies for many firms to establish effective brand communication.

Having significant expertise in media relations, reputation management, and brand positioning, Sumitra applies innovation along with an objective-oriented approach to provide high-end PR services to her clientele. This ability to keep track of the changing media environment and its impact on consumer behavior has helped many clients increase their prominence.

Professionalism and commitment towards client service have continued to guide her efforts towards ensuring success for new and upcoming brands. Through creative thinking and innovative communication, Sumitra is playing an important role in the growth of the Indian PR and media industry.