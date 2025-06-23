The Investment Architects - How RISE Infraventures is Reimagining Real Estate Advisory in India

In a sector long dominated by various players, RISE Infraventures is carving a distinct path. Positioned as a new-age real estate advisory firm, the company is shifting the focus from sales to strategy. Founded in 2021 by visionary leaders, Mr. Sachin Gawri and Mr. Shantanu Gambhir, RISE began its journey as a Public Limited Company focused on redefining how real estate works in India.

The company was born from a shared vision between the founders: to go beyond property transactions and deliver complete, value-driven real estate solutions. Their commitment to integrity, innovation, and customer-first thinking laid the foundation for a trusted and ethical brand. Since then, RISE Infraventures has grown into one of India's most respected real estate consultancy firms.

In August 2021, the company launched its Delhi branch, laying the groundwork, and was followed closely by the successful hosting of its first industry event, the Realty Connect Conference (RCC), in September. The momentum continued in 2022 with the launch of its first Mumbai branch in September, signalling expansion into western India. In November, RISE took a decisive step towards becoming a knowledge-driven advisor with the launch of Research & Reports (R&R), offering data-backed insights to empower smarter real estate decisions.

Further, in 2023, the company diversified geographically and operationally. January saw the establishment of Rise Infranational Pvt. Ltd., marking its entry into global markets. By April, a second Mumbai branch strengthened its regional footprint, and in August, it ventured into realty investments through Rise Homes Holding Pvt. Ltd.

The Group entered the year 2024 by dominating NCR with the opening of a new branch along the Dwarka Expressway in April. By December, the company went global, expanding operations to London. Most recently, in June 2025, RISE broadened its service portfolio by entering the commercial leasing segment, moving closer to becoming a full-spectrum real estate solutions provider.

Moreover, from its modest origin to its current positioning in the market, the group has partnered with top-tier developers, including industry giants like DLF, Emaar, Birla, Central Park, Sobha, Omaxe, Trump Towers, AIPL, Godrej, Adani, Lodha, Tata, M3M, Smartworld, Conscient, Mahindra, Unity Group, and Vatika. Its vast network boasts over 3,000 channel partners across India, ensuring strategic collaborations with top developers.

Meanwhile, on the financial front, the numbers tell a compelling story. From ₹1,428 crore in sales during FY22, RISE surged to ₹2,182 crore in FY23, ₹2,620 crore in FY24, and a robust ₹3,856 crore in FY25. With a 25% year-on-year growth trajectory, the company is now eyeing the ₹5,000 crore mark in FY26, underscoring its steady rise as a formidable force in Indian real estate advisory. Besides, the firm is on track to achieve an impressive Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of Rs 4000 crore by the end of FY 2024-25, meeting its sales target of Rs 4000 crore set at the beginning of the financial year.

Beyond scaling new heights in the real estate sector, RISE remains deeply committed to creating meaningful social impact. Through its CSR arm, the Samidha Welfare Foundation, the company has launched several initiatives focused on education, environmental sustainability, and urban upliftment. The company focuses on empowering girls and supporting underprivileged and differently-abled children. These efforts include financial aid for education, access to quality healthcare, skill development programs, and medical assistance such as life-changing surgeries.

Thus, RISE Infraventures’ journey is grounded in a strong foundation of trust, transparency, and long-term vision. With integrity at its heart, the company has consistently upheld ethical practices, strengthening lasting relationships with clients, partners, and stakeholders.