On 16 December 2025, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the Indian Armed Forces presented a captured Pakistani drone that had been targeting Jalandhar and other strategic military locations in India. The drone, launched from Lahore Air Base, was a kamikaze-class unmanned combat aerial vehicle with a wingspan of nearly two metres, operating at an altitude of around 2,000 metres. Its display served as concrete evidence debunking repeated claims from Pakistan that its drones had not been intercepted. The unveiling underscored India’s growing capability in aerial surveillance and drone interception, reflecting a high level of preparedness and technological sophistication.

This event came shortly after a series of coordinated operations that demonstrated India’s readiness to counter threats across land, air, and sea. Indian forces successfully neutralized nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Official sources confirmed that over 100 terrorists were killed during these precision strikes. The operations highlighted the seamless synergy between the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, emphasizing India’s ability to carry out complex, multi-domain defence missions.

The Indian Air Force played a crucial role in these operations, executing precision strikes on key targets including the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base. Visual evidence of the damage was shared during official briefings, demonstrating the effectiveness of India’s high-tech aerial capabilities. In addition, the IAF’s robust air defence systems were critical in protecting Indian airspace from retaliatory drone and UAV attacks, ensuring national security during high-stakes operations.

At the heart of India’s growing drone and aerial surveillance capability is Dr. Karthik Narayanan, a leading figure in unmanned aerial systems and AI-driven intelligence platforms. His work has earned national recognition and the confidence of those charged with safeguarding the country. Dr. Narayanan has overseen the development of long-range reconnaissance drones, AI-powered surveillance platforms, and rapid-deployment unmanned units. These systems have been deployed across sensitive areas, from Ladakh to the Northern Command, to extend India’s situational awareness and enhance operational readiness.

Dr. Narayanan’s work is not limited to technology alone. Over 100 soldiers have been trained under his guidance to operate these drones in extreme environments, such as high-altitude locations in Ladakh, where thin air and harsh temperatures test both human and machine endurance. The combination of advanced drones and trained personnel ensures that India can detect threats early, monitor unusual movements, track supply lines, and identify temporary enemy positions before they escalate into larger security risks.

The captured Pakistani drone displayed during Vijay Diwas symbolises not only the tactical success of Indian forces but also the broader shift toward a technology-driven defence strategy. These drones feature night vision, thermal detection, autonomous long-range flight, and behaviour-pattern analysis, providing a constant eye in the sky over sensitive regions. By converting streams of raw data into actionable intelligence, Dr. Narayanan’s platforms allow commanders to make faster and more informed decisions, strengthening both frontline operations and civilian safety.

Officials praised the rigorous testing, ethical deployment, and operational responsibility that underpin these systems. The integration of drones with AI analytics and satellite imagery has created a nationwide aerial surveillance network capable of supporting both offensive and defensive operations. The Vijay Diwas demonstrations provided the public with a glimpse of this evolving framework, showing how technological innovation, disciplined execution, and strategic planning converge to protect the nation.

Beyond technical expertise, Dr. Narayanan is known for his sense of purpose and responsibility. Colleagues describe him as someone who blends precision engineering with a deep understanding of the human stakes involved. For him, innovation is not an end in itself; it is a means to enhance national security, safeguard civilians, and strengthen the capabilities of India’s armed forces.

As India commemorates Vijay Diwas and honors the sacrifices of soldiers from the 1971 war, the display of the captured drone and the evidence of successful precision strikes underscore the evolution of modern defence. Unmanned aerial systems, supported by AI-driven intelligence and expertly trained personnel, have become a critical layer of national security. These efforts not only protect the country from immediate threats but also act as a deterrent to future incursions.

With leaders like Dr. Narayanan advancing drone technology and the armed forces demonstrating operational excellence, India’s aerial defence infrastructure has entered a new era. The combination of human expertise, innovative engineering, and integrated military strategy ensures that the nation’s skies remain secure, its borders resilient, and its civilians protected.