The LACE™ Framework: A Holistic Dance Education at Sri Nrithya Lakshana

For C R Lakshmi Karthik, dance represents more than an artistic discipline—it embodies a comprehensive way of life rooted in culture, expression, and personal growth. Lakshmi began dance teaching at her home studio in Palakkad in 2010. In 2015, she established Sri Nrithya Lakshana Dance School in Bangalore, which is managed by Lakshana Creative Education Trust. Lakshmi’s transition from a dedicated performer to a dance educator has been about much more than just the art of performance.

The institute has witnessed consistent growth and emerged as a space where tradition and innovation merge. With a Master degree (MFA) in Bharathanayam and an Advanced Diploma in Kathak, Lakshmi is now a dance research scholar, working with dance interventions and holistic development perspective of dance.

The LACE™ curriculum for Arts guides students through four transformative stages—Learn, Ace, Create, and Educate—developing technical skills, performance confidence, creative expression, and leadership. This structured 8-level framework ranges from the Foundation Course to Advanced Diploma levels. Ensuring the students are trained into skillful dancers by assessing them with valid assessments and certification in each stage.



Read This Also: Lakme Fashion Week Model Walking Behind Showstopper Janhvi Shades

Lakshmi’s approach to the holistic development of every child through dance is the driving factor for the LACE™ curriculum for the arts. “I don’t just teach choreography to create good performers—I use dance as a tool to integrate learning, connect with academic subjects, and nurture each student’s personal growth,” says Lakshmi Karthik, founder of Sri Nrithya Lakshana. She adds, “Not all of my students have to become dancers, but it is necessary for one’s holistic development.”

The school goes beyond Bharathanatyam and Kathak; students explore makeup, costume design, art management, and more, establishing a foundation for a truly holistic arts education.

A notable milestone for the institute was its 10th Annual Day Celebration on 16th November 2024, recognised by the India Book of Records for a collective performance by 235 dancers of Sri Nrithya Lakshana.

The book titled Dancing Games, authored by Lakshmi includes 50 Fun and Interactive Movement Activities for holistic development in children. This reflects her belief as a dance educator that movement arts play a vital role in enhancing physical, cognitive, and emotional health in a child.

“The ability to guide, educate and nurture young artists has taught me patience and introspection—today, I find deep fulfillment in passing down the rich traditions of Bharathanatyam and Kathak, preserving our heritage while inspiring the next generation”, shares Lakshmi.