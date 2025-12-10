The Making of India’s Next-Gen Athletes: Global One Championship Sets the Stage

India’s school sports landscape is evolving rapidly, and the Global One Championship by Global Schools Group (GSG) is at the forefront of this transformation. Bringing together over 800 students from 27 campuses nationwide, the championship provides a platform where young learners not only compete but also develop invaluable life skills. In an interactive session, Mr. Rajeev Koul, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Global Schools Group, discusses how the tournament is shaping India’s school sports culture, promoting holistic education, and preparing students to become confident, globally aware citizens.

1. This year, the Global One Championship brings together over 800 students from 27 campuses nationwide. From your region’s perspective, what does this scale of participation reveal about India’s rapidly growing school-level sports culture?

The participation of 800+ students from 27 campuses reflects a powerful shift in India’s school-level sports culture. Across the country, we are witnessing a growing awareness that sports are no longer secondary—they are central to a child’s development.

From our region’s lens, this scale shows that parents, educators, and institutions are increasingly recognising the value of structured, competitive sports exposure. It also highlights India’s readiness to build a unified school sports ecosystem that mirrors global practices. The enthusiasm seen across campuses proves that young learners today are eager to compete, excel, and represent their schools at national platforms.

2. Your campus is sending students across multiple sporting disciplines. How do these eight categories help young athletes discover their strengths and shape well-rounded personalities?

Offering students access to eight distinct disciplines—including athletics, badminton, swimming, basketball, and more—creates a wide talent pool and gives every child an opportunity to explore where they naturally excel.

Some students thrive in team sports like football or basketball, where communication and coordination are key. Others shine in individual sports like swimming, chess, or badminton, which demand focus and resilience.

This variety ensures that students develop well-rounded personality traits—strategic thinking, agility, adaptability, and emotional maturity—attributes that serve them well in academics and life. It mirrors global educational models where multi-sport participation is essential for discovering long-term athletic potential.

3. Holistic development is a national priority today. How do platforms like this build students’ confidence, discipline, leadership, and teamwork beyond the classroom?

Nationally, there is a strong push to develop confident, capable young citizens. Sports platforms like the Global One Championship directly support this by offering real-world learning experiences that no classroom theory can replace.

Students learn discipline through rigorous practice, leadership through guiding their teams, and resilience through both victories and setbacks. Competing at a national level boosts their self-belief and teaches them how to handle pressure constructively.

These life skills foster emotional intelligence and character development—core components of holistic education—which are increasingly recognised as essential in India’s evolving educational landscape.

4. Schools from different states are competing together. How does this championship promote unity, cultural exchange, and stronger inter-regional sportsmanship among students?

Bringing students from states across India onto a single platform creates a powerful environment of unity and cultural learning. When young athletes share the field, they learn to respect different languages, backgrounds, and traditions, strengthening our national spirit of inclusivity.

This inter-regional interaction cultivates healthy sportsmanship and helps students build friendships and mutual respect beyond geographic boundaries. It prepares them to become globally minded individuals—comfortable in diverse environments and appreciative of India’s vast cultural richness.

5. With the championship being live-streamed across India, how do you think this digital reach will inspire families and encourage more children to take up sports in the future?

Live-streaming the championship takes school sports to a national audience, giving students the visibility and encouragement they deserve. When families watch their children compete in real time, it builds pride, enthusiasm, and a deeper appreciation for sports.

For younger children, seeing athletes their own age performing at high levels can be incredibly inspiring—it shows them what is possible through dedication and training.

Digitally amplifying events like this helps create a national momentum for sports participation, aligning with India’s broader goals to nurture more youth athletes and strengthen our overall sporting culture.