Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly presents The New Era of Leadership: Inspiring Women Making a Difference Beyond conventional roles, they stand as mentors and change-makers, inspiring ethical leadership, creativity, and social responsibility. Through visionary impact and community engagement, they shape progress and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Dr. C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu: Dr. C. Sujitha Deva Vishnu is a distinguished entrepreneur who exemplifies the fusion of academic excellence and social responsibility. Holding dual master’s degrees in Power Electronics and Business Management, she began her career as a professor and renewable energy researcher, contributing to academic and technological advancement. Following her marriage in 2017, she redirected her professional path toward organic farming, transforming her passion for sustainability into a successful eco-conscious enterprise. Through innovation and strategic vision, she has promoted environmentally responsible agricultural practices while building a thriving venture. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she also led meaningful food aid initiatives supporting vulnerable communities. Her contributions have earned multiple national and international recognitions, including an honorary doctorate in Women Entrepreneurship from Universal Tamil University.

Kamna Sharma: Kamna Sharma is a dynamic entrepreneur and business leader known for her strategic vision and strong leadership. With a disciplined work ethic and results driven mindset, she has steadily built a reputation for innovation, resilience and purposeful growth. Alongside her presence in the entertainment industry, Kamna manages and expands her business ventures with clarity and a forward looking approach. She believes true success lies in creating value while inspiring others to pursue their ambitions with confidence and integrity. Through her work and public presence, she continues to explore new opportunities while contributing positively to society and supporting meaningful social initiatives that encourage progress, empowerment and community development across industries and platforms worldwide today, inspiring future entrepreneurs to lead boldly forward.

Gayathiri Guliani: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Gayathiri Guliani emerges as a compelling embodiment of leadership, vision, and global influence in the media and entertainment landscape. With over 26 years of distinguished experience spanning broadcasting and motion pictures, she has been a transformative force in bringing Indian cinema to the world stage forging partnerships across more than 55 films and delivering over 2,500 hours of content to audiences in 70+ countries, she has consistently carved new international pathways for Indian storytelling.

As Founder and CEO of Kleos Entertainment Group, Gayathiri continues to redefine the boundaries of possibility most recently as a producer of Demon Hunters, the landmark first-ever Taiwan–India co-production. Celebrated for her strategic acumen and deep industry expertise, she is a leader who does not merely adapt to change, but drives it. Gayathiri Guliani is a testament to the enduring truth that determination and courage have the power to reshape industries and open doors where none existed before.

Dr. Janhavi Hase Patil: Meet Dr. Janhavi Hase Patil, a powerhouse of passion and purpose. A trailblazing entrepreneur, she breaks barriers through exceptional leadership, innovation, and strong commitment to social impact. Holding a Doctorate in International Business Management (HR), she leads Annapurna-24 Facility Management, raising standards in hospitality and facility services. Her expertise and vision have earned her five international and six state-level awards, reflecting her professional excellence. A strong advocate for women’s empowerment, she actively works with Samvardhan Education Welfare Trust and Samvardhan Foundation to support community development. Through seminars on POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment), she promotes awareness, dignity, and safer workplaces for women. Based in Pune, Maharashtra, Dr. Patil’s journey continues to inspire women to pursue leadership, resilience, and meaningful social change.

Deepika Chhikara: Deepika Chhikara is an emerging entrepreneur committed to advancing healthcare, allied healthcare, and skill-based education through accessible learning and career development platforms. As the Founder and CEO of Nursify Skills Academy™ and Nursify Skills Placements, she focuses on bridging the gap between education and employment by offering career counseling, admission support, academic guidance, and placement assistance for aspiring professionals. Her vision extends to digital learning initiatives that provide online courses, distance education, and industry-relevant skill programs aimed at strengthening professional capabilities. Through these efforts, she strives to make quality education and career guidance accessible to learners from both rural and urban communities, while creating pathways that connect Indian talent with meaningful career opportunities in the global workforce. https://web.nursifyskillsacademy.com

Dr Marin Jose: Dr. Marin Jose is an accomplished academician and Associate Professor in Education at St. Joseph College of Teacher Education for Women, Ernakulam, Kerala, affiliated with Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam. Holding a Ph.D. in Education along with UGC-NET/JRF, M.Ed., and a Master’s degree in English, she has devoted her career to teacher education, research, and academic development. Her key areas of specialization include Educational Technology, e-learning, Special Education, and English Education. Over the years, she has led significant research initiatives, including a state-level project on e-learning for students with reading and writing disorders. An active scholar and resource person, she has presented research papers, published academic works, and contributed extensively to national and international seminars and educational programmes

Dr. Hemam Sangeeta Devi: From the culturally rich town of Moirang in Manipur, Dr. Hemam Sangeeta Devi has built an inspiring journey marked by compassion, knowledge, and leadership. Her early education at Government Girls’ High School and Moirang College shaped a strong academic foundation and passion for healthcare. She completed her BSc in Nursing and MSc in Medical-Surgical Nursing from Dr. MGR University, Chennai, followed by a PhD in Nursing from the Indian Management Academy and a Master’s in Hospital Administration from Manipal University.

A Fellow Member of CEGR, Research Guide under RGUHS, and Life Member of TNAI, she has contributed significantly to nursing education, research, and conferences. Honoured with the National Florence Nightingale Award 2025, she continues inspiring healthcare professionals through dedication, service, leadership, and holistic healing worldwide.

Dr. Sujaya Jayaram: Dr. Sujaya Jayaram is a distinguished educationist and visionary leader with over two decades of experience in teaching, administration, and institutional leadership. As Founder Principal of EOS Life School, Chennai—an initiative of the Sunshine Group—she spearheads holistic development and progressive, student-centred learning.

Dr. Sujaya has played a pivotal role in establishing new schools and implementing uniform academic frameworks, strengthening consistency and quality standards across institutions. Her contributions have earned prestigious recognitions, including the Excellence in Educational Leadership Award at the World School Summit 2025, Dubai, and the Outstanding Educational Visionary Award at the Indian School Awards 2025. Today, she stands as one of Chennai’s most influential academic voices, shaping the future of education through visionary leadership, innovation, and dedicated service.

Ms. Juhi Grover: Juhi Grover is an emerging entrepreneur redefining India’s legacy spice industry with a global outlook. As the founder of Jukarsh Export House LLP, she is committed to bringing authentic Indian spices to international markets while upholding strong values of quality, trust, and transparency. Her entrepreneurial journey is deeply rooted in the legacy of Dhamija Grinders Pvt. Ltd., a respected spice manufacturing company with decades of industry experience. Growing up in a business environment focused on consistency and reliability shaped her understanding of the spice trade. Through her brand Kichnam, she emphasizes careful sourcing, hygienic processing, and authentic flavor preservation. With a modern approach to exports and partnerships, Grover aims to strengthen India’s reputation as a trusted global supplier of premium spices.

Jemima Joy Joseph: Jemima Joy Joseph is emerging as a distinctive voice in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, known for combining deep technical architecture with strategic leadership and regulatory insight. At a time when many organizations are still experimenting with isolated AI tools, she focuses on building secure, scalable, enterprise-grade AI ecosystems designed for long-term resilience.

Her work spans sectors such as banking, financial services, telecommunications, and the public sector, where trust, compliance, and stability are essential. By treating artificial intelligence as foundational digital infrastructure rather than a standalone innovation, she integrates governance, transparency, and security into system design.

Through this architecture-driven approach, Jemima helps organizations move beyond experimentation toward responsible AI adoption, enabling institutions worldwide to leverage advanced technology while maintaining accountability and public trust.