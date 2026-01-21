The Power 10 of 2026: Personalities Redefining Success Across Industries

In 2026, success is no longer defined solely by scale, revenue, or titles—it is measured by impact, credibility, innovation, and long-term value creation. The Power 10 of 2026 celebrates visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, healthcare pioneers and industry stalwarts who are reshaping India’s growth narrative across astrology, healthcare, clean energy, real estate, technology, community building and preventive medicine. These influential personalities represent the new benchmarks of leadership—where purpose-driven excellence meets measurable results.

1. Pt Umesh Chandra Pant – India’s Most Trusted Astrologer Since 1988

India's Renowned Astrologer Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant stands as a defining figure in the field of Vedic astrology, representing how traditional knowledge can evolve into a modern, impact-driven profession. With over 36 years of experience, he has redefined astrology by focusing on clarity, ethics, and practical solutions rather than superstition. As the Founder of PavitraJyotish, he has built a globally trusted platform serving clients across India and international markets. Top Astrologer in Delhi, India, Recognized by ThreeBestRated® for 10 consecutive years and honored with prestigious awards such as Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Rishi and Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2024, his work reflects consistency and credibility. Through media presence, digital innovation, and disciplined practice, Pt. Umesh Pant continues to influence how astrology contributes to personal growth, decision-making, and long-term success in 2026 and beyond.

2. Dr. Md Sahidul Arefin: Redefining Healthcare Success Through Impact, Integrity & Innovation

Dr. Md Sahidul Arefin stands out in The Power 10 of 2026 as a professional redefining success through impact, integrity, and innovation in healthcare. Widely recognized as a leading autism specialist and one of the best speech therapists for autism in Kolkata, Dr. Arefin has transformed the lives of thousands of children and families through evidence-based, compassionate intervention. As an Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist, his expertise spans autism spectrum disorder, speech delay, pragmatic language disorders, and complex communication needs. Beyond clinical excellence, he is known for his relentless advocacy for ethical practice, early intervention, and child-centric rehabilitation models in India. His work bridges science, empathy, and social responsibility—making therapy accessible, structured, and outcome driven. In 2026, Dr. Arefin’s journey exemplifies how true success is measured not by titles, but by lives changed and futures empowered.

3. Namrata Jena : Founder & Community Architect Powai Events | The Alpha League Club

Namrata Jena is a purpose driven entrepreneur and leadership Led community architect shaping the future of collaborative business growth. As the Founder of Powai Events, she has built a high impact platform that connects brands, leaders, and decision makers through curated visibility and experiential marketing. She is also the visionary behind The Alpha League Club, an exclusive, invite-only entrepreneurial network designed for business leaders who value trust, strategy, and long-term alliances. Through carefully moderated networking meets, roundtable conversations, and strategic collaborations, Namrata creates spaces where business owners don’t just exchange cards—but build partnerships and influence. With over a decade of experience in branding, marketing, and mentoring, she is redefining success as collective growth powered by leadership and purpose.

4. Dr. Divyanshu Patel: Leading India’s Preventive Healthcare Revolution Through Integrative Medicine

Dr. Divyanshu Patel is an Integrative Medicine Consultant, physician, and social reformer driving India’s preventive healthcare movement through his “Rog-Mukt Bharat” before 2035 mission. As Founder & Director of Kumar Hospital and Chairman of the Late Sushma Devi Foundation, he has organized extensive free health camps, early-diagnosis drives, and health-awareness programs for rural and underserved communities. His integrative model blends modern medicine with Ayurveda, naturopathy, acupuncture, and lifestyle medicine to reduce disease burden at the grassroots level. A World Book Record holder and Honorary Doctorate awardee in Integrative Medicine, Dr. Patel envisions a future where accessible, affordable, and preventive healthcare becomes a national standard rather than a privilege.

5. Ratul Puri : Chairman, Hindustan Power

Ratul Puri is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and Chairman of Hindustan Power, which has pioneered large-scale solar plants in India and advocates for sustainable energy use. His company commissioned India’s first solar power plant of 5 MW capacity and Asia’s first solar power plant of 30 MW under his dynamic and visionary leadership. Hindustan Power has built a portfolio of 4 GW capacity in thermal and solar power in various countries including Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, Italy and South Korea.

An alumnus of Carnegie Mellon University, Ratul Puri has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young (2002), one of the Top 21 Young Leaders in India by Business Today (2007), Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum (2008), and CEO of the Year by World Brand Congress (2014) and Asian Power Awards (2015), demonstrating his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial spirit. Puri has been a prominent voice in global discussions on climate resilience, leading several key conversations at the World Economic Forum. His contributions to India's infrastructure sector have been honoured by The Economic Times in 2014.

6. Deepak Garg : Founder & Managing Director, ARE Infra Heights Pvt. Ltd.

Deepak Garg is a visionary real estate leader shaping the future of infrastructure through purpose, integrity, and impact. As Founder and Managing Director of ARE Infra Heights Pvt. Ltd., he champions transparent development, sustainable urban planning, and long-term value creation. His leadership reflects a belief that real estate growth must walk hand in hand with social responsibility, which is evident in the company’s active CSR engagement, particularly in animal welfare and community-focused initiatives. With upcoming real estate projects planned across Gujarat and Uttarakhand, Deepak is focused on responsible expansion that respects ecology, local communities, and future generations. By blending infrastructure excellence with compassion-led leadership, he is redefining success in India’s evolving real estate landscape.

7. Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group

Devansh Jain is the Executive Director of the $12-billion INOXGFL Group, one of India’s largest and most diversified business conglomerates with a legacy spanning over 100 years. The Group is a forerunner across diversified business segments comprising fluoropolymers, specialty chemicals, EV battery chemicals, wind turbines, and renewable energy. INOXGFL Group is leveraging its existing expertise to be amongst the deepest integrated green conglomerates in India.

Post his double major degree in economics and business administration from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, USA, Devansh initiated the Group’s entry into the renewable energy sector with the incorporation of Inox Wind. Under his leadership, Inox Wind has grown to become one of the largest and most successful renewable energy companies.

8. Deepak NG – Managing Director, India, Dassault Systems

Deepak NG is the Managing Director of Dassault Systèmes India, overseeing customer growth and retention in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan markets and ensuring faster adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform across industries, academia and government. With nearly 30 years of experience, he leads business strategy and expansion across manufacturing, infrastructure, life sciences, and emerging industries. Since joining Dassault Systèmes in 2011, Deepak has spearheaded large-scale transformation projects across automotive, aerospace and defence, government, and high-growth sectors. He has also played a pivotal role in building partnerships with central and state governments, including smart city initiatives and workforce skilling programs. Deepak began his career as a design engineer and has held technical, sales, and leadership roles. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering, a diploma in Tool and Die Making, and an executive management qualification from IIM Bangalore.

9. Mr. Manik Garg, Managing Director, Saatvik Green Energy Limited

Mr. Manik Garg educational background combining a degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce with a M.Sc. in finance from the London School of Economics, positions him well to navigate the complexities of the business world, particularly in emerging geographical locations and sectors. With his solid foundation in finance and economics, he brings a deep understanding of market dynamics, investment strategies, and risk management of the organization.

His focus on new business prospects across emerging geographical locations presents a forward thinking approach to growth and expansion at Saatvik. By targeting emerging markets, Mr. Garg demonstrates an awareness of the potential for untapped opportunities and the ability to capitalize on them effectively. Moreover, his interest in diverse sectors indicates a broad perspective that can uncover synergies and cross-industry opportunities, driving innovation and diversification within the organization.

Directorship in other entities:

Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited; Saatvik Cleantech EPC Private Limited; Saatvik Agro Processors Private Limited; Saatvik PV Private Limited; Saatvik Social Foundation; Saatvik Energy Infra Private Limited; Saatvik Vision Venture Private Limited; Ultravibrant Solar Energy Project Two Private Limited; UV Solar Energy Project One Private Limited; Kamla Organics Private Limited; Saatvik Green Energy USA Inc.; SP Holdco Limited; and S Pure Products FZE.

10. Rahul Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero Future Energies

Leading Hero Future Energies (HFE) as Chairman and Managing Director, Rahul Munjal blends institutional legacy with an independent, future-oriented clean energy enterprise, contributing to nation-building and India’s energy transition. He represents a new class of Indian industrialists—credible, collaborative, and future-focused.

Under his leadership, HFE, backed by global investors such as KKR and IFC, has evolved into a multi-technology, cross-border clean energy platform with operations across India, the UK, Vietnam, and East Africa. His work reflects a deep understanding of how capital, policy, and technology intersect in the energy transition. The company leverages his insight into blended finance, distributed energy systems, and carbon equity, combining strategic vision with hands-on experience in scaling complex hybrid energy projects across India.

From the Munjal family legacy that established the Hero Group as a trusted industrial institution, he brings entrepreneurial agility and long-term capital commitment aligned with India’s energy and economic transition.

