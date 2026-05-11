The Rise of Tier 2, Tier 3 Real Estate & How Khushal Chopra and AM Realty Solutions Are Unlocking India’s Next Growth Markets

India’s real estate momentum is no longer concentrated in metropolitan cities. Increasingly, Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations are emerging as high-potential investment hubs, driven by infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and evolving lifestyle aspirations.

Cities such as Jaipur and emerging destinations like Dhanaulti and Goa are witnessing growing demand, not only from end users but also from investors seeking diversification and long-term appreciation.

This shift reflects a broader change in how real estate is perceived: as a strategic, multi-dimensional asset rather than a purely residential necessity.

At the centre of this transition is Khushal Chopra, Founder and Director of AM Realty Solutions, whose firm has built its strategy around identifying and unlocking value in these emerging markets.

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Established in 2014, AM Realty Solutions has expanded across Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Delhi NCR, offering a diverse portfolio that includes residential plots, luxury villas, farmhouses, and commercial properties. The company’s core focus lies in guiding clients toward investments backed by research, location intelligence, and long-term growth potential.

Chopra’s perspective on real estate is shaped by both personal experience and professional insight.

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Raised in Delhi, he grew up observing the realities of entrepreneurship, which influenced his approach to risk and decision-making.

“I realised early on that people who take calculated risks move ahead faster than those who always play it safe. That mindset pushed me toward building something of my own,” he notes.

After completing his MBA and gaining exposure to business operations, Khushal Chopra entered the real estate sector with a clear objective: to address the lack of transparency and structured guidance available to investors.

Today, AM Realty Solutions has served over 20,000 clients and facilitated transactions worth more than ₹500 crore.

Its clientele ranges from first-time buyers to high-net-worth individuals and NRIs, all seeking long-term value.

The company’s success is closely tied to its location-first philosophy. Rather than focusing on saturated metro markets, it identifies regions with upcoming infrastructure, tourism potential, and policy support.

“Location, timing, and future development are everything in real estate. The real opportunity today lies beyond the obvious cities,” Khushal Chopra explains.

This approach is reflected in its projects:

1- Residential developments in Jaipur and Shahpura,

2- Hillside investments in Mussoorie and Dhanaulti,

3- Luxury villas in Goa.

These offerings cater to a growing segment of investors who prioritise lifestyle, second homes, and experiential living alongside financial returns.

Khushal Chopra also emphasises the importance of patience in real estate.

“The biggest mistake investors make is chasing hype and expecting short-term returns. Real estate rewards informed, long-term thinking,” he says.

As Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities continue to gain traction, the need for credible advisory platforms is becoming increasingly important. Investors require not just access to opportunities, but the ability to evaluate them within a broader economic context.

Looking ahead, Khushal Chopra aims to expand AM Realty Solutions into a trusted development brand focused on quality, planning, and long-term value creation.