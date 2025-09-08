The Smile of ‘Annadata’ is the Strength of the Government: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

The Smile of ‘Annadata’ is the Strength of the Government: CM Dr. Yadav | Image: Republic Initiative

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav on Saturday disbursed ₹20.60 crore in flood relief to 17,500 farmers from 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh. The distribution took place at ‘Samattva Bhavan’, the Chief Minister’s residence, where the amount was transferred directly into the farmers’ bank accounts with a single click as compensation for crop losses caused by the recent natural calamity (excessive rainfall).

Interacting virtually with the affected farmers, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that the prosperity and smile of ‘Annadatas’ are the true strength of his government. CM Dr. Yadav assured, “We will not allow our farmers to remain helpless in the face of adverse weather. What had to happen has happened, but now the government is ensuring that proper compensation is provided for crop damage. No farmer in the state will be left unsupported. The government stands firmly with farmers in both happiness and adversity, and every affected farmer will receive relief.”

The event was attended by Revenue Minister Shri Karan Singh Verma, Additional Secretary to the CM Shri Alok Singh, and Revenue Commissioner Smt. Anubha Srivastava and other senior departmental officials.

Through video conferencing, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav held a warm dialogue with farmers from districts affected by heavy rains, inquiring about their well-being, crop losses and current situation. He interacted virtually with farmers, including Shri Raghvendra & Shri Jagat Pal from Shivpuri, Shri Sardar Singh & Shri Sangram Singh from Damoh, Shri Pradeep Singh Raghuvanshi & Shri Kalyan Singh from Ashoknagar, Shri Omprakash & Shri Jagdish from Dhar, Shri Ramesh & Shri Prakash from Chhatarpur and Shri Arvind & Shri Amar Singh from Raisen. Tourism & Culture Minister of State (Independent Charge) Shri Dharmendra Singh Lodhi was also present in Damoh during the interaction. The farmers expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Yadav for promptly providing flood relief.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav had distributed more than ₹30 crore in relief to 24,884 individuals affected by natural disasters, excessive rainfall and floods earlier in August.

Revenue Commissioner Smt. Srivastava informed that provisions have been made in the Revenue Code to ensure immediate financial assistance to disaster-affected families, enabling them to restore their livelihoods. During this monsoon season, the state has recorded 1,031.2 mm of rainfall, 25% above normal. The highest rainfall was recorded in Guna (1,603 mm), followed by Sheopur (1,418.6 mm), Mandla (1,417.4 mm), Raisen (1,403.2 mm) and Shivpuri (1,354.1 mm).