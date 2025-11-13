The Supreme Court’s Tariff Test: How a Landmark Case Could Redefine US Trade and Executive Power

New Delhi: In the coming months, the US Supreme Court will decide one of the most consequential cases on presidential power in decades, Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump. At stake is not only the future of former President Donald Trump’s 2025 tariffs but also the balance of power between Congress and the White House when it comes to trade and national security.

The Court is fundamentally being asked to assess whether the President can utilize a 1977 legislation known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on imports without congressional approval.

While this might seem to some as a legal technicality, it has broader implications. The Court’s ruling could reshape how presidents respond to economic emergencies, how Congress constrains executive powers, and how the United States conducts trade relations in an unpredictable global economy.

The Background: Trump’s 2025 Tariff Blitz

Since his return to office, President Trump has issued more than 20 executive orders and proclamations related to trade. Relying on the IEEPA, he declared a “national emergency” over what he called an unsustainable trade deficit and the loss of U.S. manufacturing capacity.

In his April 2025 executive order, Trump stated that America’s annual goods trade deficit had grown by more than 40 percent in five years, reaching $1.2 trillion in 2024. He argued that this imbalance had hollowed out the nation’s industrial base, weakened defense readiness, and made the economy more vulnerable to foreign supply chain disruptions. On this basis, he imposed a 10 percent “reciprocal tariff” on imports from many countries, and even higher rates, up to 25 percent, on goods from Canada and Mexico not covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Further orders followed. By mid-2025, tariffs on products from China, the European Union, Japan, India, and several others had risen as high as 30 percent or more. Trump defended these moves as necessary to protect national security and bring trading partners to the negotiating table. By the end of July, his administration had announced several bilateral “trade agreements” with reduced tariffs for countries willing to negotiate.

The Legal Question: Can the President Impose Tariffs Under the IEEPA?

The IEEPA was passed during the Cold War to give presidents emergency powers to “regulate” international economic activity in response to foreign threats. The law’s language is broad; it allows the President to “investigate, regulate, direct, or prohibit” transactions involving foreign property during a national emergency.

In the past, presidents have used the IEEPA to freeze foreign assets, restrict financial transactions, or impose sanctions, particularly in relation to adversarial or unfriendly governments or individuals. But, to date, no president prior to President Trump has used the law to establish tariffs, which is a form of taxation usually considered to fall within Congress’s authority under Article I of the U.S. Constitution.

The key legal question before the Supreme Court is whether the IEEPA’s power to “regulate importation” includes the authority to levy tariffs, or whether that crosses the constitutional line into Congress’s taxing power.

Inside the Supreme Court: The Arguments on Both Sides

Solicitor General John Sauer represented the administration, defending Trump’s actions during the Court’s oral arguments. He argued, “…there certainly is incidental and collateral effect of the tariffs that they do raise revenue, but it’s very important that they are regulatory tariffs, not revenue-raising tariffs (emphasis added),” a distinction meant to keep them within the IEEPA’s scope.

Using this interpretation, they claimed tariffs were a foreign policy tool, rather than a domestic tax; thus, the President was not only permitted to regulate imports during a national emergency, but was acting under his own authority.

Chief Justice John Roberts, however, pressed the point that tariffs, by nature, raise revenue and affect domestic taxpayers. Justice Elena Kagan added that tariffs have “always been understood as Article I powers,” meaning they belong to Congress, not the executive branch. Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted that when Congress intends to delegate taxing power, it does so explicitly, something the IEEPA never does.

The administration countered by pointing to historical precedent. In the early 1970s, President Richard Nixon imposed a 10 percent tariff under the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917 (TWEA), a law that used language similar to the IEEPA. Federal appellate courts upheld Nixon’s actions, ruling that Congress had delegated authority to the President to use tariffs as a temporary regulatory tool during an emergency.

The Supreme Court later echoed this reasoning in the Algonquin case, finding that Congress could delegate limited tariff powers to address national security concerns.

The Court’s Challenge: Drawing the Line

This case places the Court at the intersection of economic policy and constitutional structure. On one hand, it must consider whether Trump’s interpretation of the IEEPA stretches the statute beyond its original intent. On the other hand, it must weigh the risk of weakening the executive branch’s flexibility in responding to global crises.

Two doctrines loom large in the background:

• The Nondelegation Doctrine, which restricts Congress from handing over its core lawmaking powers (like taxation) without clear limits.

• The Major Questions Doctrine, which says that when an issue has major economic or political consequences, courts should not assume Congress meant to give that power away unless the statute says so explicitly.

If the Court applies these doctrines strictly, it may rule that IEEPA does not authorize tariffs, reaffirming Congress’s exclusive control over trade taxation. But there’s another possibility: the Court could carve out a middle ground, allowing the President to use tariffs temporarily as a regulatory measure in true national emergencies, much like Nixon did five decades ago.

Why This Case Matters

This case is not just an issue of trade, but also who gets to decide economic policy in a crisis. A ruling against Trump’s view would restore Congress’s supremacy in taxation and tariffs, undercutting the powers of the presidency in the realm of trade. A ruling in his favor, however, could expand presidential authority, allowing future administrations to use emergency powers for broad economic interventions.

There’s also a practical dimension. If the Court strikes down the tariffs entirely, it could open the door to refund claims for the over $200 billion collected since 2025, a logistical and political nightmare. For this reason, the Court may prefer a nuanced decision that avoids sweeping disruption while still reinforcing constitutional boundaries.

The ruling could also influence how the U.S. negotiates future trade agreements.

Traditionally, major trade deals require Senate approval with a two-thirds majority. However, if the Court recognizes some executive discretion under emergency powers, it could blur the line between treaties and executive agreements, allowing presidents to act more independently in trade negotiations.

Lessons from History

The United States has long wrestled with how much economic power the President should have in times of crisis. During the Great Depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt used broad emergency powers to stabilize the economy. Nixon used them again in 1971 to respond to a severe trade imbalance. Each time, the courts upheld some flexibility but also reminded presidents that emergency powers are not blank checks.

Trump’s advocacy for tariffs in 2025 takes this debate into unexplored territory. Trump relies on depicting trade deficits and foreign competition as threats to national security, not just economic problems. How the Court receives that framing will set a precedent for every future President, whether it is supply chain disruptions, energy crises, or even cyber threats.

The Road Ahead

Predicting how the justices will rule is difficult. Analysts and AI-based models have forecast a 7–2 decision against the administration, with most justices likely to conclude that the IEEPA does not clearly authorize tariffs. But legal reasoning and the Court’s institutional instincts are rarely that simple.

It’s possible that the Court will split the difference, upholding some limited tariff powers under specific conditions while striking down others. Such an outcome would allow the President to maintain certain emergency measures while preserving Congress’s constitutional authority.

Whatever the final decision, this case will become a landmark in the evolution of executive power. It will clarify how far presidents can go in using economic tools, like tariffs, to pursue foreign policy goals. And it will signal to future administrations that while emergency powers may be broad, they are not boundless.