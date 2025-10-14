The Visionaries Of 2025: 10 Business Leaders Shaping India’s Future

India’s entrepreneurial landscape is evolving faster than ever, driven by innovation, technology, and bold leadership. As the country steps into 2025, a new generation of business leaders is redefining industries, challenging norms, and creating opportunities that were unimaginable just a decade ago. These visionaries are not only building profitable businesses but also shaping India’s economic and social future through sustainable practices, digital disruption, and a relentless focus on solving real-world problems. In this feature, we spotlight 10 trailblazing business leaders whose ideas, determination, and leadership are setting the course for India’s next chapter of growth and innovation.

Bikash Mishra, CFO of Easy Home Finance Ltd.

Bikash Mishra, CFO of Easy Home Finance Ltd, has redefined capital strategy in affordable housing finance. With 15+ years of experience across housing finance, treasury, and capital markets, he has architected sustainable funding models, unlocked over ₹500 Cr in growth capital, and translated balance-sheet strategy into simple rules that empower teams across the company. Under his financial leadership, Easy Home Finance has expanded access to first-time homebuyers while balancing investor confidence with customer inclusion. For Bikash, risk is not a limitation but the backbone of scale. He has built a framework where resilience, transparency, and impact drive growth.

Aikum Bhatti Ruia, Founder, Artist & Author of “A Punjabi Gal’s Guide to Rock”

Born in Chandigarh and shaped by summers in the Himalayas, Aikum Bhatti Ruia’s creative journey began at ten with songwriting and essays that soon won recognition. With a Master’s in Fashion Business from Florence, she merged aesthetics, identity, and storytelling into her work. From PR and celebrity styling to co-founding Entrepret and Manifest Agency, and shaping Neeman’s Shoes as a Brand Manager, Aikum has built brands with authenticity at their core. Now based in San Francisco, she debuts her novel A Punjabi Gal’s Guide to Rock while creating a women’s wellness brand, proving that art, impact, and enterprise can beautifully coexist.

Divesh Gidwani, Founder & CEO, SomeThink Big

“Fusing global creativity with India’s drive, Divesh Gidwani is rewriting the rules to build a world-class, new age ad agency from the heart of India.”

Divesh Gidwani, Founder and CEO of SomeThink Big, is on a bold mission to establish India’s first truly global advertising agency. Challenging the world’s marketing giants, he built SomeThink Big with a vision to fuse global creativity with India’s renowned work ethic and a distinctly home-grown culture.

Beginning his design and marketing journey at just 15, Gidwani has consistently turned challenges into opportunities, driving innovation through cutting-edge technology and AI. Leading a dynamic team, he is resolutely committed to breaking boundaries, redefining India’s advertising legacy, and sparking a global creative revolution fuelled by audacity, passion, and visionary leadership.

Mr. Srinivas L, Joint MD and Joint CEO of 63SATS Cybertech

Srinivas L is a seasoned entrepreneur blending deep technology expertise with a sharp entrepreneurial vision. With over 25 years of global experience across multinationals, he has built and scaled transformative products impacting customers worldwide. At 63SATS Cybertech, he leads as Joint MD and Joint CEO, driving innovation in enterprise and consumer cybersecurity. His thought behind the company’s flagship cybersecurity solution, CYBX, reflects a simple conviction that individuals deserve strong protection in a world of rising cyber threats, combining smart detection with the assurance of safety and digital confidence.

Navy Vijay Ramavat, MD of Indira Group

Navy Vijay Ramavat is a seasoned finance professional with over 16 years of trading and investing experience. He is the Managing Director of Indira Securities, a 38-year-old brokerage firm, where he blends legacy with innovation. A passionate trader and investor, he brings a deep, hands-on understanding of market dynamics to everything he builds. A dedicated educator, he has mentored numerous individuals to become successful traders and continues to promote financial literacy as a core mission. An AI enthusiast, he is developing StockkAsk, an AI-powered market intelligence platform offering real-time insights across equities, options, and commodities. Driven by his belief in the right to invest, Navy Vijay envisions a future where technology enables smarter, broader participation in India’s financial markets.

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi, CEO of RISAA IVF

Dr. Saarthak Bakshi is a healthcare entrepreneur and CEO of RISAA IVF, renowned for his contributions to healthcare and the startup ecosystem. Recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, Entrepreneur 35 Under 35, AsiaOne 40 Under 40, and Medgate 40 Under 40, he champions the “fail fast and rise early” philosophy, supporting young founders and their innovative ventures. He has invested in over 30 startups across healthcare, technology, and other sectors, while mentoring early-stage companies to scale effectively. At RISAA IVF, he has made fertility treatments more affordable, transparent, and accessible, breaking societal taboos and offering hope to families. He also shares insights on platforms like TEDx and Josh Talks, driving impactful change in healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Tanu Gupta, Founder & Creative Head, Tanish Dzignz

Blending timeless wisdom with modern precision, Tanu Gupta is reshaping what leadership in design represents in 2025. As the creative force behind Tanish Dzignz, she has introduced a way of working where Astro-Vastu principles align seamlessly with architectural clarity. At a time when hidden costs and broken promises are common in the industry, her transparent approach to execution stands out. With dedicated in-house workshops and a belief that true luxury begins with trust, her work extends beyond interiors to influence the way people think about their homes. She builds spaces that nurture harmony, longevity, and pride, villas that become legacies. In an age where authenticity matters most, Tanu’s vision and integrity offer a model of leadership that feels both rare and enduring.

Nitin Mahajan, Founder & CEO, BrandBooster.ai & QuickAds.ai

Nitin Mahajan is a pioneering leader in AI-driven marketing, known for transforming how SMBs approach performance advertising. As Founder and CEO of BrandBooster.ai and QuickAds.ai, he has empowered over 10,000 businesses to scale efficiently through AI-powered ad optimization, creative intelligence, and data-led strategies, driving up to 300% revenue growth. A former Partner at McKinsey & Company and MD at Accenture, Nitin brings deep strategic expertise to his ventures. Recipient of the Stevie Award for Thought Leader of the Year, he continues to redefine marketing efficiency, transparency, and performance on a global scale.

Rohit Yagya, Founder & CEO of Event Planet

Rohit Yagya is changing the way India celebrates its dearest moments. Followed by a bad wedding planning experience, he decided to build India’s first platform that provides clear, fixed-price, and value-based event packages. With Event Planet, he has established a reliable ecosystem that matches families & corporations with verified vendors and guarantees stress-free celebrations. Apart from business, Rohit enables future event professionals to learn for free and work on live projects, building a “learn and earn” environment. His dream is straightforward and unforgettable: to make all celebrations well-planned, wonderful, and really enjoyable.

Sarika Shetty, Co-founder and CEO of RentenPe

Sarika Shetty is a dynamic leader transforming India’s rental ecosystem through fintech innovation. The former head of BMW’s luxury car business, she brings deep expertise in growth, profitability, and strategic partnerships. With RentenPe, launched in September 2024, Sarika is pioneering India’s first Rent Credit ScoreTM, a revolutionary concept that turns rent payments into recognised financial assets, helping tenants build credit visibility and move closer to homeownership. Following strong success in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, RentenPe has now expanded nationwide, redefining renting as an effortless, transparent, and empowering financial experience for urban India.