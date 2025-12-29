The Visionaries of 2025: Leaders Who Turned Vision Into Velocity

Some people not only adapt but also take the lead in a world where change is a constant. They are the future's architects and dreamers, reshaping industries, expanding possibilities, and upending the current quo. These influential individuals are what propel advancement in a variety of fields, including business, technology, social reform, and the arts. This article explores the visionary leaders who are at the forefront of change, revolutionising not only business but society as a whole.

1. Jitin Bhatia – Founder & CEO, Explurger

Jitin Bhatia didn’t just build a social media app—he redefined the rules of connection. In a world addicted to endless scrolling, he created Explurger, the first platform that celebrates real journeys, authentic stories, and lived experiences. What started as a vision to honor life beyond the screen has grown into a global movement, connecting over 18 million explorers across 75 countries and empowering thousands of verified travel and lifestyle creators to inspire real-world adventure. With relentless focus on authenticity, community, and purpose-driven innovation, Bhatia has taken a bold idea from India to the world stage, earning recognition that includes a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the recent G20 Summit—a testament to India’s emerging leadership in global digital innovation.

2. Pratibha Gupta, Senior Psychologist and Co-Founder of Emotion of Life

Clients often arrive afraid of their own thoughts. Pratibha Gupta helps them leave unafraid. A senior psychologist and co-founder of Emotion of Life, she has spent nearly twenty years creating emotional safety for people battling intrusive thoughts and OCD. “Recovery begins when fear ends,” Pratibha Gupta says. Blending CBT, ERP and behavioural retraining with deep empathy, she works closely with women and adolescents. Her personalised recovery maps and family-led support systems transform therapy from symptom management into lasting psychological stability across modern India’s rapidly evolving mental health landscape today nationwide for patients.

3. Samiksha Shah, Founder, What’s Next for Pharma?

Originally from Mumbai, Samiksha Shah, founder of What’s Next for Pharma, worked her way through biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical organisations, and early-stage startups across biotech hubs in Boston, Cambridge, and California, leading global teams in high-stakes environments along the way. An innate passion for innovation & organisational transformation led to the founding of What’s Next for Pharma, a platform that seeks to achieve integrated leadership for the pharmaceutical industry by creating a global network of collective expertise, much like neural networks in the brain. The platform combines human insight and AI-driven integration of this insight to build scaled intelligence, and drive scaled decision-making in the industry. Built on micro-insights from patients, regulators, scientists, and clinicians, What's Next for Pharma? aims to make a lasting impact, one that will define the next generation of delivering pharmaceutical products to market.

4. Neil Savant, Founder & CEO of NUOS

Neil Savant, Founder & CEO of NUOS, leads one of India’s most innovative home and building automation companies. Since founding NUOS in 2014 with in-house R&D, he has pioneered breakthrough technologies—from India’s first Zigbee-based systems to wireless BMS for metro networks. His leadership drove nationally recognised innovations during COVID, including touchless thermal scanners and an Oxygen Concentrator supported under PM Modi’s Project O2. With multiple patents granted and large-scale deployments across metros, Neil blends deep technical foresight with long-term resilience. Today, he is steering NUOS toward global-ready smart automation with Zigbee 3.0 and rapid expansion across India.

5. Mr Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO of ASBL.

At ASBL, they have always believed that the future isn't something to forecast, it's something to build. Between 2021 and 2025, they grew from ₹703 Cr to over ₹2,100 Cr in topline, by relentlessly designing around people. They are also the first real estate company to be tech-first. ASBL is now deepening that vision with new verticals like AAED Design Studio for human‑centred design, strengthening their capital structure with transparent instruments like NCDs, building community through the ASBL Founders Club, and preparing to go public in the coming years. For Ajitesh Korupolu, that’s what turning vision into velocity looks like: scaling a company that stays obsessively customer‑first, financially clean, and meaningfully additive to Hyderabad’s growth story.Mr Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO of Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.

6. Mr Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO of Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.

Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd. is rapidly expanding its gamit of services in warehousing and logistics in transforming India’s agricultural supply chain. With a pan-India footprint spanning major ports, railheads, and hinterland locations, Gogreen provides comprehensive inspection, commodity audit, and warehouse receipt financing services across key agri-commodities such as rice, maize, pulses, and sugar. Accredited with NABL labs and partnered with global assaying firms, the company has handled over 3.5 million tonnes of cargo worth Rs 10,000 crore every month on an average with rigorous quality and compliance standards under the leadership of Mr Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO and his team. With a workforce of 1600+ and partnerships across 25 states, Gogreen is redefining agri-logistics by integrating quality assurance, financing, and market connectivity, driving sustainable growth for stakeholders throughout the farm-to-market value chain.

7. Deepika Sharma, Co-Founder, Hempstrol Pharma

Hempstrol is recognized as a leader in Schedule E1 Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing in India, backed by a strong commitment to authenticity and regulation. Led by Ms Deepika Sharma, operating from a GMP-certified unit in Jaipur, the company manufactures AYUSH-approved classical and proprietary formulations, including Trailokya Vijaya Vati , Tuthadi Lepa, and a range of cannabis-based Ayurvedic medicines.

Each product is made under strict AYUSH guidelines, ensuring safe manufacturing, thorough lab testing, and doctor-led prescriptions. As one of India’s earliest and most respected medical cannabis companies, Hempstrol has supported over 100,000 patients. Sharma has a deep interest and belief in reviving ancient Ayurvedic wisdom through formulations made from the wild race of the Indian cannabis plant.