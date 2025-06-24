The War Epidemic: A Looming Threat to Global Harmony

Is it a war against a country, bound by territories and boundaries or a war against a race or some targeted ones? I will err on the side of the latter. It’s a few races that are under threat, as we can see from the settling dust of World War 2.

It is not within the realms of friends and foes and who is supporting whom. These parameters change every moment, with their share of advantage over those who stay behind the scenes and run the entire show.

Wars don’t happen. They are created.

A nuclear threat to annihilate a race is foreseen and to shift a pool of them to a haven as was done in the past is the need of the hour. It’s not that we cannot be the next targets. We are, sooner than we can realize. Save people, the gene pool, the race. A country can be created as and when required if humanity survives the onslaught.

The year 2025 seems to be worse than 2021 when COVID-19 penetrated our lives and left us to live under the morbid fear of death from then on. It’s not that we haven’t seen calamities and sailed through them; it’s the fear that flows parallel with the mundane existence and the daily chores, seeping inside the veins and sapping the energy but is not seen as a real threat. Every day we wake up with our set of dreams and plans regarding the present and the future and there is a silhouette of a devil which is slowly engulfing our lives. It is a fear today but has the potential to become a fact tomorrow.

The news of the war that started in Central Asia three years back which we supposed to end at any time then, has now become an integral part of the existence of each one of us. Not only that, it has been spreading like wildfire, engulfing boundaries and countries. When it is going to knock on our doors is a question dodged by experts or astrologers. We could create vaccines to control COVID but this war virus seems unstoppable as the intent to do so seems questionable.

Who can be spared from this war epidemic? Those secured by seas all around or those who have impenetrable domes and superior warheads. Is it now the might of the army that leads to victory or the early penetration and fast exit that leads to victory or is it to continue the mayhem that slowly makes the mightiest of the nations go down the spiral of defeat or the status of insurrection?

Wars are fought across boundaries but the fabric of it is woven by the inherent desire to establish the superiority of a race or religion over the other. It may start over something which in hindsight doesn’t seem as consequential as much as the catastrophe it led to. The undercurrents of the justification of war waging are an integral part of existence. When and where it starts is a matter of time but it will engulf mankind seems surreal but undeniable.

We are the oldest civilization and so arguably the most loved and hated too. Many became extinct but we survived despite innumerable onslaughts. Our ways of life and the multitude of ways to name and connect with Him have been a matter of distress and disrespect by very many to the extent that there is a quest and behest to make us non-existent, if not extinct. The wars which seem to have a fabrication of geopolitical clout have generational undercurrents of wiping off certain races or changing them as per their will and wish.

As the year unfolds, every day, wrath menacingly unravels, a prophecy coming true. It leaves all of us in a state of perpetual fear of what comes to our doorsteps. The beautiful world is turning into fire and fumes, broken homes and thrashed houses. More is yet to come.