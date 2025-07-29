These Are The 20 Best K-Pop Songs Of All Time Based On Survey

These Are The 20 Best K-Pop Songs Of All Time Based | Image: representative

The global influence of K-pop continues to dominate the music scene, and this year, a massive international survey conducted by ICON has revealed the Top 20 Best K-Pop Songs Of All Time. Fans across continents participated in months of voting, celebrating the songs that have shaped the genre’s legacy and left an unforgettable mark on music history.

The survey initially featured over 60 iconic K-pop tracks, carefully nominated by ICON’s editorial panel. Fans then cast millions of votes, ultimately selecting the 20 songs that stand out as the most impactful, perfectly crafted, and beloved in K-pop history.

Here are the Top 20 Best K-Pop Songs Of All Time (As Chosen by Fans):

Like Crazy – Jimin Seven – Jung Kook Love Me Again – V Daechwita – Agust D Wild Flower – RM APT – Rosé Flower – Jisoo Gangnam Style – PSY SOLO – Jennie MONEY – Lisa The Astronaut – Jin Chicken Noodle Soup – J-Hope ft. Becky G That That – PSY ft. SUGA Candy – Baekhyun Gentleman – PSY Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi Trap – Henry ft. Kyuhyun & Taemin Mmmh – Kai POP! – Nayeon Antidote – Kang Daniel

This list features a powerful blend of modern hits and timeless classics from Jimin’s emotionally charged “Like Crazy”, which took the No.1 spot, to PSY’s revolutionary “Gangnam Style”, and other fan-favorite tracks that have defined the genre’s global rise.

To honor the winning tracks, ICON launched a worldwide publicity campaign. The celebration included LED truck parades across Seoul, South Korea, spectacular displays in New York’s Times Square, and widespread online promotions, all spotlighting the songs that earned a place in this historic ranking.

These results highlight the power of K-pop fandoms in shaping music history. The songs selected not only showcase the creativity of the artists but also the passion of millions of fans worldwide who voted to make their favorites part of this exclusive list.