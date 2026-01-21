Thinking About Knee Replacement? Why Implant Choice And Robotic Precision Matter More Than Ever - Explains Dr Gaurav Gupta

Knee replacement surgery has transformed the lives of millions suffering from chronic knee arthritis, offering lasting pain relief and restored mobility. However, experts caution that while most patients focus on choosing a surgeon or hospital, one crucial factor often goes unnoticed—the knee implant itself. According to Dr Gaurav Gupta, a leading robotic joint replacement specialist based in Jhansi, implant selection plays a decisive role in how naturally a patient’s knee functions for decades after surgery.

Dr Gaurav Gupta, who practices at Jhansi Orthopaedic Hospital, explains that a knee implant is not a standard, one-size-fits-all device. “Every knee is anatomically different in shape, width, curvature and ligament balance. An implant system that offers a wider range of sizes allows a closer anatomical match, which directly translates into better comfort, stability and long-term durability,” he says. Much like footwear, where better sizing ensures comfort, a well-fitted knee implant reduces abnormal stress on bones and soft tissues, leading to smoother walking and greater confidence.

Another often-overlooked aspect of knee replacement is the patellofemoral joint, which governs how the kneecap moves. Poor kneecap mechanics are a common reason patients struggle with stair climbing or getting up from a chair after surgery. Advanced implant designs focus on optimising this articulation, improving quadriceps function and allowing a more natural range of motion. “A knee that bends well feels more natural and performs better in daily life,” Dr Gupta notes.

Longevity is another key concern. Implant performance today is evaluated using data from international joint registries that track millions of knee replacements worldwide. Implants with strong long-term registry data consistently demonstrate lower revision rates and predictable outcomes. “Survivorship backed by global data matters far more than marketing claims,” Dr Gupta emphasises.

The rise of robotic knee replacement has further refined surgical outcomes, but Dr Gupta points out that not all robotic systems work the same way. “Robotic surgery should go beyond bone alignment. The real advantage lies in systems that provide live intraoperative feedback, allowing surgeons to assess and balance soft tissues and ligaments in real time,” he explains. Unlike purely CT-based pre-planned systems, live-feedback robotic surgery adapts implant positioning based on how the knee behaves dynamically, resulting in a more stable and natural-feeling joint.

Dr Gupta also addresses common misconceptions around so-called “gold knee implants.” Despite their name, these implants are not made of gold but feature gold-coloured surface coatings. While such coatings may be useful in select cases of metal sensitivity, there is no high-quality evidence proving superior pain relief, function or longevity compared to well-designed conventional implants. “Patients should understand that colour or branding does not define success—design, fit, surgical precision and long-term data do,” he says.

Advanced orthopaedic care is no longer confined to metro cities. Under Dr Gaurav Gupta’s leadership, Jhansi Orthopaedic Hospital has emerged as a regional centre for robotic knee replacement, with more than 100 robotic procedures performed in the past year alone. Patients from Jhansi, Gwalior, Kanpur, Lalitpur and Orai are increasingly opting for treatment closer to home. Most patients are able to stand and walk within 24 to 48 hours after robotic knee replacement, supported by structured rehabilitation and modern surgical protocols.

Importantly, the hospital also supports patients under Ayushman Bharat and leading insurance schemes, making advanced robotic surgery more accessible in Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions. Dr Gupta believes awareness is key. “Arthritis is progressive. Delaying knee replacement can lead to deformity and poorer outcomes. With robotic surgery and the right implant, results are safer, more predictable and longer-lasting when done at the right time,” he says.

As awareness grows, experts like Dr Gaurav Gupta stress one central message: knee replacement should be viewed as a long-term investment in quality of life. The right implant, combined with robotic precision, can determine not just how a patient walks today—but how confidently they move for the next 20 to 25 years.