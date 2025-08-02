Tomorrow’s Trailblazers: Innovators Building Ahead of the Curve, celebrates visionary leaders and changemakers who are shaping the future today. These innovators don’t just follow trends — they anticipate them, taking bold action to build solutions, technologies, and ideas that will define what’s next. They lead with foresight, courage, and impact.

Adarsh Rai, Founder & Co-Founder, HR Brain HUB and An Additional Pie

Adarsh Rai drives transformation where artificial intelligence meets emotional intelligence. He inspires purposeful innovation across India. With 14 years in talent acquisition, HR-tech modernisation, leadership development and AI literacy, he has delivered high-impact programmes at IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, Tata Power-DDL, BSES and Prasar Bharati—where he designed the broadcaster’s first GenAI workshop. A LinkedIn Top Voice, bestselling author and UCLA-certified Global Career Counsellor, Rai mentors students, professionals and educators worldwide. Through his S.A.N.K.A.L.P initiative, he aims to make one million Indian students AI-literate by 2030, setting a benchmark for purpose-driven, tech-enabled learning.

Nishant Singhal – Board Member & CEO, Healthians

Nishant Singhal, a Chartered Accountant and SRCC graduate, has over 23 years of experience. He worked 11 years at PwC across India and global offices, specializing in Corporate Finance and IPOs. In 2011, he co-founded Investors Clinic and later Youwecan Ventures with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Nishant invested in Healthians early and joined the board. As COO (2020–23), he scaled monthly revenues from ₹2 crore to ₹25 crore and helped raise $100 million in funding. He now serves as CEO of Healthians, India’s largest at-home diagnostics provider, contributing significantly to its rapid growth and investor confidence.

Pragati Siddhanti, Founder, My Swiss Story

Pragati Siddhanti is a seasoned tech professional with over 20 years of experience at global companies like SAP, JNJ, Unilever, and Accenture. With a background in Computer Science and a master’s in Business Information Systems, she combines corporate leadership with a passion for writing and community building. She founded My Swiss Story, a platform that empowers expats and women through storytelling, resources, and events. What began as a personal blog has evolved into a movement celebrating resilience and authenticity. Pragati is also a visiting lecturer, community builder, and proud mother—driven by purpose and inspired by meaningful connections.

Abhishek Gautam, CEO, Club Resorto Vacations Pvt ltd

With a strong presence across India, the company is now expanding its footprint by launching 10 new hotels by 2026. Each property will reflect world-class standards and cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers. Looking ahead, Club Resorto is set to enter the international market, marking a significant step towards becoming a global hospitality brand. With a vision to deliver excellence and innovation, the company is committed to redefining premium holidays on a global scale.

Amit Gandhi, Founder and CEO, The Insight Tribe

Amit has 20+ years of experience leading healthcare and MedTech companies, managing multimillion-dollar P&Ls across GE Healthcare, DuPont, and Philips. At GE, he was instrumental in conceptualizing and localizing the ‘Make in India’ CT, expanding access to diagnostic imaging across India. Today, he leads The Insight Tribe, a boutique consulting firm shaping the future of healthcare through strategic insight and innovation. An engineer by training, Amit is an alumnus of London Business School and INSEAD. He also hosts The Healthcare Tribe podcast, where he engages with industry leaders driving meaningful change in global healthcare and MedTech.

Ankur Maheshwary - Founder & Director, Masti Zone

An engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and an MBA from ESADE, Spain, Ankur blends technical acumen with a love for gaming. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has launched over 30 centers nationwide, with 100+ outlets in the pipeline. The brand offers immersive experiences including VR, motion cinema, bowling, trampolines, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur heads R&D at Masti Zone’s Gwalior-based manufacturing hub—the largest in the industry. As Chairman of IAAPI, he champions innovation, youth leadership, and industry growth, positioning Masti Zone for a promising IPO and global expansion.

Geeta Singh, Founder and Director, TYC Communication

TYC Communication, a path-breaking brand promotion and event management company in India, believes in constant growth through timely adaptation to market dynamics. When her vision aligns with the team’s professional experience and commitment, they help establish strong footholds for over 450 brands, ranging from domestic startups to international giants. Instrumental in guiding brands to achieve formidable business objectives, Geeta brought about numerous desirable changes in the communication industry and successfully transformed the PR services through innovative strategies and competitive pricing. In addition, by organising many successful events in the country’s sports arena, this young entrepreneur is shaping a fresh narrative for the New India.

Chandan Yadav, Founder, VD Rooms