While many people say SEO is dead, AI is taking over marketing; some manage to mint tonnes of revenue by being AI SEO digital marketers. Ranking for both search engines and LLMs, improving CTRs, impressions, and conversions are some highlights. Many of these resources even help fellow marketers learn through their own journeys, via programs, blogs, and websites.

In such a challenging moment for digital presence, while only a few manage to achieve it strategically, many brands and bloggers seek the best AI SEO digital marketers in India. Here's where our meticulously reviewed list has covered it all.

1. Jitendra Vaswani

Jitendra Vaswani, an AI SEO Expert in India and a specialist in affiliate and digital marketing, has a distinguished record in the sector and continues to maintain it. He has been working for over 12 years and has founded numerous companies.

Much before people actually discovered that ranking in AI search engines is legitimate and improves discovery, his work was already in action. He founded AffiliatePages, which contains all the tools and layouts needed to easily build review sites that rank for both SEO and AI chatbots.

He is also the CEO of Digiexe, a digital marketing agency, and Venuelabs.com, a PR and marketing agency that has achieved remarkable results for its clients and continues to do so. Vaswani also helped affiliate marketers maximize clicks with the #1 WordPress plug-in AffiliateBooster.

He had begun his journey from working on SEO for top brands like FirstCry in 2013 to creating his blog, “BloggersIdeas.com,” which helped people learn more about creating and growing a blog.

Unlike most others who keep their growth a secret, he used his site to break down complexities and helped people understand how their websites can achieve more traffic organically. Jitendra's excellence is evident from the fact that he could interview top marketers like Neil Patel to share their wisdom.

2. Harsh Agarwal

When blogging was relatively new as a concept in India, Harsh Agarwal was already ahead of the curve. He began with ShoutMeLoud, which started inspiring the youth with the fact that blogging can be a profitable career as a full-time profession.

He is still considered a top AI SEO digital marketing influencer due to the fact that he has maintained his legacy. A big reason is that he evolved with time, using the latest insights, like using AI for AI results.

Some of the details that he shares include beginner-friendly guides on how to create websites with WordPress, reveal how he earns from blogging, and even share them.

Harsh is also known as the first Indian blogger to share his blog income reports, and his blog has won several awards for being the top Indian blog.

3. Navneet Prashar

Navneet Prashar is another leading AI-powered SEO consultant who's renowned for helping more than 250 companies rank on the first page of SERPs and now gets cited in AI chatbots and Google AI Overview as well.

Based in Noida, he has been actively working since 2019 and has even founded Digilligence, where he provides services such as SEO consultancy, content marketing, and digital marketing services.

Navneet emphasizes that SEO has moved beyond those 10 blue links to innovative trends like AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), trends that are rarely discussed

Moreover, he has generated over 7 billion Google search impressions and millions of clicks for his clients. Apart from that, he has mentored over 1,000marketers.

As an entrepreneur himself, he emphasizes novel solutions that enhance digital presence and improve organic search engine rankings. When it comes to AI-SEO and digital marketing, Navneet is equivalent to excellence.

4. Vaibhav Sisinty

Although now considered an underrated player, he was once highly regarded for his skills and is known as a Growth Hacker. He founded GrowthSchool, where he teaches various tangible,results-driven programs, including SEO, digital marketing, and the AI Masterclass.

Vaibhav is currently on a mission to upskill 100 million people globally with AI. Among them, the most popular aspects include conducting LinkedIn marketing masterclasses that cover phases such as increasing connections to genuinely converting leads.

Through his work at Uber and Klook, his insights sharpened on marketing and growth. He helped Uber launch into newer cities, create B2B products, and manage millions of rider discounts.

He even helped Klook lead the Middle East and India business by scaling it from $6M to $25M+ USD. Sisinty has now been running GrowthSchool successfully with a novel vision.

5. Sorav Jain

Sorav Jain is one of the highest-paid digital marketing consultants in India, known for driving tangible results. He is a creator with more than 1 million followers and a trusted mentor to marketers and founders on a mission to build their exemplary digital presence.

Sorav is the founder of echoVME Digital and Digital Scholar. Additionally, in 2025, he launched India's first AI-powered one-year MBA in digital marketing program in collaboration with Woolf University, based in Europe.

Through his study program, he shares his insights into AI SEO and digital marketing with passionate learners. While having already trained more than 3 lakh students, he has won several awards, including the Best Digital Marketing Influencer in the World by Buzzsumo.

6. Deepak Kanakaraju

Deepak Kankaraju, though less heard of, grew to fame because of his blog DigitalDeepak, and thus he's known by the same name. He is an enthusiastic digital marketer who uses AI and human-driven insights to drive growth for both search engines and LLMs.

He's a mentor to many and even an entrepreneur who helps make digital skills accessible to everyone. Kanakaraju has even launched an internship program where students learning creating websites and run ads.

As a marketer, Digital Deepak guides people on how to lead prospects through the marketing funnel successfully.

Due to his clear and hands-on advice in digital marketing, Deepak is well known as a TEDx speaker and published author for his bold ideas. You can learn from his blog, YouTube channel, or connect with him on Facebook.

7. Amanpreet Singh

Amanpreet Singh is a lesser-known SEO expert with 10 years of experience in organic lead generation, having generated more than $1 million in revenue for his clients. Singh's expertise lies in semantic SEO, utilizing AI-driven insights to enhance performance and implementing effective strategies, including comprehensive site audits.

He is recognized as one of the top SEO experts globally, helping businesses enhance their search engine visibility and drive revenue.

8. Shanta Narang

Shanta Narang creates growth-focused results through her data-driven SEO strategies. She has successfully collaborated with over 100 brands across B2B, B2C, D2C, EdTech, healthcare, and fashion, helping them improve their visibility, traffic, and revenue.

Her approach combines technical expertise with entrepreneurial skills, ensuring measurable outcomes rather than just higher rankings. As AI-driven search is changing the sector, Shanta Narang's SEO expertise remains highly effective.

Her focus on data-driven strategies and measurable growth is ideally suited for AI-powered chatbots and search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity

Some of Her Key Achievements:

● Bewakoof.com: Tripled revenue while cutting costs during COVID

● SprintMedical.in: Achieved 6x traffic growth in two years

● Zell Education: Drove a 60% traffic surge in five months.

● Rostrum Education: The traffic doubled in 4 months

Connect with her on LinkedIn: /ShantaNaranng

9. Jatin Batra

Jatin is the founder of DesigningBrain.com, who holds special expertise in SEO, press releases, and digital marketing as a whole. Working for more than 7 years, he has experience in working with several brands, startups, and high-profile personalities.

While he has served multiple roles, like the Deputy Manager in Digital Marketing. He also serves as the divisional head of Jan Jagran Sandesh newspaper, which represents his excellence.

At the same time, his services in public relations to provide media visibility to legit brands are quite renowned in the industry. He even runs a podcast, DailyExpertNews, where he interviews top personalities and shares useful insights that are worth learning.

Recently, he had the privilege of interviewing Dr. S. Glory Swarupa, Director General of NI-MSME, on government schemes for MSMEs and startups.

For his entrepreneurial achievements, Jatin was honored with the “Micro/Small Online Business Entrepreneur of the Year” Award by Icons of Asia. He is also a Facebook Certified Media Buying Professional, further strengthening his expertise in digital advertising and online brand growth.

10. Sarvesh Singh

Sarvesh Singh, the founder of Earticle Media Technology, continues to hold expertise in SEO, SMO, and digital marketing. His expertise in these aspects helped many brands to scale.

Moreover, his quest for learning never ends and keeps upskilling by attending various seminars and events to get detailed insights. His excellence in using the Local Search Strategy for Map Search Optimization helps with local SEO as well.

While AI is changing perspectives on digital marketing, Sarvesh continues to use AI-driven insights for improved results. He holds expertise as a blogger, affiliate marketer, and ads expert as well.

One of his unique specialized services includes Conversion Rate Optimization that helps with affiliate, lead generation, and even boosts revenue.

Plus, Sarvesh has been using advanced analytics at Earticle Media Technology that helps his clients gain long-term organic SEO growth instead of short-term spikes.

Thus, he's a proven expert who helps both individuals and brands to accomplish their goals.

Final Words

The top 10 AI SEO digital marketers in India have maintained their legacy for as long as experts and mentors. While we have genuinely reviewed, availed their beta services, and cross-verified the results from their case studies, it is assured that brands gain genuine results.

Experts like Jitendra Vaswani were the first to share their AI-SEO insights with the world and created a solution through their plug-in to help affiliate marketers with it. At the same time, digital experts like Navneet are also carving a new edge by helping more than 250 brands successfully.

Alongside Shanta Narang is a renowned expert who caters to clients belonging to B2B, B2C, and D2C sectors. While Jatin has a prestigious reputation due to senior designations in the industry, he continues to help clients and industrialists yield revenue and improve their digital presence with public relations.