Top 10 Business Leaders to Watch in 2025

The business world is evolving at an unprecedented pace, with constant disruptions from technological advancements, shifting global markets, and unforeseen crises. In this rapidly changing environment, visionary leaders are emerging to steer their organizations toward success. The leaders who stand out in 2025 are those who not only adapt to the digital revolution but also possess the foresight, resilience, and adaptability to navigate crises, foster innovation, and lead with empathy. These trailblazers are shaping the future of industries and setting new benchmarks for success. This article highlights the top business leaders to watch in 2025, each of whom is redefining what it means to lead in today’s complex and ever-evolving global landscape.



Archana Khosla Burman, Founding Partner, VERTICES PARTNERS

Archana Khosla Burman, the founding partner at VERTICES PARTNERS, is a trailblazing entrepreneur and dynamic leader with a profound impact on the corporate law landscape. After several years in litigation, Archana discovered her true passion for corporate law, which led her to establish VERTICES PARTNERS—a law firm specializing in Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). A passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, Archana has been an influential figure in the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry–Ladies Organization (FLO. Currently, she serves as the National Head of FLO's National Partnerships, Collaborations, and Associations.





Vinayak Burman, Founder, VERTICES PARTNERS

Vinayak Burman is a remarkable figure blending legal acumen with entrepreneurial vision. A lawyer turned entrepreneur, he founded VERTICES PARTNERS in 2016 . He blends legal proficiency with entrepreneurial vision, mentoring start-ups, navigating challenges and accelerating their growth. Besides his legal expertise and strong entrepreneurial force, he is a dynamic host of the podcast - The Lifeboat. A platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to share their insights and gain valuable guidance and inspiration. Grounded in his belief in lifelong learning, adaptability, and innovation, Vinayak exemplifies a holistic approach to leadership, making a lasting impact in the legal and business world alike.

Sameer Mohammed, Founder of Nocturnal Network

Sameer Mohammed, a visionary leader in the vibrant entertainment and hospitality fields, is a living embodiment of an entrepreneurial spirit. His dedication and passion for creating unforgettable social experiences shine through in his journey as the founder of Nocturnal Network, inspiring others with his innovative approach.

Under Sameer's leadership, Nocturnal Network has thrived and revolutionized the industry with its diverse ventures. From TapasMe, a unique dining destination celebrating global flavors, to ArtistryLive, a leading hub for live music and immersive performances, each venture has impacted hospitality and entertainment.

Sameer's unwavering commitment to excellence has made Nocturnal Network synonymous with quality, creativity, and remarkable experiences. His vision for the future has inspired the expansion of the network's global presence and introduction of innovative concepts, solidifying his reputation as a transformative force in the industry.



Manik Kapoor, Director of Gola Sizzlers

Manik Kapoor, Director of Gola Sizzlers and a key driving force behind the brand's success, is an MBA gold medalist who brings a data-driven approach to the company. He focuses on maintaining and optimizing financial performance. His expertise in financial management and strategic insights have been instrumental in expanding Gola Sizzlers into new markets. Manik skillfully balances budgetary constraints with ambitious growth plans, consistently outperforming industry benchmarks. By combining academic excellence with a deep understanding of hospitality and finance, he has played a vital role in shaping the company's growth trajectory and cementing its market reputation.





Kunal Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of CredFlow

Kunal Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of CredFlow, has redefined SME cash flow management through his SaaS platform, helping over 1.3 lakh businesses while streamlining accounting processes and managing invoices. Hailing from a business family, Kunal gained early insights into MSME challenges. An IIT Delhi alumnus and Forbes 30Under30 awardee, he began his entrepreneurial journey with college ventures before co-founding a B2B procurement platform. Identifying SMEs’ cash flow struggles, he launched CredFlow to address receivable delays and working capital gaps. Despite bootstrapping challenges, Kunal secured venture funding and expanded CredFlow’s offerings to include digital lending and trade scoring tools, driving financial empowerment.



Ramit Sethi, Founder, Seclude Hotels Home Style



Ramit Sethi, a Chartered Accountant and Delhi University alumnus, brings over four decades of experience in banking, finance, and entrepreneurship. Beginning his journey with Standard Chartered and later as a Partner at KPMG, he honed his expertise in mergers, acquisitions, and large-scale operations. As Global Head of BPO/BFSI at Wipro, Ramit played a pivotal role in scaling global operations.

In 2011, Ramit entered the start-up ecosystem by founding Strongbox Ventures to empower emerging businesses. In 2019, he joined forces with his childhood friend Rohit Sethi, a visionary with a flair for design and hospitality, to co-found Seclude Hotels Home Style. Together, they transformed Seclude into a trailblazing brand known for reimagining iconic properties into luxurious homestays and bespoke resorts.

Seclude is shaking up the hospitality game for 2025, turning offbeat locations into Insta-worthy, boutique havens. With a fresh take on luxury, it’s all about curated stays, unforgettable vibes, and redefining travel for the modern explorer.

Ravi Kannt Nim - Business Head - TML- The Modern Living

Ravi Kannt Nim thrives on learning and sharing knowledge. With over 20 years of experience in social selling, direct selling, e-commerce, and the beauty industry, he has helped teams and organizations grow and scale. What excites Mr. Nim the most is uncovering hidden potential in people and empowering them to achieve more than they ever thought possible. Along the way, he has held leadership roles as a CXO across various organizations, believing that true leadership is not just about guiding others but about growing together. In 2025, he envisions reaching thousands of Indian families with wellness and wellbeing solutions, championing innovative products like HydroACE to promote healthier lifestyles and better living.





Ekta Prakash Sharma, Director and CEO of Humanising Lives

Ekta Prakash Sharmais a pioneering entrepreneur and mental health advocate, serving as the Director and CEO of Humanising Lives. Driven by a personal passion to make mental health care accessible and affordable, Ekta has spearheaded the organization's mission to provide emotional support and therapy to those in need. With a remarkable track record of completing over 5,000 hours of therapy and helping more than 2,000 clients in India and internationally, Ekta's dedication to bridging the gap in mental health care has been truly transformative.

Starting Humanising Lives wasn't just about filling a gap. It was about making sure that when someone reaches out, there's a hand to hold and a voice to say, 'I'm here for you.'"





Anshul Khurana, Co-founder and CEO of Entitled Solutions

Anshul Khurana, Co-founder and CEO of Entitled Solutions, is a visionary leader with over a decade of expertise in product innovation and business development. An ISB and Hindu College alumnus, he began his career at EY, driving operations across Asia-Pacific, and later led product development at India Infrastructure and Housing.com. He co-founded Grand Resource Factory, scaling it into a $2M enterprise with significant growth. At Entitled, he has impacted over 1 million workers, enabling 5,00,000 first-time users of financial and health solutions and processing over ₹150 crores in transactions. He aims to transform 10 million lives by 2026.





Vasu Naren, Chairman and Managing Director of Sona Machinery Limited

Vasu Naren, Chairman and Managing Director of Sona Machinery Limited, is a second-generation entrepreneur and investor with over a decade of industry experience. Leading a team of over 400, he has steered the company to become one of Asia's most innovative OEMs, while also achieving public listing on NSE Emerge. Under his leadership, Sona Machinery has diversified its offerings, serving over 10,000 customers globally. Committed to sustainable innovation, Mr. Vasu Naren is driving the modernisation of agri-processing with eco-friendly technologies and energy-efficient solutions.



Digital Transformation: Navigating the Shift to a Tech-Driven Future

As businesses evolve in a tech-driven world, digital transformation becomes essential. Leaders must embrace emerging technologies like AI, automation, and cloud computing to stay competitive. This shift allows companies to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive innovation in an increasingly digital marketplace.



Leadership in the Age of Data: Making Data-Driven Decisions

In today’s data-driven world, business leaders are leveraging big data and analytics to make informed decisions. By embracing data-driven insights, leaders can improve operational efficiency, predict trends, and create personalized experiences for customers. This approach fosters smarter strategies and sustainable growth.



Mentorship in the Business World: Shaping the Leaders of Tomorrow

Mentorship plays a crucial role in shaping the next generation of business leaders. Successful leaders invest in mentoring future talent, offering guidance, sharing knowledge, and helping them navigate challenges. This fosters innovation, builds leadership skills, and strengthens organizational growth, ensuring long-term success.