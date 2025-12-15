In a rapidly evolving nation driven by innovation, ambition and purpose, a powerful group of achievers is shaping the direction of India's future. Across finance technology media healthcare agriculture art and social impact, these individuals are not only building successful ventures but also influencing mindsets, industries, and communities.

Their journeys reflect vision, resiliency, and a deep commitment to progress. The Top 10 Dynamic Achievers Shaping India's Future brings together leaders, creators, and changemakers whose work represents the energy, transformation, and global outlook of a new India in the making

1. Nischal Kapadia – Global Strategy Leader & Influential Voice in Finance and Innovation

Nischal Kapadia is a global thought leader driving conversations across strategy and global business build-outs, innovation and digital transformation. With over 16 years in the financial industry, he has worked with CEOs and CXOs across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and India at some of the largest financial and consulting conglomerates.

A TEDx speaker, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, Company Secretary & LLB, he is a powerful storyteller and strategic thinker. He brings clarity, depth, and global perspective to every stage he steps onto. He speaks on business strategy and transformation, and has been a podcaster, Startup Mentor of Change under Atal Innovation Mission, keynote speaker at multiple global as well as domestic academic institutions such as IITs and IIMs.

2. Puneet Attri: The VR Marketer Redefining India’s Luxury Real Estate

Chandigarh-based digital marketer and entrepreneur Puneet Attri has spent eight years helping brands turn attention into measurable revenue, but his most ambitious bet is Borning Studio (borning.co) — a fast-growing VR-first visualisation partner for India’s luxury real estate. From photorealistic, visually rich virtual tours and 3D digital twins to aerial 360° experiences, Borning Studio lets developers and NRI buyers walk through high-end projects long before a single brick is laid. By compressing sales cycles, de-risking launches and making site visits possible from anywhere globally, his team is turning virtual reality for real estate into a deal-closing tool for India’s developers.

3. Murtaza Rangwala: The Multi-Platform Entrepreneur Powering Bollywood’s Digital Pulse

Murtaza Rangwala is a forward-thinking entrepreneur and connector who has built a strong digital presence through multiple entertainment platforms, including SpotBollywood, PapBollywood, TheViralMantra and several other high-reach pages. A true multi-brand creator, he specialises in crafting media platforms that scale rapidly and shape conversations in Bollywood and celebrity culture.

Known for his sharp understanding of digital trends, Murtaza also shares valuable startup insights and motivational content through his blog, guiding young founders with real-world entrepreneurial wisdom. As a serial entrepreneur who loves building impactful digital ecosystems, he continues to influence the intersection of entertainment, media and startup innovation.

4. Madhukar Kumar: A World Travelled Creative Redefining Modern Style

Madhukar Kumar, known as Maddy, moves through the worlds of fashion and culture with the quiet confidence of someone who understands both beauty and intention. A global entrepreneur shaped by life between India and Europe, he treats style as a language and storytelling as a way of creating genuine connection. His work often blurs the lines between fashion, community, technology and experience, shaping moments that feel both intimate and expansive. A devoted traveller with footprints across more than 50 countries, Maddy’s aesthetic is guided by the textures, conversations and memories he gathers along the way. He embodies a new kind of creator, globally minded, instinctively stylish and deeply human.

5. Rayees Poyilunkhal: The Young Dubai-Based Business Tycoon Reshaping Global Manufacturing

Rayees Poyilunkhal is a dynamic young business tycoon from Dubai, rapidly emerging as a global force across manufacturing, retail, and distribution. As Chairman of Raypan, he leads with a vision rooted in innovation, community empowerment, and world-class brand building. Rising from humble beginnings, Rayees has scaled his ventures into major manufacturers of shoes, soles, accessories, apparel and more, partnering with leading international brands and establishing a strong presence in global supply chains. His business footprint spans India, the GCC, Africa and other international markets, earning him recognition for strategic insight and adaptability. Beyond expansion, he remains committed to generating employment, creating thousands of opportunities that uplift communities. While his companies continue to grow abroad, India remains central to his roadmap as he aims to introduce world-class products and tap into its vast potential. Rayees represents a new generation of bold, globally minded leaders shaping impactful and progressive futures

6. Yathish Thukaram: A Leader Shaping the Future of Hospitality and Farming

Yathish Thukaram is the visionary founder of the Food Chain Campaign, an initiative that’s reshaping India’s agricultural landscape. Driven by a passion for rural empowerment and sustainable growth, Yathish has become a leading advocate for farmers’ rights and agricultural innovation. Through the Food Chain Campaign, he not only fosters collaboration between farmers, researchers, and policymakers but also places a strong emphasis on education. Yathish has championed free educational programs for students, focusing on the principles of sustainable farming, modern agricultural techniques, and rural development. His initiatives empower the next generation of farmers, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive. By highlighting the importance of a resilient food chain, Yathish continues to drive awareness, collaboration and transformative change, leaving a lasting impact on rural communities and the agricultural sector.

7. Dr Sahil Singh: Youngest Indian UN Ambassador Leading a Fight Against Malnutrition through Diplomacy

Sahil Singh, a 30-year-old from Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, has become the youngest Indian appointed as an Ambassador of the UN-affiliated Intergovernmental Institution for the Use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM). His journey—from a modest childhood to global diplomacy—reflects the power of lifelong learning, resilience, and a commitment to public good.

Driven by curiosity and inspired by his late mother, Sahil immersed himself in education, completing over 33 Certifications & diplomas across technology, policy, and global development. His early work as an Ambassador with the Pan African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation (WSA), Observer to the United Nations and spotlighted his tech-centric approach to problem-solving.

At IIMSAM, Sahil champions Spirulina, a nutrient-dense microalgae he calls “a solution, not just a supplement.” He has already supported the distribution of one million Spirulina doses to undernourished children and now advocates for decentralised Spirulina farms, turnkey cultivation kits, and integration of Spirulina into local diets.

Guided by the belief that youth brings fresh perspective, Sahil aims to merge technology, diplomacy, and community-driven innovation to combat global hunger. His story—from Rudrapur to the UN—stands as an inspiring example of India’s rising humanitarian leadership and the transformative impact of purpose-driven action.

8. Dr Jyotii Jha - Founder & Medical Director, Ekaa Aesthetics & Anti-Ageing Clinic, Juhu, Mumbai

Director – Medical & Strategy, Aesthaderm (Gufic Biosciences)

Dr Jyotii Jha is among India’s most respected voices shaping the future of aesthetic, anti-ageing and longevity medicine. With over 15 years of clinical expertise, she seamlessly integrates scientific precision with a holistic, patient-centric approach to wellness and rejuvenation. From her flagship clinic in Mumbai’s Juhu, Ekaa Aesthetics, she leads the philosophy of “Restoring Youth, Renewing Confidence” through premium skin, hair and anti-ageing solutions, including advanced hair and eyebrow transplantation using FDA-approved technologies trusted by celebrities and discerning patients alike. An IIM Bangalore (GMHE) alumna, Dr Jha also drives medical strategy at Aesthaderm–Gufic Biosciences and actively mentors the next generation of aesthetic physicians across India and South Asia.

9. Alka Kalkani | Founder, NIPPOSH | Personal Care

Alka Kalkani is the Founder of NIPPOSH, a personal care brand pioneering a new category in intimate wellness with its defining philosophy, “Nipple Care is Skincare.” Focused on sensitive-skin solutions, NIPPOSH offers reusable, clinically assessed, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and waterproof nipple covers designed for long-lasting comfort. The brand’s inclusive portfolio includes Aqua Man for men, Caramel, Crème and Pearl for women in diverse skin tones, along with Poshwash cleanser to maintain hygiene and product longevity. By addressing commonly overlooked concerns such as nipple chafing and skin sensitivity, NIPPOSH combines innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. Under Alka’s leadership, the brand is driving informed conversations around intimate care while positioning nipple care as an essential component of everyday self-care.

10. Prize Baliyan: Cultivating a New Era of Agricultural Prosperity with Phoenix Plants Lifesaver Pvt Ltd

Prize Baliyan, the visionary founder of Phoenix Plants Lifesaver Pvt Ltd, is a driving force behind the modernisation of Indian agriculture. His leadership has ushered in a transformative period, establishing a new era of farming that prioritises sustainability and economic growth. Through strategic initiatives like 'Mission Pragati,' designed to strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and the 'Dharohar Project,' aimed at the holistic enhancement of farmers in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, he is actively empowering rural communities.