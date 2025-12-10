Top 10 Dynamic Personalities Creating Waves in India

1. Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant – India’s Leading Vedic Astrologer and Spiritual Guide

Astrologer Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant is widely regarded as one of India’s most respected Vedic astrologers and, dynamic spiritual personality, transforming modern understanding of Vedic astrology through his profound guidance and ethical practice. Working since 1988, he has authored more than 2,500 articles across India’s top media platforms, including India Today, Times of India, Zee News, ABP News, Hans India, News18, and leading Hindi publications such as Navbharat Times, Hindustan, Lokmat Times and Asianet News. Recognised as Delhi’s Top Astrologer (2017–2025) by ThreeBestRated®, he is honoured with Utkrisht Prerna Puraskar 2024, Jyotish Ratna, Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Prabhakar, Jyotish Shastracharya and Jyotish Rishi. Through his trusted platform, PavitraJyotish, he continues to shape India’s spiritual landscape with clarity, authenticity, and purpose.

2. Sarthak Chaturvedi – Advocate, Supreme Court of India

Sarthak Chaturvedi is a leading lawyer practising at the Supreme Court of India, known for his firm grasp on legal strategy and effective presence in the courtroom.

He is also a Chairperson for the Sports Doping cases in the National Anti-Doping Agency's Disciplinary Panel. He has been part of leading cases before the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and National Green Tribunal. He has assisted top lawyers of reputation and conducted a number of important cases connected with environmental causes, issues relating to public welfare, and social justice. Sarthak is also avid about legal awareness initiatives and was a contributor to political and election-related legal advisory roles. Known for his dedication, clarity, and incisive legal acumen, he continues to build a great reputation as a committed and influential lawyer in the country.

3. Praanshu Vasudeva – Singer, Composer & Emerging Music Sensation

Praanshu Vasudeva, widely known as PRAA, is an emerging Indian singer and composer who has built a strong identity with his soulful and heartfelt music. Upcoming Bollywood superstar. He focuses on composing and singing, crafting melodies that connect deeply with listeners. His recent track “Saajna Ve” has touched audiences across digital platforms with its emotional appeal and soothing composition. Riding on this success, Praanshu is now working on one of India’s biggest upcoming qawwali, where he blends traditional Sufi depth with a refreshing modern sound. His dedication, passion, and evolving musical style continue to attract a growing fanbase, placing him among the most promising and dynamic young music talents in the country.

4. Rudhrah Gourav – Political Advisor & Cybersecurity Strategist

Rudhrah Gourav is emerging as one of India’s most influential young professionals at the intersection of politics and technology. As a political advisor and cybersecurity expert, he has guided 50+ MLAs, Speakers, and Deputy Speakers, earning notable appreciation from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Assembly for his impactful work. Through his platform, Rudhrah.com, he provides strategic political consulting, digital governance solutions and cybersecurity support, helping leaders strengthen their digital presence and secure their organisational operations. His expertise in blending governance with modern technology, data-driven strategy and communication has positioned him as a forward-thinking visionary. With a growing influence across multiple states, Rudhrah Gourav stands out as a key figure shaping India’s digital-political landscape in 2025.

5. Kamal Cheema – Supermodel, Author & Creative Artist

Kamal Cheema is an Indian supermodel and creative artist who has made a strong mark in the fashion and entertainment industry. After winning the International Supermodel title in Bangkok in 2019, she started gaining recognition nationally and internationally. She appeared in major fashion shows, magazine covers, print campaigns, and brand shoots. Besides modelling, Kamal is also an author and her book "From a Mother to a Child" reflects experiences, emotions, and creative depth. She is also into music and writing lyrics, showcasing a wide artistic range. Powered with talent, confidence, and dedication, Kamal Cheema is continuing to inspire many, emerging as a dynamic figure who is creating waves across modelling, literature, and creative arts.

6. Daniel Battaglia – Founder, ParkingCupid: Turning Idle Driveways into Smart-City Solutions

Daniel Battaglia is reimagining urban mobility with ParkingCupid, a zero-fee global marketplace that transforms unused driveways and garages into safe, affordable parking. As Indian cities struggle with congestion, pollution, and parking scarcity, ParkingCupid empowers homeowners to earn passive income while easing stress for drivers searching for parking. By unlocking hidden capacity rather than building costly infrastructure, Daniel champions sustainable urban living and community growth. His work reflects the kind of practical, high-impact innovation that is shaping India’s future, one driveway at a time.

7. Suhail Kandak: Young Entrepreneur & Social Leader

Suhail Kandak is an emerging entrepreneur and youth leader hailing from Mangaluru, known for his innovative entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to social development. As the founder of UrbanBiz Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and associated ventures, he has earned a reputation as a promoter of transparent, modern, and community-oriented business processes. Suhail Kandak has also been active in youth leadership, serving as General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (Karnataka), where he contributed to grassroots organising and civic engagement. He has worked in entrepreneurship, public service and social welfare and has received various awards, such as the “Futuristic & Innovative Entrepreneur of the Year, Karnataka.” Impacting initiatives with a forward-thinking vision, Suhail continues to emerge as a dynamic changemaker in India.

8. Sandy Khanda – Social Entrepreneur & Climate/Hygiene Activist

Sandy Khanda is a dedicated social entrepreneur and the Founder of the Green Pencil Foundation, a Gurugram-based nonprofit committed to Climate, Gender, and Health. After surviving a near-fatal accident in 2016, Sandy reshaped his life’s purpose toward social impact and environmental responsibility. Through the initiative “Periods of Pride,” the foundation has impacted more than two lakh women across India by promoting eco-friendly cloth pads, menstrual hygiene education, and breaking deep-rooted taboos.

With an approach centred on Education, Awareness, Advocacy, and Action, Sandy’s leadership drives long-term community transformation. His mission integrates climate responsibility with gender dignity and public health advocacy, making him a powerful voice for sustainability and social change in India.

9. Ankit Raj: Driving Infrastructure Excellence Across India

Ankit Raj is a visionary entrepreneur making significant strides in the national infrastructure sector. He is the founder of JNG Infratech, a rapidly growing construction firm executing major projects on a Pan-India scale. The company’s rising stature was recently solidified by a strategic agreement with industry giant Tata Projects, proving its capability to deliver high-value developments anywhere in the country.

Beyond concrete and steel, Ankit is dedicated to sustainability through "Agenda Green," an initiative ensuring environmental balance alongside construction. With diverse interests including a production house, Ankit Raj represents a new generation of business leaders committed to building a stronger, greener India.

10. Dr Kruti Parekh – Mentalist and Motivational Speaker

Dr Kruti Parekh is not just another mentalist — she is India’s first and foremost mentalist, a pioneer who has redefined the art of mentalism on the global stage. Performing in 47+ countries for Emperors and empresses of Japan, the Queen of Sweden, the Prime Minister of China and Australia, and many other world leaders, she is the only mentalist from India to perform on the Las Vegas stage, carrying Indian brilliance to the world’s most prestigious platforms.

Her performances effortlessly scale from intimate gatherings of 100 people to electrifying audiences of over 10,000, spanning Fortune 500 corporations, grand theatre productions, and international arena shows. An all-rounder in every medium, she is a master of live shows, corporate storytelling, elite private performances, and large-scale motivational experiences.