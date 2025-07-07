Top 10 Entrepreneurs Leading India’s New Business Era

As India charges ahead into a dynamic era of innovation and disruption, a new generation of entrepreneurs is redefining what it means to lead. These ten trailblazers are not only building successful ventures across sectors — from tech and finance to wellness and sustainability — but also shaping the future of Indian enterprise with bold ideas, resilience, and vision. Their journeys are stories of grit, passion, and the relentless pursuit of change

1. Dipen Raj Garg

Founder, MD - Remedio Health LLP

He is a dynamic entrepreneur redefining veterinary care in India through innovation and compassion. Under his leadership, Remediovet has emerged as a trusted name in pet wellness, offering high-quality pet food, supplements, pharmaceutical products and Petflights - a specialized international relocation service for companion animals. His vision continues to shape the future of pet healthcare with a focus on excellence and reliability.

2. Pranndeep Singh

Founder, Director - White Flower Developers

He is a visionary leader shaping the future of the real estate industry with strategic foresight and operational excellence. A graduate of the prestigious London School of Business and an MBA holder from West London University, he brings global perspective and deep business acumen to the company. Under his leadership, the brand continues to grow with a focus on innovation, quality, and long-term value. His dynamic approach and commitment to performance make him a driving force behind the company’s success.

3. Dr. Suneet Jolly

MD - Dr. Jolly Diagnostics Centre

He is a renowned radiologist with over 25 years of experience in delivering precise and compassionate care. He has been honoured by the NRI Society of India at the House of Commons, London, and recognized by leading medical councils for his contributions. His 'Jolly Care' program promotes preventive healthcare tailored to every individual. With a strong commitment to social impact, he continues to lead with integrity, innovation, and empathy.

4. Siddharth Shankar Joshi

Founder - Amlin Axis - Travel Companion

He is a passionate travel entrepreneur who believes that every journey should feel personal. With over a decade of experience, he has turned countless trips into cherished memories by focusing not just on planning, but on creating emotional connections through travel. What started as a vision has now become a trusted brand known for thoughtful, soul-stirring experiences. True to his words, “We don’t just plan trips, we stitch memories into maps,” Siddharth continues to make travel feel less like a checklist and more like a story worth telling.

5. Rupesh Agrawal

Director - I CARE EYEWEAR LLP

Managing - Knight Horse Brand

He is a seasoned leader with over 17 years of experience in redefining the eyewear industry in India. Under his visionary leadership, Knight Horse has emerged as a brand known for its innovation, quality, and customer-focused design. His mission goes beyond eyewear—he’s committed to making fashion functional while empowering communities through impactful CSR initiatives like KH Adhyayan and KH Kaushal. With a blend of business acumen and social responsibility, he continues to shape a future where style meets purpose.

6. Ranjith P. Dinesh

Founder - GeoBlue Water Solutions Private Limited

He is a highly experienced hydrogeologist, a leading innovator in chlorine dioxide-based disinfection. With over 18 years in water and wastewater management, he has positioned the company at the forefront of eco-friendly hygiene solutions for homes, hospitals, and industries. GeoBlue Water Solutions is now expanding into non-chemical, silver nano technology-based water treatment, continuing its mission to deliver advanced, safe, and sustainable disinfection.

7. Deepanshu Singh

Founder - Greendelics

He is a young and driven entrepreneur, and the visionary behind Greendelics, a sustainable brand committed to promoting eco-conscious living. Deeply concerned about environmental issues, he has actively collaborated with several environmental NGOs while leading Greendelics to become a promising name in India’s green innovation space. His dedication to creating impact through socially responsible products reflects a growing movement of purposeful entrepreneurship. He is steadily shaping a greener future through purpose-driven innovation and impact.

8. Alisha Bragta

Founder - Moonalisha

She is a dreamer at heart & an entrepreneur with purpose. Her journey began in the corporate world where she gained valuable experience, learned from systems & people, and discovered the strength of resilience. She felt a deeper calling to build something meaningful and needed. This vision gave rise to Moonalisha, not just a skincare brand but a conscious journey rooted in authenticity. Each product is thoughtfully created to honour the balance between tradition and innovation, nature and science, skin and soul. From Shimla, with love. She turned her roots into rituals.

9. Nikhil Panchal

Founder - Panchal Infracon Projects Private Limited

He represents the new wave of India’s top emerging entrepreneurs. With a sharp eye for innovation and quality, he has transformed his brand into a trusted name in premium and commercial furniture solutions. His relentless drive, modern mindset, and commitment to excellence place him among the most promising young business leaders in the country. Backed by purpose and passion, Nikhil continues to set new benchmarks in design-led infrastructure and sustainable growth.