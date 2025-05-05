Top 10 Growing Entrepreneurs In India Transforming Their Industries In 2025

1. MD Salman – Project Director, KYC Software

Md Salman, Project Director of KYC Software, is a pioneering force in digital identity verification. Under his leadership, KYC Software has emerged as India’s first Digital Trust platform, transforming how industries verify and authenticate user identities across sectors like finance, hospitality, and corporate services.

His management vision centres on creating a safer, more transparent digital ecosystem by offering real-time, paperless verification tools such as Aadhaar, PAN, passport, and bank account checks. This not only speeds up onboarding but also significantly reduces the risk of fraud.

Md Salman has also introduced a low-investment opportunity for individuals to open local KYC Verification Centres, enabling entrepreneurs to earn a steady income while contributing to a secure identity framework in their communities.

His leadership reflects a deep commitment to innovation, trust, and social impact—making KYC Software a key player in building a digitally secure India

2. Shubham Bibave – Founder & CEO, Flair List

Shubham Bibave didn’t wait for opportunity—he created it. In 2019, armed with nothing but skill and ambition, he began offering digital marketing services to local restaurants. With no capital, no connections, and no elite background, he built his empire from scratch—now spanning Shubham Bibave Technologies & Media across India and the UAE.

Today, Shubham leads a powerful ecosystem of brands—FlairList, FlairJets, FlairNutrition, FlairLiving, and FlairCapital—each transforming industries like real estate, aviation, wellness, and investments. But at the core of it all is his expert team of business consultants, offering 360° growth solutions including business consultations, marketing services, sales training, import/export support, loan facilitation, and fundraising.

By 2022, he had already generated ₹50+ Crores in real estate revenue for clients. Now, his mission is bolder: to unlock ₹1,000 Crores in business growth for those he serves. For Shubham, success isn’t a luxury—it’s a responsibility. And he’s leading India from the front.

He urges his followers and clients to make success their duty, responsibility, obligation, and to rise above outdated, unworkable middle class myths and limitations in order to achieve true freedom for themselves and their families.

3. Akhilesh Verma – Founder & CEO, Akoode Technologies

Akhilesh Verma is the Founder and CEO of Akoode Technologies, a forward-thinking digital transformation company known for delivering cutting-edge solutions across AI, mobile and web development, and enterprise automation. With a sharp vision for innovation and a deep understanding of emerging technologies, Akhilesh has led Akoode Technologies to become a trusted partner for global clients in the USA, Europe, and India.

Under his leadership, the company has gained recognition for its ability to solve complex business challenges using artificial intelligence, data science, machine learning, and custom software solutions. Akhilesh’s strategic direction has empowered businesses across diverse industries—Manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, and more—to leverage digital platforms for measurable growth and market expansion.

Known for building highly skilled, cross-functional teams, Akhilesh fosters a culture of excellence and continuous innovation at Akoode Technologies. His commitment to delivering impactful, scalable, and secure technology solutions has positioned the company as a go-to name in the digital transformation space.

Akhilesh Verma continues to drive Akoode Technologies with a bold vision: to “Code the Future, Today.

4. Asma Kahali - Managing Director, Rimbaa OAK Global

A trailblazer in strategic logistics and defense procurement, Asma Kahali is redefining global crisis mobilization and high-value defense supply chains. As Managing Director of Rimbaa RAYAA World Solutions, she has enabled seamless mobilization of human and hard assets during emergencies and pioneered SBLC-backed procurement models. Awarded Trailblazer Women Leader of the Year 2025 by BRICS CCI, Asma is also a vocal advocate for women in leadership. Her vision aligns with “Make in India,” aiming to build a resilient, tech-integrated defense ecosystem that positions India as a global logistics and procurement powerhouse.

5. Utkarsh Gupta - Managing Director, Ramagya Group

A visionary leader redefining education in India, Utkarsh Gupta stands out among second-generation entrepreneurs for choosing contribution over comfort. As Managing Director of Ramagya Group, he began his journey at the grassroots level—streamlining operations, engaging deeply with the school ecosystem, and driving institutional transformation. Under his leadership, Ramagya has evolved into a future-ready educational conglomerate comprising Ramagya School, Ramagya Sports Academy, and RIPS (Ramagya Institute of Professional Studies).

Utkarsh’s holistic approach integrates academic excellence with sports, mental wellness, emotional intelligence, and skills training—creating well-rounded learners prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. His vision has expanded the Ramagya Sports Academy into a premier platform for over 35 professional sports, fostering athletic talent across India.

Committed to national scalability, Utkarsh is building an integrated campus model enabling students to grow from kindergarten to university within a unified, purpose-driven framework. His work is transforming education into a powerful vehicle for leadership, wellness, and lifelong growth.

6. Mohammad Zaid Khan - Founder & CEO of Zedital Media Pvt. Ltd

At just 24, Mohammad Zaid Khan is redefining the future of digital marketing in India. As the Founder & CEO of Zedital Media Pvt. Ltd., Khan has built one of the country’s fastest-growing media and marketing companies — serving unicorn startups, MSMEs, and legacy brands with cutting-edge strategies in branding, influencer marketing, and performance advertising. From being a NEET aspirant in Dehradun to becoming a Journalist, Josh Talks speaker and award-winning entrepreneur, Khan’s story is one of fearless transformation.

Zaid is currently pursuing his Business Administration degree at IIM Bangalore, while simultaneously expanding his ventures across India and beyond. His client portfolio boasts trusted names like Physics Wallah, Generic Aadhaar, and Astro Arun Pandit, reflecting his results-driven and credible approach.

His journey, rooted in self-belief and breakthrough execution, earned him the “Innovative Entrepreneur” Award from the Government of India at Delhi Vidhan Sabha — a recognition that speaks to the impact he’s making at a national level.

Previously honoured as the Youngest Entrepreneur of Uttarakhand 2023, Zaid continues to push boundaries through digital PR, influencer-led marketing, and personal brand building.

From stage to strategy — Zaid Khan is a name redefining the future of entrepreneurship in India.

7. Sarma BKP - Founder & CEO of ACTA.AI

Meetings often lead to scattered notes, missed follow-ups, and generic AI summaries that fail to drive real action. At ACTA.AI, Sarma BKP and his team recognized this gap and built a solution designed to truly transform how teams work. Acta Agents are role-specific AI teammates trained to function like real team members, whether it's a Product Manager, Scrum Master, Sales Rep, or HR professional. These agents go beyond simple transcription to deliver structured, actionable outcomes tailored to each role.

The Scrum Agent identifies tasks and updates JIRA, while the Product Agent breaks down requirements, writes test cases, and updates project management tools. The Sales Agent captures deal points using proven frameworks, and the HR Agent evaluates interviews and generates insightful candidate reports. Integrated across platforms like JIRA, Confluence, and CRM systems, Acta Agents understand the context of conversations, connect the dots, and streamline workflows.

From scattered chaos to strategic clarity, Acta Agents empower teams to move forward with precision and efficiency.

8. Himanshu Kedia - Founder of Mansa Automation

Himanshu Kedia, Founder of Mansa Automation, is a resilient force in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Alongside co-founder Sahil Kedia, he established the company four years ago, building a robust distribution network of over 150 showrooms across India. In 2024, their journey hit a major roadblock when a devastating factory fire wiped out three years of effort. Refusing to give up, Himanshu rebuilt the business in just six months and propelled it to new heights, growing sales from just 10 scooters a month to over 1000. His story is a testament to determination and grit. For aspiring entrepreneurs, Himanshu shares a powerful message: success isn’t instant. It requires patience, unwavering belief, and the courage to persevere through challenges. His journey proves that even the most significant setbacks can lead to greater comebacks when fueled by vision and resilience.

9. Bhavik Mehta - Creative director & founder at Thinkin Birds

In an industry bloated with ‘creatives’ chasing trends, Bhavik Mehta is a sharp deviation, a man who doesn’t just creates concepts and identities for brands, he builds belief systems.

As the founder and creative director of Thinkin Birds, Mehta has spent over a decade transforming businesses into bold, breathing identities. With 300+ brands under his belt, his studio has become a name synonymous with concept-first design and lightning-fast execution. From tech startups to legacy businesses, clients come to Thinkin Birds not just for the visuals but for vision.

What sets Bhavik apart isn’t just his knack for aesthetics, but his obsession with meaning. Every brand that comes out of Thinkin Birds feels thought through. From strategy to storytelling, typography to tone, it all clicks because Bhavik conceptualises with intent. His approach? Ruthless clarity. No over-intellectualized nonsense. Just brands that work and win.

He’s not loud on panels or obsessed with personal PR. But talk to anyone who’s worked with him, and you’ll hear the same thing — “Bhavik just gets it.” He’s the quiet force behind some of the most compelling branding coming out of India right now.

And in the chaos of modern entrepreneurship, that kind of creative conviction is rare and necessary.

10. Jitesh Tilwani – Founder, Examplad Media

Jitesh Tilwani is the dynamic force behind Examplad Media, one of India’s leading Digital PR agencies. Known for his sharp storytelling acumen and a deep understanding of media visibility, Jitesh has carved a niche in helping entrepreneurs, startups, and public figures get featured in top-tier media outlets.

From bootstrapping Examplad Media to scaling it into a powerhouse trusted by 500+ brands, his journey reflects a unique blend of hustle, strategy, and relentless execution. Under his leadership, Examplad has consistently delivered high-impact media placements that drive brand trust, investor confidence, and customer recall.

What sets Jitesh apart is his ability to merge traditional PR wisdom with new-age digital tactics. Whether it’s getting a founder featured in Forbes or helping a startup go viral through thought-leadership content, his agency has become the go-to for visibility-led brand building.