India is witnessing a new wave of achievers who are breaking boundaries and inspiring a generation with their ambition and dedication. From entrepreneurs and artists to innovators in farming, hospitality, spiritual sciences, luxury real estate, and digital media, these rising icons represent the changing face of modern India. They are self made leaders who turned ideas into impact, built global influence from local roots, and redefined success through hard work and vision. Each of these ten personalities stands out not only for their achievements but also for the change they are bringing to their industries and communities. Together, they show that the future of India is being shaped by bold minds with big dreams.

1. Ravinder Bharti – Marketing Industry Leader & Reputation Strategist

Ravinder Bharti is a 40 Under 40 marketing leader and the Founder & CEO of Public Media Solution , a global PR and digital marketing agency in India. He has helped clients generate $660M+ in business revenue through strategic brand visibility, storytelling, and reputation management. With 12,000+ brands supported worldwide, he has built one of India’s strongest media networks.

Public Media Solution recently won the Best Healthcare Marketing Agency of the Year award for its impactful results and data-driven execution in the healthcare sector. Under Ravinder’s leadership, the company has delivered 1,000,000+ media coverages so far, 1,100+ press conferences, and collaborations with 40,000+ journalists worldwide. His focus remains on elevating Indian brands to global recognition through credible communication and innovative digital marketing.

2. Lakshay Jain, Serial Entrepreneur

Born on 30 January 2004, Lakshay Jain is a serial entrepreneur whose digital media ventures now operate across four continents and over 30 countries. Known for his sharp strategic mindset and ability to build scalable media brands, he has quickly emerged as one of India’s most influential young business leaders. Lakshay was recognized as Rolling Stone’s Top Entrepreneur to Watch in 2025 and honored with Entrepreneur India’s Award in 2025, cementing his position among the nation’s rising icons. With a global footprint and a relentless drive for innovation, he continues to shape the future of digital media while inspiring a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs.

3. Aryan Anna: The New Power Centre of India’s Investment Future

Aryan Anna, a dynamic entrepreneur and the strategic force behind Aryan Anna Group, is rapidly emerging as one of the most influential names in India’s investment sector. With sharp market instincts and bold financial innovation, he has delivered strong, consistent results even in unpredictable environments. As an entrepreneur with a global mindset, Aryan Anna has already built a significant name across international markets, earning trust and recognition beyond India. Under his leadership, the group’s transparent, high yield, performance driven models continue to attract serious investors seeking stability and growth. With an ambitious expansion roadmap and transformative strategies ahead, Aryan Anna is redefining what modern financial leadership looks like.

4. Nasmeen Kousar: India’s New Artistic Voice on the Global Stage

Indian talent is steadily making its mark worldwide, and Chennai-based artist Nasmeen Kousar is one of the brightest new names. A self-taught creator, she refined her skills after training under a Russian artist in Abu Dhabi. Her signature 3D relief artworks stand out for their tactile, elevated textures on canvas.

In 2025, Nasmeen exhibited her creations across five major international galleries—three in Dubai, one in Paris, and one in London—earning remarkable recognition within just three months. With another London showcase lined up for January 2026, her upward journey continues.

Her art can be explored at Artbynasmeen.com and on Instagram @art_by_nasmeen

5. Vishal Mehta: India’s Trailblazing Drummer and Indie Music Visionary

Vishal Mehta stands as one of India’s most dynamic and influential drummers, known for his powerful stage presence, precision, and deep musical artistry. Blending modern drumming with rich Indian musicality, he has crafted a signature style that resonates with audiences across the country. As the driving rhythmic force behind his own indie pop band HARQATT, Vishal brings energy, vision, and innovation to every performance. His acclaimed releases—Alone, Only You, and his popular single— Guftagu, reflect his creativity both as a performer and producer. Versatile in live shows, studio recordings, and programming, Vishal continues to shape the sound of contemporary Indian music with passion and purpose.

6. Ramesh Gera: Leading a New Farming Revolution

Ramesh Gera, 67, Founder and Director of Akarshak Saffron Institute in Panchkula, is quietly transforming the way India thinks about farming. An Electrical Engineer from NIT Kurukshetra, he spent 36 years working in top multinational companies and travelled across several countries. After retiring in 2017, he began experimenting with advanced farming at home. The journey wasn’t easy—he faced failures and financial losses—but he never stopped trying. Over the years, he mastered eight modern farming techniques, especially Indoor Saffron and Cordyceps cultivation. Today, his institute runs live farming labs and offers training to people from all walks of life, even providing free programs for farmers and students. Through his efforts, Ramesh Gera is helping India move toward smarter, high value agriculture.

7. Sahil Kothari: Inspiring Growth Through Mindfulness and Coaching

Sahil Kothari is an Indian entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and life coach known for founding Sahil Kothari Training & Consultancy, which offers affordable courses in mindfulness, occult science, psychology, and healing. He was born on 19 August 1990 in Kolkata and initially pursued Chartered Accountancy before following his passion for personal development and coaching. Sahil built his business without external funding and expanded his reach through social media. His work has impacted thousands, with a focus on helping people improve mental well-being and achieve personal goals. He has been featured in major Indian media outlets for his contributions to motivation and spirituality.

8. Crafting a New Legacy: Nishith Kapoor’s Rise in Goa’s Premium Real Estate

Nishith Kapoor, the young visionary behind Square Dream Homes, is redefining Goa’s high-end real estate landscape with remarkable focus and ambition. Taking charge at an early age, he has carved an identity of his own by consistently delivering successful luxury villa projects back-to-back. His signature approach blends timeless colonial architecture with modern comfort, creating homes that stand out for their elegance, spaciousness, and tropical serenity. Every villa reflects meticulous craftsmanship, thoughtful planning, and a seamless balance of heritage charm and contemporary living. With a sharp eye for detail and a passion for premium design, Kapoor has made a clear niche for himself in Goa’s luxury market — shaping a space where authenticity and sophistication come together effortlessly.

9. Harry Sachdeva, Brand Builder Turned Real Estate Developer

Harry Sachdeva, the dynamic entrepreneur behind Nysa Luxury Homes, has shaped some of India’s most prominent brands with his sharp vision and strategic excellence. Now, he is entering the luxury real estate space with the same ambition and precision. Venturing into premium holiday homes across Goa, Kasauli, and Rishikesh, he focuses on creating curated living experiences that blend modern sophistication with meaningful design.

By identifying high-value destinations and elevating them with thoughtful development, Sachdeva is carving a strong niche in India’s second-home market. His fast-growing portfolio positions him among the emerging leaders redefining luxury holiday living, marking his evolution from brand creator to a force in India’s premium real estate landscape.

10. Saurabh Ojha: A Modern Voice in Tarot and Astrology