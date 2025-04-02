Top 10 Supplements for Women in India - Benefits, Pros, and Cons

Updated April 2nd 2025, 15:58 IST
New Delhi: Women require a well-balanced intake of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients to maintain energy levels, immunity, hormonal balance, bone health, and overall well-being. Various lifestyle factors such as stress, poor diet, pregnancy, and aging can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Below is a detailed breakdown of the top 10 supplements for women available in India, along with their benefits, pros, and cons.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• A complete and balanced formulation that contains vitamins A, B, C, D, and E.
• Contributes to the generation of energy and helps fight weariness.
• High in antioxidants, which provide the immune system a boost.
• Assists in maintaining healthy skin and hair.
Pros:
• Affordable and accessible throughout India.
• The B-complex vitamins are essential for metabolism.
• Reduces the risk of oxidative stress and cell damage.
Cons:
• Does not include sufficient quantities of calcium and iron, which are essential nutrients for women.
• Not developed with hormonal health in mind specifically.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• Contains critical nutrients tailored for women’s needs.
• Promotes energy, bone health, skin health, and immune system function.
• Iron, folic acid, and antioxidants help reduce weariness.
• Contributes to reproductive health and hormonal balance.
Pros:
• Requires only one tablet per day.
• High rate of absorption with bioavailable nutrients.
• Supports menstrual health and metabolism.
Cons:
• More expensive than some other brands.
• May cause mild nausea if taken on an empty stomach.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• A comprehensive multivitamin designed to improve overall health, immunity, and energy levels.
• Contains 38 essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and natural extracts.
• Aids in maintaining hormonal balance, metabolism, bone health, and skin and hair health.
Pros:
• Comprehensive formula addressing various aspects of women’s health.
• Includes antioxidants and herbal extracts for improved cell protection and healing.
• Easy-to-swallow capsules designed for daily use.
Cons:
• Requires two capsules daily, which may not be convenient for all users.
• Limited availability in some regions.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• Essential for bone and joint health.
• Aids in preventing osteoporosis and bone density loss.
• Vitamin D3 improves calcium absorption and muscle function.
Pros
• High-dose calcium strengthens bones.
• Beneficial for women with low dairy intake.
• Supports muscle function and nerve health.
Cons:
• Not a complete multivitamin; contains only calcium and vitamin D.
• Excessive intake can lead to kidney stones over time.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• B-complex supplement that aids energy and metabolism.
• Helps combat fatigue and exhaustion.
• Enhances skin texture and promotes hair growth.
Pros:
• Affordable and widely available.
• Supports red blood cell synthesis.
• Beneficial for working women and athletes.
Cons:
• Lacks calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids.
• May not be sufficient for those needing a complete multivitamin.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• Contains 36 vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts.
• Supports brain function, immunity, and metabolism.
• Manages stress, fatigue, and hormone imbalances.
Pros:
• Rich in natural extracts for added health benefits.
• Improves cognitive function and concentration.
Cons:
• Higher cost compared to other multivitamins.
• May cause mild nausea if taken without food.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• Designed for women with PCOS and hormonal imbalances.
• Regulates menstrual cycles and supports reproductive health.
• Contains Ayurvedic herbs like Shatavari and Ashwagandha.
Pros:
• Plant-based formula without artificial additives.
• Supports hormone balance and weight management.
• Improves skin and hair health.
Cons:
• Not a universal multivitamin; mainly beneficial for women with PCOS.
• Takes time to show results.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• Comprehensive daily multivitamin tailored for women’s health.
• Supports bone, skin, hair, metabolism, and energy levels.
• Includes herbal extracts like evening primrose oil and ginseng for hormonal balance and stress management.
Pros:
• Balanced nutritional profile with 40+ ingredients.
• Supports bone health with vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium.
• Biotin and antioxidants promote healthy skin and hair.
Cons:
• More expensive than standard multivitamins.
• Requires daily intake for noticeable benefits.
Why it is beneficial for women:
• Essential for healthy hair, skin, and nails.
• Helps prevent brittle nails and thinning hair.
• Supports metabolism and energy production.
Pros:
• Effective for hair loss issues.
• Promotes radiant skin and strong nails.
Cons:
• Lacks iron, calcium, and vitamin D.
• Works best when combined with a multivitamin.
• 10. Myprotein Omega-3 Softgels
• Why it is beneficial for women:
• Supports joint, heart, and brain health.
• Reduces inflammation and improves skin hydration.
• Essential during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
Pros:
• Helps lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.
• Supports cognitive function and joint health.
Cons:
• Not a multivitamin; contains only omega-3 fatty acids.
• Some users experience a fishy aftertaste.
• Final Recommendation: Which One Should You Choose?
• For a complete daily multivitamin → Briyo All Around Women, Swisse Ultivite, or GNC Women's One Daily.
• For strong bones → Shelcal 500.
• For hormonal balance → OZiva HerBalance or Evening Primrose Oil.
• For skin, hair, and nails → HealthKart Biotin.
• For heart and brain health → Myprotein Omega-3.
Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement, especially if you have pre-existing conditions or are pregnant.
