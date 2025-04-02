sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 15:58 IST

Top 10 Supplements for Women in India - Benefits, Pros, and Cons

Top 10 supplements for women in India: Multivitamins, Omega-3, Vitamin D, Iron, Calcium, Probiotics, Vitamin C, Magnesium, Zinc, Biotin, Folic Acid.

New Delhi: Women require a well-balanced intake of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients to maintain energy levels, immunity, hormonal balance, bone health, and overall well-being. Various lifestyle factors such as stress, poor diet, pregnancy, and aging can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Below is a detailed breakdown of the top 10 supplements for women available in India, along with their benefits, pros, and cons.

1.      Supradyn Daily Multivitamin

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    A complete and balanced formulation that contains vitamins A, B, C, D, and E.
•    Contributes to the generation of energy and helps fight weariness.
•    High in antioxidants, which provide the immune system a boost.
•    Assists in maintaining healthy skin and hair.
  Pros: 
•    Affordable and accessible throughout India.
•    The B-complex vitamins are essential for metabolism.
•    Reduces the risk of oxidative stress and cell damage.
  Cons:
•    Does not include sufficient quantities of calcium and iron, which are essential nutrients for women.
•    Not developed with hormonal health in mind specifically.

2.      GNC Women's One Daily Multivitamin

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    Contains critical nutrients tailored for women’s needs.
•    Promotes energy, bone health, skin health, and immune system function.
•    Iron, folic acid, and antioxidants help reduce weariness.
•    Contributes to reproductive health and hormonal balance.
  Pros:
•    Requires only one tablet per day.
•    High rate of absorption with bioavailable nutrients.
•    Supports menstrual health and metabolism.
  Cons:
•    More expensive than some other brands.
•    May cause mild nausea if taken on an empty stomach.

3.      Briyo All Around Women

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    A comprehensive multivitamin designed to improve overall health, immunity, and energy levels.
•    Contains 38 essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and natural extracts.
•    Aids in maintaining hormonal balance, metabolism, bone health, and skin and hair health.
  Pros:
•    Comprehensive formula addressing various aspects of women’s health.
•     Includes antioxidants and herbal extracts for improved cell protection and healing.
•    Easy-to-swallow capsules designed for daily use.
  Cons:
•    Requires two capsules daily, which may not be convenient for all users.
•    Limited availability in some regions.

4.      Shelcal 500 (Calcium + Vitamin D3 Tablet)     

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    Essential for bone and joint health.
•    Aids in preventing osteoporosis and bone density loss.
•    Vitamin D3 improves calcium absorption and muscle function.
  Pros
•    High-dose calcium strengthens bones.
•    Beneficial for women with low dairy intake.
•    Supports muscle function and nerve health.
  Cons:
•    Not a complete multivitamin; contains only calcium and vitamin D.
•    Excessive intake can lead to kidney stones over time.

5.      Becosules Women Capsule

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    B-complex supplement that aids energy and metabolism.
•    Helps combat fatigue and exhaustion.
•    Enhances skin texture and promotes hair growth.
  Pros:
•    Affordable and widely available.
•    Supports red blood cell synthesis.
•    Beneficial for working women and athletes.
  Cons:
•    Lacks calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids.
•    May not be sufficient for those needing a complete multivitamin.

6.      Swisse Ultivite Women's Multivitamin

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    Contains 36 vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts.
•    Supports brain function, immunity, and metabolism.
•    Manages stress, fatigue, and hormone imbalances.
  Pros:
•    Rich in natural extracts for added health benefits.
•    Improves cognitive function and concentration.
  Cons:
•    Higher cost compared to other multivitamins.
•    May cause mild nausea if taken without food.

7.      OZiva HerBalance for PCOS

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    Designed for women with PCOS and hormonal imbalances.
•    Regulates menstrual cycles and supports reproductive health.
•    Contains Ayurvedic herbs like Shatavari and Ashwagandha.
  Pros:
•    Plant-based formula without artificial additives.
•    Supports hormone balance and weight management.
•    Improves skin and hair health.
  Cons:
•    Not a universal multivitamin; mainly beneficial for women with PCOS.
•    Takes time to show results.

8.      TrueBasics Multivit Women

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    Comprehensive daily multivitamin tailored for women’s health.
•    Supports bone, skin, hair, metabolism, and energy levels.
•    Includes herbal extracts like evening primrose oil and ginseng for hormonal balance and stress management.
  Pros:
•    Balanced nutritional profile with 40+ ingredients.
•    Supports bone health with vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium.
•    Biotin and antioxidants promote healthy skin and hair.
  Cons:
•    More expensive than standard multivitamins.
•    Requires daily intake for noticeable benefits.

9.      HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin

Why it is beneficial for women:
•    Essential for healthy hair, skin, and nails.
•    Helps prevent brittle nails and thinning hair.
•    Supports metabolism and energy production.
  Pros:
•    Effective for hair loss issues.
•    Promotes radiant skin and strong nails.
  Cons:
•    Lacks iron, calcium, and vitamin D.
•    Works best when combined with a multivitamin.
•    10. Myprotein Omega-3 Softgels
•       Why it is beneficial for women:
•    Supports joint, heart, and brain health.
•    Reduces inflammation and improves skin hydration.
•    Essential during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
  Pros:
•    Helps lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.
•    Supports cognitive function and joint health.
  Cons:
•    Not a multivitamin; contains only omega-3 fatty acids.
•    Some users experience a fishy aftertaste.
•    Final Recommendation: Which One Should You Choose?
•    For a complete daily multivitamin → Briyo All Around Women, Swisse Ultivite, or GNC Women's One Daily.
•    For strong bones → Shelcal 500.
•    For hormonal balance → OZiva HerBalance or Evening Primrose Oil.
•    For skin, hair, and nails → HealthKart Biotin.
•    For heart and brain health → Myprotein Omega-3.

Always consult a healthcare professional before starting any supplement, especially if you have pre-existing conditions or are pregnant.
 

Published April 2nd 2025, 15:58 IST