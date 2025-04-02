Top 10 Supplements for Women in India - Benefits, Pros, and Cons

New Delhi: Women require a well-balanced intake of vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients to maintain energy levels, immunity, hormonal balance, bone health, and overall well-being. Various lifestyle factors such as stress, poor diet, pregnancy, and aging can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Below is a detailed breakdown of the top 10 supplements for women available in India, along with their benefits, pros, and cons.

1. Supradyn Daily Multivitamin

Why it is beneficial for women:

• A complete and balanced formulation that contains vitamins A, B, C, D, and E.

• Contributes to the generation of energy and helps fight weariness.

• High in antioxidants, which provide the immune system a boost.

• Assists in maintaining healthy skin and hair.

Pros:

• Affordable and accessible throughout India.

• The B-complex vitamins are essential for metabolism.

• Reduces the risk of oxidative stress and cell damage.

Cons:

• Does not include sufficient quantities of calcium and iron, which are essential nutrients for women.

• Not developed with hormonal health in mind specifically.

2. GNC Women's One Daily Multivitamin

Why it is beneficial for women:

• Contains critical nutrients tailored for women’s needs.

• Promotes energy, bone health, skin health, and immune system function.

• Iron, folic acid, and antioxidants help reduce weariness.

• Contributes to reproductive health and hormonal balance.

Pros:

• Requires only one tablet per day.

• High rate of absorption with bioavailable nutrients.

• Supports menstrual health and metabolism.

Cons:

• More expensive than some other brands.

• May cause mild nausea if taken on an empty stomach.

3. Briyo All Around Women

Why it is beneficial for women:

• A comprehensive multivitamin designed to improve overall health, immunity, and energy levels.

• Contains 38 essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and natural extracts.

• Aids in maintaining hormonal balance, metabolism, bone health, and skin and hair health.

Pros:

• Comprehensive formula addressing various aspects of women’s health.

• Includes antioxidants and herbal extracts for improved cell protection and healing.

• Easy-to-swallow capsules designed for daily use.

Cons:

• Requires two capsules daily, which may not be convenient for all users.

• Limited availability in some regions.

4. Shelcal 500 (Calcium + Vitamin D3 Tablet)

Why it is beneficial for women:

• Essential for bone and joint health.

• Aids in preventing osteoporosis and bone density loss.

• Vitamin D3 improves calcium absorption and muscle function.

Pros

• High-dose calcium strengthens bones.

• Beneficial for women with low dairy intake.

• Supports muscle function and nerve health.

Cons:

• Not a complete multivitamin; contains only calcium and vitamin D.

• Excessive intake can lead to kidney stones over time.

5. Becosules Women Capsule

Why it is beneficial for women:

• B-complex supplement that aids energy and metabolism.

• Helps combat fatigue and exhaustion.

• Enhances skin texture and promotes hair growth.

Pros:

• Affordable and widely available.

• Supports red blood cell synthesis.

• Beneficial for working women and athletes.

Cons:

• Lacks calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids.

• May not be sufficient for those needing a complete multivitamin.

6. Swisse Ultivite Women's Multivitamin

Why it is beneficial for women:

• Contains 36 vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts.

• Supports brain function, immunity, and metabolism.

• Manages stress, fatigue, and hormone imbalances.

Pros:

• Rich in natural extracts for added health benefits.

• Improves cognitive function and concentration.

Cons:

• Higher cost compared to other multivitamins.

• May cause mild nausea if taken without food.

7. OZiva HerBalance for PCOS

Why it is beneficial for women:

• Designed for women with PCOS and hormonal imbalances.

• Regulates menstrual cycles and supports reproductive health.

• Contains Ayurvedic herbs like Shatavari and Ashwagandha.

Pros:

• Plant-based formula without artificial additives.

• Supports hormone balance and weight management.

• Improves skin and hair health.

Cons:

• Not a universal multivitamin; mainly beneficial for women with PCOS.

• Takes time to show results.

8. TrueBasics Multivit Women

Why it is beneficial for women:

• Comprehensive daily multivitamin tailored for women’s health.

• Supports bone, skin, hair, metabolism, and energy levels.

• Includes herbal extracts like evening primrose oil and ginseng for hormonal balance and stress management.

Pros:

• Balanced nutritional profile with 40+ ingredients.

• Supports bone health with vitamin D, calcium, and magnesium.

• Biotin and antioxidants promote healthy skin and hair.

Cons:

• More expensive than standard multivitamins.

• Requires daily intake for noticeable benefits.

9. HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin

Why it is beneficial for women:

• Essential for healthy hair, skin, and nails.

• Helps prevent brittle nails and thinning hair.

• Supports metabolism and energy production.

Pros:

• Effective for hair loss issues.

• Promotes radiant skin and strong nails.

Cons:

• Lacks iron, calcium, and vitamin D.

• Works best when combined with a multivitamin.

• 10. Myprotein Omega-3 Softgels

• Why it is beneficial for women:

• Supports joint, heart, and brain health.

• Reduces inflammation and improves skin hydration.

• Essential during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Pros:

• Helps lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.

• Supports cognitive function and joint health.

Cons:

• Not a multivitamin; contains only omega-3 fatty acids.

• Some users experience a fishy aftertaste.

• Final Recommendation: Which One Should You Choose?

• For a complete daily multivitamin → Briyo All Around Women, Swisse Ultivite, or GNC Women's One Daily.

• For strong bones → Shelcal 500.

• For hormonal balance → OZiva HerBalance or Evening Primrose Oil.

• For skin, hair, and nails → HealthKart Biotin.

• For heart and brain health → Myprotein Omega-3.