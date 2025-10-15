Top 4 Smart TVs To Upgrade Your Home This Festive Season

The festive season is the perfect time to elevate your home entertainment experience, whether you’re binge-watching OTT shows, enjoying live sports, or hosting movie nights with family. As consumers increasingly seek premium visuals, immersive sound, and smart features, the demand for next-gen televisions has never been higher.

Addressing this growing preference for cutting-edge viewing, TCL, globally recognized as the No.1 Mini LED brand, is setting new benchmarks with its advanced QD Mini LED technology. Designed to deliver breath-taking picture clarity, lifelike colours, and superior contrast, TCL’s latest range blends innovation with versatility, offering something for every kind of viewer, from those who desire flagship performance to those who prefer feature-rich, value-driven options.

TCL’s leadership extends across multiple categories, with:

Global Top 1 Shipments of 85-inch and Larger TVs

Global Top 1 Shipments of Mini LED TVs

Global Top 1 Google TV Brand

Brand ranking data source: OMDIA

Here are the top four TCL TVs to explore this festive season:

For those seeking cinema-like visuals and premium sound, the C8K series is the ultimate choice. It features QD-miniLED technology with All Domain Halo Control and high HDR brightness, delivering stunning, lifelike picture quality. The B&O-tuned audio system, combined with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and IMAX Enhanced, creates an immersive theatre-at-home experience. Its virtually ZeroBorder design is sleek and modern, making it perfect for large living rooms and a truly cinematic environment.

Price: 85C8K – ₹2,69,990* | 75C8K – ₹1,69,990*

Availability: At major retail outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Offline Brand & Retail Stores.

The C72K series is ideal for buyers who want high-quality performance without the flagship price tag. It features Mini LED panels and CrystGlow HVA technology for vibrant visuals, complemented by the ONKYO audio system for rich, immersive sound. This series strikes the perfect balance between performance and value, making it a great choice for families seeking premium features at an affordable price range.

Price: 55-inch model starts at ₹72,990*

Availability: At major retail outlets, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Offline Brand & Retail Stores, and online marketplaces, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Designed for budget-conscious buyers who don’t want to compromise on quality, the C6K series offers HDR10+ support for vibrant visuals and ONKYO Hi-Fi 2.1.2CH sound for clear, detailed audio. With Google TV OS, streaming apps and smart features are easily accessible, making it a top entry-level Mini LED TV that combines value and performance for everyday entertainment needs.

Price: 55-inch starts at 45,990*

Availability: Across Online and Offline channel partners, Brand and Retail stores.

The C6KS builds on the C6K, offering enhancements for slightly larger rooms and better connectivity, making it perfect for first-time smart TV buyers. It features HDR10+ visuals and ONKYO Hi-Fi 2.1.2CH sound, along with Google TV OS with AI-driven personalization. Its compact yet stylish design ensures it fits effortlessly into modern home setups, delivering excellent performance at a value-friendly price.

Price: 55-inch starts at 43,990*