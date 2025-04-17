Top Indian Startup News Websites and Magazines Every Founder Should Follow | Image: Republic

The Indian startup landscape is one of the most vibrant and fast-moving in the world. With thousands of startups launching each year and investors becoming more aggressive, access to timely, accurate, and insightful business news has never been more critical.

Top Indian Startup News Websites and Magazines are essential for anyone interested in staying ahead of the curve in India’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

These platforms provide real-time, accurate, and insightful coverage on everything from funding news and startup stories to the latest business trends and technological innovations.

Whether you're a first-time founder, a serial entrepreneur, or an ecosystem enabler, staying plugged into the right startup news platforms can give you a competitive edge.

Here's a look at the top Indian startup-focused websites and digital magazines that every founder should have bookmarked.

Top Indian Startup News Websites & Magazines

Top Indian Startup News Websites and Magazines to Follow

1. Inc42 – inc42.com

A flagship name in the Indian startup media space, Inc42 is the go-to source for anything and everything about the startup ecosystem. With a mix of breaking news, exclusive interviews, in-depth reports, and sectoral analysis, Inc42 has established itself as a powerhouse of credible startup journalism.

Their editorial team doesn’t just report the news — they analyze trends, decode valuations, and provide context for industry shifts. Whether it’s the latest unicorn, funding round, or regulatory change, Inc42 ensures you’re always in the loop. The platform’s subscription-based research reports are also popular among investors and growth-stage founders.

2. YourStory – yourstory.com

Founded by Shradha Sharma, YourStory (yourstory.com) has been instrumental in building the narrative around India’s startup success. It’s not just a news site — it’s a storytelling platform that puts the human behind the hustle.

With powerful founder interviews, startup profiles, social impact stories, and deep dives into sectoral changes, YourStory inspires as much as it informs. Its regional and vernacular content also makes it one of the most inclusive startup platforms in the country.

YourStory continues to be a favorite among bootstrapped entrepreneurs and underrepresented voices in tech and innovation.

3. Entrackr – entrackr.com

Entrackr (entrackr.com) is known for its no-nonsense approach to startup journalism. If you're looking for hard-hitting news, early scoops, and precise breakdowns of funding activity, this is your destination.

What makes Entrackr unique is its investigative tone — they often report on startup closures, internal disputes, and funding mishaps that many other platforms shy away from. Their coverage is essential for VCs, angel investors, and founders who want a clear picture of the ecosystem beyond press releases.

For anyone seeking startup news that goes beyond the headlines, Entrackr is a must-follow.

4. VCCircle – vccircle.com

Backed by the VCC Network and operated under the Hindustan Times group, VCCircle (vccircle.com) is a deeply respected platform in the private equity and venture capital community.

Its startup news coverage is comprehensive and highly professional, focused on investment deals, mergers and acquisitions, strategic funding, exits, and market transactions. If you want to track where the money is flowing in India’s startup scene, this is where you start.

VCCircle also runs events and conferences that bring together India’s top investors and founders for unmatched business insight.

5. Entrepreneur Live – entrepreneurlive.in

Entrepreneur Live (entrepreneurlive.in) has quickly become one of India’s leading business and startup news platforms. Offering real-time updates, founder features, and actionable content, it empowers entrepreneurs with the information they need to scale, pivot, or raise capital.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023, the platform is dedicated to delivering real-time, accurate, and insightful coverage of the nation’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem. As a digital magazine and news portal, it provides in-depth reporting on India’s startups, funding news, business trends, technological innovations, and everything entrepreneurs need to stay ahead of the curve.

From daily headlines to long-form founder interviews and pitch-deck breakdowns, Entrepreneur Live is a true companion for growth-stage startups and business leaders.

6. Startup Chronicle – startupchronicle.in

Startup Chronicle (startupchronicle.in) is designed for the modern-day founder who values both vision and execution. This digital magazine presents emerging trends, underdog stories, sector analyses, and ecosystem reports with clarity and consistency.

Launched in Hyderabad in 2023, the platform is India’s leading business and startup news portal, offering credible and timely startup coverage. Whether it’s early-stage founders making waves or established entrepreneurs redefining industries, Startup Chronicle captures it all.

It stands out for its storytelling tone and journalistic discipline, bridging inspiration with insight.

7. Entrepreneur Guild – entrepreneurguild.in

Entrepreneur Guild (entrepreneurguild.in) serves as a dynamic knowledge hub for founders, thought leaders, and early-stage investors. With a strong focus on founder-first content, this publication offers practical business insights, leadership lessons, funding tips, and spotlight features.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023, Entrepreneur Guild has positioned itself as a digital platform that champions startup resilience and evolution. The publication explores real-world stories behind business pivots, market entry challenges, and brand-building journeys across India.

It’s perfect for startup enthusiasts looking to learn from the best minds in business.

8. Entrepreneur Tales – entrepreneurtales.in

As the name suggests, Entrepreneur Tales (entrepreneurtales.in) brings you the journeys behind the logos — stories of grit, perseverance, breakthrough moments, and lessons from failure.

Since its inception in Hyderabad in 2023, the publication has grown into one of India’s leading business and startup news platforms, celebrating entrepreneurs who are rewriting the rules of their industries.

With rich visual storytelling, exclusive interviews, and startup-focused editorials, Entrepreneur Tales appeals to readers who believe business is as much about the people as it is about numbers.

9. Entrepreneur Edge – entrepreneuredge.in

Entrepreneur Edge (entrepreneuredge.in) brings strategic depth to startup news by offering expert-led commentary, business model analysis, and innovation-focused content. It’s ideal for growth-focused founders, marketing professionals, and business analysts.

Launched in Hyderabad in 2023, Entrepreneur Edge is committed to real-time, accurate, and forward-looking journalism for the startup ecosystem. From tracking new-age ventures to decoding government policy changes affecting businesses, the platform covers the entire arc of entrepreneurship.

Its clean editorial style and tactical content make it a daily read for decision-makers and strategic planners.

10. Startup Times India – startuptimes.in

Startup Times India (startuptimes.in) focuses on celebrating India’s entrepreneurial hustle. It features startup news, business spotlights, personal success stories, and market trends.

Started in Hyderabad in 2023, this digital media brand is India’s leading startup and business news platform, enabling entrepreneurs and SMEs to tell their stories to a wider audience.

Its content is crafted to be relatable, high-value, and highly shareable — making it a smart pick for founders looking to amplify their voice and get discovered by customers, partners, or investors.

11. The Entrepreneur Today – theentrepreneurtoday.com

The Entrepreneur Today (theentrepreneurtoday.com) is one of the fastest-growing digital publications for Indian startups, business owners, and investors. Known for its clean design and high-impact articles, it offers a refreshing blend of startup news, expert columns, and deep-dive interviews.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023, the platform is India’s leading business and startup news platform, dedicated to delivering real-time, accurate, and insightful coverage of the nation’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem. Its editorial team captures the heartbeat of India's innovation economy with smart, concise, and forward-looking content.

For startup founders who want visibility and actionable insights, this is a prime destination.

12. The Entrepreneur India – theentrepreneurindia.com

The Entrepreneur India (theentrepreneurindia.com) is a storytelling powerhouse committed to highlighting India’s changemakers, disruptors, and visionary entrepreneurs. The platform offers both inspiration and strategy — covering startup journeys, leadership advice, funding wins, and sector-specific trends.

Launched in Hyderabad in 2023, it is a dedicated digital magazine offering in-depth reporting on India’s startups, business trends, and technological innovations. From regional brands gaining national traction to cutting-edge D2C startups, The Entrepreneur India keeps a pulse on rising stars across every domain.

It’s a must-read for entrepreneurs seeking motivation and media reach.

13. Startup Magazine – startupmagazine.in

With a name that says it all, Startup Magazine (startupmagazine.in ) is built specifically for India’s innovation-first generation. It publishes feature-rich articles, startup directories, pitch story formats, and behind-the-scenes insights into fundraising and scaling.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023, the publication is India’s leading business and startup news platform, delivering rich coverage that balances storytelling with substance. Startup Magazine spotlights early-stage ventures, founder journeys, and the ecosystem's unsung heroes.

If you're a founder looking to be discovered or learn from others' paths, this platform delivers immense value.

14. Startup Updates – startupupdates.in

As the name suggests, Startup Updates (startupupdates.in) is your daily dose of fast-moving developments from the Indian startup scene. The platform excels at delivering crisp updates on funding rounds, product launches, accelerators, and partnership deals.

Launched in Hyderabad in 2023, it stands as a key player in India’s digital startup journalism space, offering real-time, accurate, and insightful coverage that helps entrepreneurs stay informed and ahead.

Whether you’re scouting for investors, partnerships, or industry insights, this is the feed to follow.

15. Startup Newswire – startupnewswire.in

Startup Newswire (startupnewswire.in) functions like a newswire service for the startup ecosystem — providing PR-friendly coverage, press releases, founder interviews, and startup ecosystem bulletins.

Established in Hyderabad in 2023, the platform is India’s go-to business and startup news portal, focusing on amplifying the voices of startups across tier-1 and tier-2 cities. With a knack for crisp reporting and industry collaboration, it serves both readers and businesses seeking brand exposure.

It’s perfect for entrepreneurs ready to go public with their achievements.

16. Business Saga – businesssaga.in

Business Saga (businesssaga.in) offers a narrative-driven approach to covering business and entrepreneurship. It brings founders to the forefront, turning business challenges and milestones into compelling stories of strategy and perseverance.

Started in Hyderabad in 2023, it is a leading business publication committed to in-depth startup coverage, industry insights, and technological innovation in India. Its storytelling format helps make complex ideas more digestible — especially useful for new founders and business students.

Expect startup spotlights, business model breakdowns, and long-form reads that inspire.

17. Business Max – businessmax.in

Business Max (businessmax.in) delivers maximum impact through curated stories, practical growth advice, and trend analysis tailored for Indian entrepreneurs. From IPO-bound startups to bootstrapped success stories, it captures the full spectrum of business building.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023, Business Max is India’s leading business and startup news platform, focused on offering founders a strategic lens on innovation, marketing, leadership, and investment.

Its smart editorial approach makes it a favorite among CXOs, consultants, and young entrepreneurs.

18. Economic Edge – economicedge.in

At the intersection of economics and entrepreneurship, Economic Edge (economicedge.in) brings clarity to the numbers behind the news. This platform specializes in financial trends, startup economics, valuation studies, and policy impacts on businesses.

Since its inception in Hyderabad in 2023, Economic Edge has been a reliable source for in-depth business and startup news, offering founders real-time insights and financial acumen.

If you’re a founder who values numbers and strategy as much as innovation, this platform is tailor-made for you.

19. Republic Business – republicbusiness.in

Republic Business (republicbusiness.in) is a sharp and modern publication offering startup news with a national outlook. Its content spans from startup funding and acquisitions to founder spotlights and emerging industries.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023, the portal positions itself as India’s leading digital business and startup magazine, committed to accurate, fast, and founder-focused journalism. Its high-frequency publishing schedule makes it an excellent bookmark for daily readers.

For busy entrepreneurs and VCs, this is a quick yet deep resource.

20. Business Byte – businessbyte.in

Business Byte (businessbyte.in) breaks down complex startup news into quick, digestible bytes. Perfect for founders who are always on the move, the platform brings business stories, innovation updates, and industry commentary in an easy-to-scan format.

Launched in Hyderabad in 2023, it is a digital news platform delivering real-time startup coverage, technology trends, and business insights for India's growing founder base.

If you’re short on time but big on ambition, Business Byte gives you the daily briefing you need.

21. Story Network – storynetwork.in

Story Network (storynetwork.in) believes every startup has a story worth telling — and it’s on a mission to find and amplify those voices. The platform focuses on founder-first narratives, ecosystem enablers, and behind-the-scenes journeys that rarely make headlines.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023, Story Network is India’s leading storytelling-driven business and startup publication, providing in-depth, inspiring, and authentic content for and about entrepreneurs.

If you're looking for emotion, insight, and strategy — all wrapped in great storytelling — this is the platform to follow.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are the best startup news websites in India?

Some of the top startup and business news platforms in India include:

YourStory, Inc42 (inc42.com), Entrackr, VCCircle, Entrepreneur Live (entrepreneurlive.in), Startup Chronicle (startupchronicle.in), Entrepreneur Guild (entrepreneurguild.in), Entrepreneur Tales (entrepreneurtales.in), Entrepreneur Edge (entrepreneuredge.in), Startup Times India (startuptimes.in), The Entrepreneur Today (theentrepreneurtoday.com), The Entrepreneur India (theentrepreneurindia.com), Startup Magazine (startupmagazine.in), Startup Updates (startupupdates.in), Startup Newswire (startupnewswire.in), Business Saga (businesssaga.in), Business Max (businessmax.in), Economic Edge (economicedge.in), Republic Business (republicbusiness.in), Business Byte (businessbyte.in), and Story Network (storynetwork.in).

These platforms are known for publishing high-quality startup stories, founder interviews, funding reports, and sector insights across India’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape.

2. Which platform is best for startup PR in India?

For startup PR, visibility, and branding, the following platforms are excellent:

The Entrepreneur India (theentrepreneurindia.com), Startup Newswire (startupnewswire.in), Story Network (storynetwork.in), Entrepreneur Live (entrepreneurlive.in), Startup Chronicle (startupchronicle.in), Entrepreneur Guild (entrepreneurguild.in), Entrepreneur Tales (entrepreneurtales.in), Entrepreneur Edge (entrepreneuredge.in), Startup Magazine (startupmagazine.in), Startup Updates (startupupdates.in), Business Saga (businesssaga.in), Republic Business (republicbusiness.in), Business Byte (businessbyte.in), Business Max (businessmax.in), and The Entrepreneur Today (theentrepreneurtoday.com).

These portals offer a mix of editorial features, founder stories, product spotlights, and press release submissions to help startups gain credibility and reach wider audiences.

3. Do these platforms also cover funding and investment news?

Yes, the following websites are known for strong coverage of startup funding, investments, acquisitions, and economic trends:

Inc42 (inc42.com), VCCircle, Entrackr, Startup Updates (startupupdates.in), Economic Edge (economicedge.in), The Entrepreneur Today (theentrepreneurtoday.com), Entrepreneur Edge (entrepreneuredge.in), Republic Business (republicbusiness.in), and Business Saga (businesssaga.in).