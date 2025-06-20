Top Tech Leaders Shaping India’s Digital Future in 2025

Tech leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the future by driving innovation, solving global challenges, and transforming industries through emerging. These leaders are not just advancing technology—they’re building a future that’s more connected, equitable, and responsive to human needs. They are not just advancing technology—they’re shaping a smarter, more inclusive future. Their bold ideas and strategic vision make them the ones to watch this year. These changemakers aren’t just building tech—they’re shaping how we live, work, and connect in a rapidly evolving digital world. Keep an eye on them.

Akhil Sharma – Founder, Armur AI

Armur builds intelligent security tools that perform offensive and defensive tasks with expert precision and machine speed. Its flagship product, Pentest GPT, is an autonomous penetration testing tool combining Kali Linux and LLM agents. Users simply enter a URL to launch recon, scan for vulnerabilities, and receive a full AI-generated pentest report in minutes. Armur also offers a powerful code scanner that detects deep flaws in both human- and AI-written code using fine-tuned LLMs. Founded by cybersecurity expert Akhil Sharma, Armur helps developers and teams shift left, build securely, and stay ahead of evolving threats — fast, smart, and scalable.

Ira Agarwal - Founder, AIM Elevate Ventures & EmergeAI Technologies

Ira Agarwal, a distinguished Wharton alumna with 25 years of experience in technology and innovation, exemplifies transformative leadership at the intersection of AI and social impact. As Founder and CEO of AIM Elevate Ventures, she’s revolutionizing entrepreneurship through an AI-powered platform focused on inclusive growth and women’s empowerment. Her ventures integrate circular economy principles and green tech, earning acclaim from Wharton, Forbes, and ET CIO. Ira also leads EmergeAI Technologies, driving ethical, agentic, and generative AI solutions for enterprises. With a commitment to “doing well while doing good,” Ira continues to redefine innovation through purpose-driven, human-centric technological advancement.

Vyom Bhardwaj - Founder and CEO of Muoro.io

Muoro.in, an AI-driven consulting and remote engineering firm with operations in India and the USA. Starting his entrepreneurial journey at just 18, Vyom has made impactful contributions across real estate, finance, and tech. He was instrumental in establishing Amazon India’s supply chain and worked with nationalized banks to optimize branch operations. After launching his first startup, Vrentin.com, he pivoted into data science, developing an NLP-based Business Intelligence system for MSMEs, leading to a successful exit. In 2019, he founded Muoro.io to revolutionize IT services and staff augmentation through AI. Bootstrapped and profitable, Muoro.io now boasts an ARR of ₹40 CR within just four years.

Nikhil Jathar - Co-founder, AvanSaber

Tech entrepreneurs Nikhil Jathar and Varun Borawake, co-founders of AvanSaber, are pushing boundaries in AI and cryptocurrency. Following their successful AI and XR micro-SaaS launches last year, the duo is now developing an open-source crypto payment processing platform. This initiative aims to democratize digital payments while reducing transaction costs for businesses worldwide. The team is simultaneously enhancing their recruitment technology with AI-driven solutions to streamline supply chain processes. "We're focused on creating accessible technology that solves real business challenges," says Nikhil Jathar. With their track record of innovation, AvanSaber continues to establish itself as a pioneer in practical applications of emerging technologies.

Dr. Sreeram Mullankandy - HealthTech Leader & Digital Health Innovator

Dr. Sreeram Mullankandy is a pioneering force in HealthTech, blending medical expertise with business and technology to reshape patient care. An MBBS graduate from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeeth and MBA holder from Boston University, he specializes in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and digitally-enabled care for post-acute patients in the U.S. With experience at Fortune 500s like Humana and unicorns like Biofourmis, he’s led high-impact teams tackling critical healthcare gaps. His work addresses Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), focusing on equitable, home-based care. Recognized by Forbes, India Today, and Techstars, Dr. Mullankandy is also a global mentor and thought leader, driving innovation at the intersection of medicine, technology, and social impact.



Manish Tewari - Co-Founder, Spydra Technologies

Manish began his journey as a standout student at IIT Varanasi, where he cultivated a strong foundation in technology and innovation. In 2009, he co-founded Koovs.com, an e-commerce platform that disrupted the Indian market, raising over $20 million and listing on the UK stock exchange with a $100 million valuation by 2013. He then co-founded Pokkt.com in 2014, pioneering mobile app monetization and digital advertising, securing $10 million in funding. In 2019, driven by a passion to solve real-world problems, he launched PiggyRide, a child-focused transportation platform that expanded to over 15 countries with $3 million in funding. Today, he brings his entrepreneurial expertise to accelerate Spydra's mission in the Web3 and blockchain space.



Deepak Gupta – Co-Founder Style Lounge

Deepak Gupta is a pioneering AI entrepreneur with over 23 years in semiconductors and EDA, including 18+ years at Cadence Design Systems. A recognized expert in AI/ML-driven product creation, he architected automation solutions that revolutionized validation processes and accelerated design cycles across the industry. As a corporate leader, Deepak inspired innovation, led cross-functional teams, and earned multiple patents. Transitioning to entrepreneurship in his 40s, he co-founded Style Lounge (India’s fastest-growing BeautyTech platform), TalentTrail (an AI recruitment engine), and spearheaded AI-based video analytics for driving-license automation. Passionate about democratizing AI, Deepak advocates for indigenous EDA tools to advance India’s tech sovereignty. As a prolific thought leader, he regularly shares insights on AI, semiconductor trends, and innovation via LinkedIn and industry forums. His mission is clear: to embed intelligent, personalized AI experiences into everyday life—from beauty to hiring and mobility.



Manjula – Founder & CEO, Pollz

Pollz lets users create real-time polls, hot takes, and quick reactions on trending topics, current events, and personal interests. With an intuitive interface, features like instant voting, image/text polls, and live results offer a fun, dynamic experience. Designed for bite-sized content, Pollz captures spontaneous public sentiment. Gaining strong traction across India, the platform is building a loyal user base. With a bold vision, user-first design, and ongoing innovation, Pollz is poised to become a leading space where conversations and trends are shaped—one poll at a time.