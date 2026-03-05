TP-Link India Receives Coveted BIS-ER Certification for its VIGI Line of Cameras

Mumbai: TP-Link India, a subsidiary of US-based TP-Link Systems Inc, today announced a landmark update for its VIGI line of security cameras. The company said that its two key models, VIGI C340 and VIGI C440, have successfully achieved the Government of India’s mandatory BIS-ER certification.

This makes TP-Link India one of the few companies in India making security cameras that have achieved this vital certification, underlining the cutting-edge technology employed in their manufacturing and their advanced security features.

The BIS-ER certification, a stringent, process-linked certification, involves testing of not only the product, but it complete supply chain, components, software to the core. TP-Link India joins a select list with its VIGI security cameras having achieved this standard.

Both, the C340 and the C440, come with a range of high-tech features. The VIGI C340, an outdoor full-colour bullet network camera, provides clear and colourful details even in pitch darkness. It enables maximum 4MP resolutions and ensures colourful monitoring with its large-aperture lens, high-sensitivity sensor, and attached supplemental lights.

VIGI C440 is a 4MP full-colour Turret Network Camera, with a ‘Human’ and ‘Traffic’ classification for easier detection and smart detection that actively detects abnormal activities. It also comes equipped with two-way audio to carry out conversations while watching your feed from anywhere and the industry standard H.265+ for video compression, taking up less storage space.