Trailblazers of Tomorrow: 10 Entrepreneurs Redefining India’s Business Landscape

“Trailblazers of Tomorrow” brings together 10 extraordinary entrepreneurs who are transforming India’s business landscape with bold ideas and an unshakable drive to succeed. They represent the essence of innovation — turning challenges into opportunities and dreams into reality. From startups to established ventures, each story reflects resilience, creativity, and purpose. As they redefine industries and inspire millions, these leaders are not just building companies but shaping the narrative of India’s growth and global identity.



Shalini Shhivdasani, Founder, Reaviva

Shalini Shhivdasani is the Founder of Reaviva, India’s largest destination for medical aesthetics, functional fitness, and rehab, built on her belief in preventive and integrative well-being. A former American Express professional with a global career spanning Mumbai and Dubai, Shalini embodies courage, resilience, and reinvention. A single mother who rebuilt her life from scratch, she is poised to redefine holistic health in India.

At 58, she founded Reaviva, a first-of-its-kind sanctuary, that unites medical science, movement, and mindfulness under one roof. Trusted by celebrities & public figures, Shalini's journey stands as a testament to determination and the power of second acts, inspiring people to take charge of their health and transform their lives.



Dr. Subrata Chakraborty, Founder & CEO, INOVR® & INOPHAR Consulting

With over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical operations and compliance, Dr Subrata Chakraborty is driving a new era of digital transformation in pharma learning. As Founder & CEO of INOVR®, he has pioneered immersive VR-based training solutions that enhance workforce competence, regulatory alignment, and operational excellence. Through INOPHAR Consulting, he continues to help organisations worldwide strengthen quality and technical capabilities. A member of the PDA’s esteemed Science Advisory Board (SAB), Dr. Chakraborty champions the integration of science, technology, and human performance. His vision—to make learning experiential, measurable, and transformative—is shaping the future of pharmaceutical education in India and beyond. Connect with him on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/subratac



Nikhil Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Webi7 Digital Media & Learn Digital

“Empowering India’s Digital Future — One Brand and One Learner at a Time.”

Recognised by Forbes India, The Economic Times, Zee Business, and ANI News as one of the Top Emerging Business Leaders of 2024–25, Nikhil Jhunjhunwala is reshaping India’s digital growth and education landscape. As Founder & CEO of Webi7 Digital Media, he has helped over 250+ brands achieve scalable digital success. Through Learn Digital, he has trained 20,000+ learners across cutting-edge programs in AI, automation, and performance marketing. Honoured as the “Digital Consultant of the Year 2019” by The CEO Magazine and featured in Business Connect and Silicon India, Nikhil’s vision to upskill one million learners cements his place among India’s most dynamic new-age entrepreneurs.



Arth Dave, CEO, Just Drive Mobility PVT. Ltd.

Arth Dave, the CEO of Just Drive Mobility Private Limited, has been a transformative force in the car rental industry. Under his leadership, Just Drive has made car rentals more accessible and affordable for everyone. The company offers industry-first features like unlimited kilometres, easy online booking, transparent policies, and 24/7 customer care, ensuring a seamless experience. With over 50,000 satisfied customers, Arth has truly redefined convenience and reliability in shared mobility.



Minoo Kaour, Founder, TeeDaazzle (Home Accessories)

Minoo Kaour, the visionary founder of TeeDaazzle, has over 12 years of experience in styling homes and spaces. A graduate of La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, Delhi University, and GGSCC, Minoo brings a refined and global perspective to her projects.

She curates exclusive products from Europe and Asia, focusing on unique pieces that add timeless sophistication to any interior.

With expertise spanning residential, commercial, and bespoke design projects, Minoo ensures each piece is chosen with precision to elevate the entire space. Her passion for design and attention to detail make her a sought-after expert in the industry.

Amrik Singh, CEO, MCMF Edu-Services Pvt. Ltd.

With over 30 years of leadership in Education and ITES, Amrik Singh, CEO of MCMF Edu-Services Pvt. Ltd., is revolutionising MBBS counselling in India. His platform, My Career My Future (MCMF), has become a trusted name for NEET aspirants, especially for NRI Quota counselling, guiding NRIs who wish to send their children to study MBBS in India.

Through MCMF’s YouTube channel, Amrik simplifies complex admission procedures across government, private, and deemed universities. With a 100% success record and over 1,000 NRI candidates assisted, he credits the achievement to MCMF’s strong legal team and transparent process.

To make counselling smarter, he launched NAS (Notification Alert Software)—India’s first real-time alert system for NEET candidates. NAS consolidates state-wise updates and sends instant SMS notifications, ensuring students never miss key deadlines.

Amrik Singh continues to blend technology, transparency, and education to shape India’s medical future.

Website: mycareermyfuture.com



Subrata Roy, Founder, Tutopia Learning App

Subrata Roy is the founder of Tutopia, one of India’s fastest-growing, profitable ed-tech platforms, built to empower students studying in vernacular and State Board curricula. A tutor turned entrepreneur, he has created a new category in the Indian ed-tech landscape — one that primarily serves vernacular-medium learners, and Central Board students in Bengal as a secondary audience, ensuring no child is left behind in the digital revolution.

Launched in 2020, Tutopia reimagines learning for students through a blend of AI-driven insights, teacher-led support, accessible technology and QR-enabled textbooks, delivering personalised and inclusive education. Rooted in pedagogical frameworks such as Bloom’s Taxonomy and the Flip Method, it focuses on comprehension, not rote learning, championing the idea that technology should enhance the teacher, not replace them.

Under Subrata’s leadership, Tutopia has evolved into a sustainable learning ecosystem that is both socially impactful and commercially profitable, empowering thousands of students. After setting an unprecedented benchmark in Bengal, his vision is to scale the business to the rest of India, ensuring state board students across the country have access to quality education in their own vernacular language.



Richa Chowdhury, Founder, Resortire - The Vacation Luxury

Resortire - The Vacation Luxury is redefining how modern India dresses for leisure. What started as Richa’s search for elegant yet effortless holiday wear (Made in Italy) has evolved into a premium label celebrating resort living as a lifestyle. Blending luxury craftsmanship with comfort, Resortire offers styles that embody elegance, confidence, and ease. Under Richa’s visionary leadership, the brand goes beyond fashion—it’s an experience that inspires women to embrace sophistication wherever they go. With its blend of timeless design and contemporary charm, Resortire captures the essence of the modern traveller who believes vacation isn’t just a destination—it’s a feeling you wear.



Neetu Sethi Thakur, Founder & Managing Director, Nitz Beauty Lab & Co.

Neetu Sethi Thakur, Founder & Managing Director of Nitz Beauty Lab & Co., is a visionary entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in beauty and wellness. From managing successful salon ventures since 2014 to establishing a licensed beauty institute, Neetu has continually redefined industry standards through innovation and education. She has developed certified training programs, built global collaborations, and introduced a trademarked approach to personalised beauty. With a mission to expand Nitz Beauty Lab to 50+ salons across India and beyond, Neetu stands as a dynamic leader, trendsetter, and mentor—dedicated to empowering aspiring professionals and delivering exceptional, client-focused experiences.



Santhosh Palavesh, CEO, Unified Modern Minds (UMM Digital)

Santhosh Palavesh is the CEO of Unified Modern Minds (formerly UMM Digital), a 200-member AI-first digital engineering firm shaping the future of enterprise innovation. A visionary entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, he has built and exited ventures like Belfrics and Voicelet, earning global acclaim for foresight and execution. Renowned for uniting technology, strategy, and creative intelligence, Santhosh leads UMM in crafting intelligent systems that drive measurable impact and keep businesses ahead in the evolving digital economy.