Transforming Faces and Careers: The Story of Maida Khan

Maida Khan has transformed faces and careers with her exceptional artistry, becoming one of the most sought-after makeup artists in the industry. Her portfolio sparkles with high-profile projects, from creating bold, avant-garde looks for Ramriddlz’s music video “Sooooo” to enhancing the natural radiance of Mahana Syed, Miss World Universal/Productions 2024.

For nearly a decade, Maida has been the driving force behind the stunning makeup at the International Women’s Show, where she empowers women through beauty. Her theatrical expertise shines in productions like “Gibson & Son’s” and “Death Trap” where her special effects makeup brings characters to life. And when celebrities like Karen David and Ali Kazmi need red-carpet glamour, they turn to Maida—her work at the Anokhi Lifestyle 20th Anniversary Emerald Event was nothing short of breathtaking.

Whether she’s mentoring aspiring artists, collaborating with top brands, or setting beauty trends, Maida’s passion and precision make her a true artist behind the brushes.

Makeup Magic: A Chat with Maida Khan

Maida Khan's journey in the world of makeup is like a colorful palette of achievements. She's worked her magic on music videos, made pageant queens shine even brighter, and brought theater characters to life with her brushes. For nine years, she's been a familiar face at the International Women's Show, sharing her love for makeup with others. Whether she's dolling up celebrities or teaching budding artists, Maida’s passion for makeup always shines through.

Let's catch up with Maida and hear her story:

Interviewer: Hi Maida! It's great to have you here. Can you tell us how you first fell in love with makeup?

Maida: Oh, hello! Well, it all started when I was little. I used to sneak into my mom's makeup bag and play around. It was like having a box of crayons, but for your face! I loved how a bit of color could make someone smile brighter.

Interviewer: That's so sweet! You've done makeup for music videos, pageants, and theater. Do you have a favorite?

Maida: Hmm, that's like asking me to pick a favorite ice cream flavor! (laughs) They're all fun in their own way. Music videos let me go wild with creativity. Pageants are all about bringing out someone's natural glow. And theater? It's like painting a story on someone's face. I love them all!

Interviewer: You've been part of The National Women's Show for quite a while. What makes it special for you?

Maida: The National Women's Show is like a big, happy family reunion every year! It's not just about putting on makeup. It's about helping women feel good about themselves. Each year I share my key tips and tricks by demonstrating live on stage in front of hundreds of women. I love answering the audiences questions about beauty, giving feedback and knowledge with my experience is such a reward. When the audience sees how I can transform someone's look with a few easy tricks and say "Wow!", it just makes my day.

Interviewer: What's been your biggest challenge so far?

Maida: Probably Special Effects Makeup for a thriller film called “Stalkers” that has won multiple awards. I had to make lots of cuts, bruises, bite marks, stab wounds, gunshot wounds from scratch and apply prosthetic appliances making them all look real. It can be tricky especially when you have to take into account how it will be captured through the lighting and camera angles of the shot being filmed. But, it was also really fun, like solving a puzzle with makeup.

Interviewer: Any advice for people who want to become makeup artists?

Maida: Definitely educate yourself through an accredited school that provides a learning experience through industry professionals. Practice! practice! practice! with friends, family or anyone you can sit down to try a new look on. Take pictures of all your work, it doesn't matter if it's not good enough, the worst ones become the best example to look back on showing you how far you've come with your talents. Remember, there's no right way to do makeup. If it makes you or someone else feel good, then you're doing great!

Interviewer: Thanks so much, Maida. It's been lovely chatting with you!