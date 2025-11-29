Updated 29 November 2025 at 15:03 IST
Transforming India’s Logistics Through Real-Time Visibility, Automation, and Secure Digital Workflows
Trucksup is a tech-first ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and internet of things. The platform smartly matches freight loads with the available trucks, significantly adjust pricing based on market conditions and route optimization for faster deliveries.
Reinventing logistics efficiency requires harnessing data-led decision making and real-time supply chain connectivity. By integrating AI, automation, and IoT, logistics networks gain clearer visibility, faster responses, and smarter resource allocation. This connected approach reduces delays, optimizes fleet performance, enhances safety, and enables businesses to operate with greater accuracy, transparency, and long-term scalability.
- TrucksUp: TrucksUp is a tech-enhanced FTL aggregator platform based in Gurugram, incepted in 2022, to transform the trucking industry's challenges in India. This logistics startup solves the problems of asset underutilization and limited technology for small fleet owners by creating a real-time smart digital platform to connect truck owners and shippers. TrucksUp is built to enhance transparency, efficiency, and intelligence among India's logistics ecosystem while enhancing the trucking community with data-centric operations, increased productivity of their assets, and the ability to connect seamlessly throughout the supply chain.
TrucksUp simplifies toll payments with its FASTag service, which can be quickly issued through partners like IDFC and M2P ensuring smooth, cashless movement on highways and easy dispute resolution. For fuel, through partnership with IOCL and HPCL, TruckUp's Smart Fuel offers cashback, control over fuel spending, detects misuse using digital tracking technologies, and offers the driver and co-driver personal accident coverage of ₹5 lakh. TrucksUp platform also extend to insurance, loans, and fleet tracking, enabling fleet operators to control performance, expenses, and compliance entirely. TrucksHub is a marketplace of the TrucksUp ecosystem, intelligently connects trucks to drivers and shippers with compressed routes, paperless documents, and better asset utilization via optimization.
TrucksUp provides a single smart platform, for AI based freight booking, IoT based tracking, and fast digital payment (secured with FASTag and Smart Fuel). It improves fleet safety with TU Kavach and ensures transparency with Safety 360. With intelligent navigation, automated document handling, and 24x7 driver assistance, operational efficiency is a priority. Data analytics provides actionable insights into cost savings and growth opportunities. Scalable and reliable, TrucksUp helps the logistics industry in India shift to a smarter, safer, and more profitable logistics organization.
The unique feature that sets TrucksUp apart is its seamless, secure, and paper-free logistics ecosystem. The Safety 360 feature of the platform attests to fraud-free transactions by confirming that the vehicle Registration Certificate (RC) details match the bank and PAN information. The platform has real-time tracking, automated verification, and instant freight matching for unprecedented transparency and convenience. TrucksUp’s zero documentation and 100% digital process makes logistics quicker, safer, and scalable for shippers and fleet operators alike.
- Genefied: Genefied is an AI-led platform unifying supply-chain traceability, anti-counterfeiting, and loyalty. It delivers end-to-end visibility from manufacturing to consumers through solutions like SupplyBeam for real-time tracking, Rewardify for channel loyalty, Scan & Win for instant engagement, and DWAM for digital warranties. Built on the principle of “Scale Every Interaction,” it turns every scan and shipment into measurable value. Across categories, its AI analytics convert operational data into actionable insights that boost retention and ROI. With tamper-proof QR traceability, gamified rewards, and AI-powered brand protection, Genefied helps companies authenticate products, reduce leakage, and build stronger data-driven relationships.
- RapidShyp: RapidShyp is a next-gen logistics platform that streamlines end-to-end eCommerce and D2C shipping through intelligent automation, speed, and reliability. Its AI-enabled order verification reduces fake or high-risk orders, improving delivery success and lowering losses. Brands gain expert support through dedicated shipping advisors who offer real-time guidance and performance optimization. With multi-carrier access, RapidShyp provides broader reach, competitive rates, and flexible delivery options. Smart NDR workflows and predictive analytics help cut Return-to-Origin losses, while robust shipment security ensures protected, trackable, and tamper-proof deliveries. Together, these capabilities enable seamless fulfilment and smarter, more cost-efficient shipping operations.
- CJ Darcl: CJ Darcl leverages advanced technology to create seamless, efficient, and sustainable logistics. Its cloud-based TMS manages end-to-end workflows with full supply-chain visibility, while GPS-enabled tracking ensures timely, secure deliveries. AI-powered dashcams enhance driver and cargo safety by monitoring behaviour and reducing risks. Data analytics and AI/ML support route optimization, demand forecasting, and automation to improve fleet efficiency and cut fuel use. An integrated WMS streamlines warehouse operation. Sustainability is strengthened through electric vehicles, BS-VI fleets, and optimized routes that reduce emissions. With a data-driven approach, CJ Darcl delivers transparent, efficient logistics and smarter decision-making for customers.
- Airattix: Airattix is a tech-enabled marketplace that connects people with idle space to those needing affordable storage, parking, or fulfilment options. Hosts can list vacant rooms, garages, warehouses, or parking slots, turning unused areas into income, while users easily discover spaces of varied sizes and budgets in their city. Positioned as a one-stop platform, Airattix offers goods storage, luggage storage, and vehicle parking through a hyperlocal, sharing-economy model. With searchable listings, local discovery, and helpful guides, it provides a convenient digital solution to everyday urban space constraints. By utilising under-used private spaces, Airattix promotes smarter, sustainable, and more flexible urban living.
- Roadcast: Roadcast is a SaaS-based logistics automation platform that streamlines fleet, last-mile, yard, parking and EV operations through a single, unified system. Built for industries like ecommerce, courier, food delivery, pharma and transport, it enhances planning, real-time tracking and productivity. Its unified stack offers fleet management, video telematics, fuel monitoring and last-mile optimisation, giving enterprises complete control. Roadcast’s AI-driven Bolt v2 platform delivers real-time logistics intelligence to cut costs and boost efficiency. With GPS, sensors, e-locks and dashcams, it strengthens cargo security and compliance. Key features include route optimisation, auto rider assignment, IoT-powered yard management and seamless ERP/CRM integrations.
