Travellers Catch Unmissable Flight-Path Spectacle Over Bengaluru and Kanpur

The final moments of landing usually mean city views and runway lights. But fliers approaching both Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Kanpur Airport recently caught something far rarer—a vast, precisely crafted design across open fields, clearly spelling out “The Big Billion Days 23 Sept.” Social media feeds have since filled with window-seat captures of the one-of-a-kind sight.

What began as a routine descent turned into a rare mid-air moment. Flyers who had been glancing out at the usual cityscape suddenly saw acres of cultivated land transformed into a perfectly executed ground mural. Phones came out instantly as passengers documented the sight, with photos and videos spreading across social platforms within hours.

Aviation enthusiasts note that India has seen few such large-scale ground artworks positioned specifically along a flight path. The placement meant the message was legible only to those on board during final approach—adding to the sense of discovery and exclusivity.

Passengers on flights to both cities described the view as “a giant welcome mat in the sky,” while others called it “one of the most surprising things you can spot from a plane.”

The timing aligns with India’s busy festive shopping season later this month, but for travellers it was less about commerce and more about the thrill of an unplanned encounter. As one flyer posted, “Forget billboards on roads—this is the first time I’ve seen a message meant only for those landing.”