Travelzia’s Sundarbans Hilsa Festival Was a Soulful Success - Where Travel & Taste Came Together

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 5: Love for fish runs through every Bengali soul, wherever they live in the world. For all Bengalis, Life Begins with Maach-Bhaat — and Ilish is the Crown of Jewel. They echo through generations, kitchens, and memories. And when the season of ilish arrives, no Bengali heart can stay still. But this time, Travelzia turned that longing into a living, breathing journey.

From July 11–13, a handpicked group of 35 travelers set off for the Sundarbans, Bengal’s mystical mangrove treasure. But this wasn’t just another group tour. This was the first-ever Sundarban Hilsa Festival Tour, crafted with love by Travelzia. What unfolded was a rare combination of culinary indulgence, wild adventure, the irresistible taste of ilish with the raw beauty of Bengal’s own Sundarbans. All in one beautifully curated experience. The luxurious boat trip and premium stay at the Island made the trip exclusive in every sense.

When Ilish Touched the Soul

Under the open sky, beside slow-moving rivers and lush greenery, guests were treated to a royal spread of ilish dishes — from shorshe ilish, ilish bhapa, doi ilish to ilish pulao — all made fresh by local chefs who knew exactly how to serve nostalgia on a plate. It wasn’t just about food. It was about coming home to a feeling that is every Bengali’s favorite. The stay at an offbeat and undiscovered mangrove island named Bali Island, lesser-known to most travelers, made the experience even more intimate and closer to nature.

Travel That Changed More Than Itineraries

The group cruised the rivers of the Sundarbans, soaking in sunsets and spotting nature at its wildest. In those quiet moments, surrounded by forest whispers and river songs, something shifted. People reconnected with nature, with their goals, and with themselves. Every adda, every meal, felt like a completely different kind of travel experience, not a scheduled event. That’s what made this journey most memorable. The unforgettable experience of walking barefoot inside the mangrove forest, feeling the earth and jungle with nothing but your own senses — a rare and thrilling moment that only Travelzia offers.

The exclusive itinerary of Travelzia Sunderban trip included: Sonakhali Watch Tower, Hamilton Saheb's Bungalow, Gosaba Island, Banbibi Mandir, Sojnekhali Watch Tower, Sudhanyakhali, and a jungle expedition on a boat through a narrow creek.

From first-time travelers who stepped out of their comfort zones to regular travel lovers rediscovering the joy of traveling, the group returned home with full hearts and lifelong memories. Photos captured the laughter, the boat rides, the shared ilish feasts — but the real moments? They now live in the minds and hearts of those 35+ happy explorers.

And the feedback? From logistics to stay, from food to feelings — everyone said the same thing: "We didn’t just travel. We experience the most different traveling ever."

More Than Once — A Second Celebration of Soulful Travel

Following the beautiful response of the first trip, Travelzia hosted yet another successful Sundarbans Hilsa Festival from July 25 to 27 — and once again, it was houseful with 35+ passionate travelers. The response? Even more positive than before, with guests praising everything from unique destinations to the heartfelt hospitality and the unforgettable royal Hilsa spread.

Travelzia Circle: A New Way to Travel Smarter

After the overwhelming response to the Sundarban Hilsa Festival, Travelzia realized one thing clearly: people are ready for more such soulful journeys. But to make these experiences even more seamless, affordable, and worry-free, Travelzia has now curated something truly game-changing — the Travelzia Circle Membership. With a vision to become India’s most trusted travel partner, Travelzia Circle is built as a smart solution. Members enjoy premium trips at B2B rates, Travel Now, Pay Later EMI options, on-trip medical support, and have expert planners by their side every step of the way. These features could transform travel planning for young professionals and middle-income families.

A Movement, Not Just a Tour Company

From Europe to Himachal to the heart of Bengal, Sundarban — Travelzia is building something more than just vacation packages. They’re creating a culture of meaningful, affordable, and enriching travel. As Arunava Chatterjee, the founder of Travelzia, puts it: “We don’t just want to help people see places. We want to help them see life differently. And that’s what every Travelzia journey will aim to deliver. As we believe, travel isn't just about visiting places — it’s a way to rediscover, reconnect, and rewrite your own story.”

Coming Up Next — A More Exciting Puja Tour Awaits!