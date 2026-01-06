Trendsetters Leading India Forward are the visionaries who challenge convention, embrace innovation, and shape the future with courage and clarity. Across technology, business, culture, and social impact, these leaders are redefining what it means to build from India for the world, blending global thinking with local insight.

Their ideas, execution, and integrity are not only driving progress but also inspiring a new generation to lead with purpose, resilience, and responsibility.

1/ Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

VTDS a forward-leaning Indian defence manufacturing company focused on the indigenous production of small arms and ammunition. VTDS was established with a clear conviction that India must not remain dependent on foreign supply chains in matters of national security. Under Sahil’s leadership, the company is building for self-reliance, strategic depth, and the future of modern warfare in India, with innovation, precision, and reliability at the core of its mission. Guided by Sahil’s belief that entrepreneurship must serve a larger purpose, VTDS extends beyond manufacturing; its focus lies in building sovereign capabilities, creating national value, and contributing meaningfully to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

2/ Prof. Dr. K.S Rana, Vice Chancellor (University of Technology and Medical Sciences)

Renowned educationist Prof./Dr. K. S. Rana has served as Vice-Chancellor of six state universities, spearheading transformative reforms in higher education. In 1996, he earned India’s first D.Sc. in Environmental Studies, published in Germany, marking a historic academic milestone. His contributions have been further recognized with an Honorary LL.D. in Environmental Law from Vocational University, UK, and an Honorary D.Litt. from the World Human Rights Commission, U.N.O., where he is also a lifetime member and Honorary Ambassador. Prof. Rana played a key role in environmental governance as Vice-Chairman of the Appraisal Authority, Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, helping establish important policy benchmarks. A prolific scholar, he has authored 26 books and published 332 research papers and articles on environmental and social issues. His work has earned him 40 national and 32 international awards, reflecting his global stature. He has advised three former Prime Ministers and a former Deputy Prime Minister and is widely respected for his integrity, inclusiveness, and reputation as an “Ajatshatru”—one without enemies.

3/ Adaa Amir, Global Director of Cobox

Adaa Amir serves as the Global Director of Cobox, an AI-powered Web3 platform, and is a prominent leader driving the project’s global vision. Widely regarded as a visionary in the Web3 and virtual ecosystem, she champions the integration of AI with decentralised infrastructure, enabling users to control their digital assets seamlessly, without requiring coding skills—at the core of Cobox’s philosophy. More than an executive, Adaa has been the public face of Cobox since 2021, shaping its narrative and positioning it at the intersection of AI, Web3, and immersive digital experiences. Under her leadership, Cobox actively blurs the boundaries between physical and digital worlds, leveraging AI-driven innovation to redefine user ownership and participation. Adaa is a strong advocate for the transformation of industries such as AI, gaming, and virtual economies, and her thought leadership continues to influence emerging digital sectors. With a growing global presence, including 50,000+ listeners on X AMAs, Adaa Amir stands out as a forward-thinking entrepreneur shaping the future of decentralised, AI-powered platforms.

4/ Dr. Anjali Dalwadi

Is a distinguished healthcare professional and author known for her inspiring work in medicine and personal development. With a strong background in clinical practice and mental wellness advocacy, she engages audiences through motivational talks and insightful discussions on holistic well-being. Dr. Dalwadi is the author of Mind Over Matter: The Power of Thought in Shaping Reality (2025), a self-help guide that blends scientific research, psychological insight, and practical tools like mindfulness and visualization to help readers overcome mental barriers and live with purpose and resilience. Her contributions reflect a dedication to empowering individuals to unlock their full potential.

5/ Karunesh Raghuwanshi, Director at Mahesh Memorial School

Karunesh Raghuwanshi, a renowned educator and motivational speaker, has become widely acclaimed for his inspirational articles on education, success, and life philosophy. Through his writings, Raghuwanshi tackles a range of issues from the virtues of patience and perseverance to the shortcomings of traditional education systems. He advocates for a holistic educational approach that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and resilience. Drawing from both ancient wisdom and modern insights, Raghuwanshi explores profound questions on love, success, and spirituality. His clear, sincere discourse has inspired diverse readers, establishing his significant impact on personal growth and the educational landscape through his Mahesh Memorial Public School

6/ Ankita Sule, Founder of Bee Enterprises and Director at Imageintel Media Labs,

Ankita comes with over 12 years of experience in public relations. She has worked across fashion and lifestyle brands, reality television properties, and with individuals contributing meaningfully in their respective fields. Her work centres on building credible narratives grounded in authenticity, media understanding, and strategic timing. Known for her composed approach and clarity of thought, Ankita focuses on long-term brand positioning rather than short-term visibility. Currently, she is expanding her professional scope beyond traditional PR and is working on a SaaS-based AI application aimed at enabling professional fraternities with smarter communication and enhanced visibility solutions.

7/ Aksha Khosla, Director & CEO, Khosla Tradewise Pvt Ltd

At Khosla Tradewise Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Aksha Khosla envisions building an organization that empowers clients through innovative and personalized trading solutions, enabling them to achieve their financial aspirations with confidence. He is deeply committed to cultivating a culture rooted in trust, transparency, and integrity, ensuring strong and lasting relationships with both clients and employees. Founded in 2019, Khosla Tradewise was established with the belief that stockbroking could be more ethical, client-centric, and forward-thinking. Under his leadership, the firm has positioned itself as a long-term partner in its clients’ financial journeys, distinguished by exceptional service, continuous innovation, and a clear sense of purpose.

8/ Divya Shukla, Roots and Trunk

Roots and Trunk began with a single plant in a rented house,a seed of hope that grew into a brand trusted across India. Guided by her love for nature, Divya Shukla now collaborates with individuals, corporates, and multinational companies to transform homes, offices, and farmhouses into vibrant sanctuaries that inspire calm and connection. Every plant she nurtures reflects her story, of humble beginnings, unwavering passion, and a vision turning greenery into a nationwide movement for peace and sustainability.

9/ Jitender Chawla, CEO of SMEBIZZ

He is a seasoned expert in lead generation, branding, sales, and business growth strategies. With a passion for brand building and marketing, Jitender is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals. His core vision revolves around facilitating the growth of businesses through effective branding and marketing strategies. Jitender firmly believes in the power of brands to inspire and create a lasting impact on people's lives. Jitender is deeply committed to helping individuals and companies establish strong brand identities, enhance PR communications, and drive brand marketing initiatives. According to him, every individual and organization has the potential to become a powerful brand, capable of making significant changes and leaving a lasting legacy. For Jitender, branding is not just about communicating a brand's personality but also about driving sales and fostering continuous business growth through effective marketing efforts. As a TEDx speaker, Jitender has shared his insights and expertise with a wider audience, inspiring many with his vision of business growth for entrepreneurs. SMEBIZZ, under his leadership, supports entrepreneurs, entrepreneurial forums, industrial associations, and social causes and events. His passion for entrepreneurship is evident in his core focus areas: entrepreneurship, sales,advertising, marketing,brand branding, and finance.

10/ Akshay Ralli, Co-Founder at Grandview Consulting