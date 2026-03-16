Trupti Gadhvi Wins Playback Singer of the Year (Female) at GIFA 2025, Sets a New Standard in Her Musical Journey

The Gujarati music industry has been talk of the town due to GIFA. One of the most celebrated moments was when wellknown performer and singer Trupti Gadhvi won the Playback Singer of the Year (Female) award at the Gujarati Iconic Film Awards (GIFA) 2025. She won this award for her song “Marasiyu” from the film Kundaalu. Her performance resonated with both audiences and critics.

The ceremony took place on 28 February 2026 at Narayani Heights. It brought together prominent figures from the Gujarati film and music community. With this win, Trupti Gadhvi has raised the bar in her career. She is now counted as one of the most emotionally impactful and culturally rich voices in Gujarati cinema.

“Marasiyu” from Kundaalu is a very dark and heartwrenching song that blends sorrow, storytelling, and Gujarati folk traditions. Through her soulful voice, Trupti turned the piece into a deeply moving experience. Her vocal expressions, careful phrasing, and ability to convey the song's emotions made it a memorable achievement.

Over the years, Trupti Gadhvi has earned a reputation for blending classical knowledge with modern musical styles. She is well known for keeping the authenticity of Gujarati culture alive, whether it's in film songs, live concerts, or cultural performances.

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This year’s competition was genuinely tougher, with nominations like celebrated singers Sangeeta Labadiya, Jahnvi Shrimankar, Aishwarya Majmudar, Prateeksha, and Falguni Pathak. Winning among side such talented artists just shows the impact of her performance and the respect she has in the industry.

After receiving the award, Trupti Gadhvi expressed her gratitude:

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“I feel extremely grateful and humbled today. All the nominees in this category are extraordinary artists, and it is truly an honor to share this platform with them. Each has beautifully contributed to Gujarati music. I sincerely thank the jury, the audience, and my fans who have always supported my journey. This award belongs as much to them as it does to me. I dedicate this honor to my parents, Mataji, and Dwarkadhish, whose blessings and faith continue to guide me.”