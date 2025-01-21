TWBP and UniOne Group Forge Strategic Alliance for Future Excellence

New Delhi, India: Trust Worthy Business Partners (TWBP), a private limited E-commerce acceleration and management consulting company, has officially launched operations in India, with hubs in Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Through strategic alliance with UniOne Group, TWBP is set to revolutionize e-commerce and brand building across the country.

UniOne Group’s Legacy

With roots in iconic brands like Murphy Radios and Crown TV, UniOne Group brings decades of expertise in omnichannel distribution, digital infrastructure, and turnkey solutions. Its collaboration would provide TWBP with a robust platform to deliver end-to-end e-commerce, supply chain, and retail solutions for brands in India.

Leadership Excellence

Led by industry veteran Mr. Kapil Kohli, an alumnus of UCLA, USA, who has over 28+ years of experience in leadership roles with global giants like Samsung, Sony, Hitachi and home grown brands such as Usha and Orient, TWBP combines deep market knowledge with innovative strategies to help brands scale efficiently.

Key Differentiators

TWBP operates across offline and online channels, establishing FOFO brand stores to deliver premium customer experiences and acting as an aggregator for platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Additionally, it serves as a marketplace seller, managing operations for domestic and international brands.

With cutting-edge digital innovation, pan-India distribution capabilities, D2C expertise, and brand/creative excellence, TWBP is uniquely positioned to deliver fast, cost-effective, and impactful solutions for brands.

A Vision for Growth