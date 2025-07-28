Two-Day Free Artificial Limb Implantation Camp Concludes Successfully at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Empowering Divyangjan's Self-Confidence

More than 250 beneficiaries received artificial hands, legs, calipers, and crutches.

Swami Ramdev stated, "These are not disabled, but divine souls."

Acharya Balkrishna emphasized, "Making every human being self-reliant is our service to the nation."

Haridwar: A two-day free artificial limb implantation camp, organized jointly by Patanjali Wellness and Uddhar Jeffries Nagpur, concluded successfully today at Patanjali Yogpeeth. The camp, held on July 26 and 27 at Patanjali Wellness, aimed at empowering Divyangjan (people with disabilities) from Haridwar. More than 250 Divyang beneficiaries received free assistive devices such as artificial hands, legs, calipers, and crutches during this public service camp. Due to the overwhelming success of the camp, it has been decided that it will be held every three to four months.

Dignitaries Present and Their Messages

On this auspicious occasion, Param Pujya Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj, founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, and Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, Joint General Secretary, were personally present. Both provided equipment to the beneficiaries and encouraged them on their path to self-reliance.

Swami Ramdev Ji stated, "These are not disabled, but divine souls. They do not need sympathy, but empowerment."

Acharya Balkrishna Ji also interacted with the Divyangjan present at the camp and said, "Patanjali's objective is not just Ayurvedic health, but to make every human being self-reliant, and this is our service to the nation."

Collaborative Effort and Facilities Provided

This service initiative was successfully carried out with the cooperation of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Uddhar Seva Samiti, experienced doctors, skilled technicians, and dedicated volunteers from Patanjali Seva Department. In addition to equipment distribution, the camp also provided proper arrangements for measurements, fittings, physiotherapy, and counseling for the beneficiaries. This event not only served as a means of physical assistance but also proved to be a source of inspiration, strengthening the self-confidence of Divyangjan. Patanjali Yogpeeth's initiative demonstrates its deep commitment to human service and national service.

Acknowledgements